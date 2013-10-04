Hear Lady Gaga’s new song ‘Aura’ in the latest ‘Machete Kills’ trailer

Lady Gaga’s newest track is a real killer.

The pop star is set to make her big screen debut alongside knife expert Danny Trejo in the upcoming “Machete Kills,” and the film’s new trailer features the never-before-released track “Aura.”

The song is from Gaga’s forthcoming album “ARTPOP,” and serves as the perfect soundtrack to the trailer’s cavalcade of sex, violence and campy fun.

The tune opens with some twangy guitar and reverb-drenched vocals which eventually give way to a throbbing dance beat, big synth sounds and some trademark Gaga wailing. It ends with a computerized voice intoning “ARTPOP.” The trailer itself features plenty of pop, but not much in the way of art. That’s a good thing, right?

It’s often hard to hear the actual song between all the explosions, stabbings, electrocutions and silly dialogue — including Gaga herself pointing a good and asking, “Straight up, or with some flair?”

Fans will get a better listen when a special lyric video launches Tuesday, October 8.

Likewise, the Little Monsters in Berlin will get a sneak of the full album when Gaga hosts a release party at the city’s Legendary Berghain Club on Oct. 24, according to Spin.

“Machete Kills,” directed by Robert Rodriguez (“Sin City,” “Spy Kids”), features an all-star cast which includes Michelle Rodriguez, Sofia Vergara, Amber Heard, Charlie Sheen (humorously billed as his real name, “Carlos Estevez”), Antonio Banderas, Jessica Alba, Demian Bichir, Alexa Vega, Vanessa Hudgens, Cuba Gooding, Jr., and Mel Gibson as the baddie.

“Machete Kills” hits theaters October 11. “ARTPOP” will be released November 11.