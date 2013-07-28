Henry Cavill: It’s ‘essential’ for ‘Man of Steel’s’ Lois to know Superman’s true identity

While the decision to have Lois Lane know Superman’s true identity from the get-go in “Man of Steel” proved controversial with some fans, star Henry Cavill thinks it’s an “essential” component of what Zack Snyder is trying to achieve with the blockbuster film and its upcoming sequel (which is teaming Batman and Superman, in case you’ve been living under a rock).

“If we’re trying to base it reality, there’s no way that Lois has these direct interactions with Superman, and then doesn’t recognize Clark sitting next to her in the office,” Cavill told io9 in an interview at San Diego Comic-Con. “If she falls in love with Superman, and she’s ignoring a guy who looks just like Superman, behaves just like him, and has the same kind of mannerisms and behavior, then what does that say about Lois? I like this relationship. She saves him just as much as he saves her.”



(via Comic Book Movie)

