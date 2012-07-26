Song Of The Day: Heartless Bastards’ summer fun ‘Only For You’ vid

Heartless Bastards have a funny name when you consider how damn happy their childish “Only For You” music video is.

The track and the visuals are perfect comfort for those stuck in cubicle hell and conference calls. Why don’t you just grab a bottle of wine and jump in a pool with all your clothes on?

Furthermore, it’s confirmation that those who have bred curly-haired children are blessed for a lifetime: you’re staring down an eternity of candy commercials and music videos where joy is aim.

It was shot in Dripping Springs, Texas and was helmed by Brad Beesley (Flaming Lips’ “Fearless Freaks”) and Louisiana Kreutz.

“Only For You” is off of Heartless Bastards’ “Arrow,” out via Partisan earlier this year.