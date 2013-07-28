Henry Cavill: It’s ‘essential’ for ‘Man of Steel’s’ Lois to know Superman’s true identity

While the decision to have Lois Lane know Superman’s true identity from the get-go in “Man of Steel” proved controversial with some fans, star Henry Cavill thinks it’s an “essential” component of what Zack Snyder is trying to achieve with the blockbuster film and its upcoming sequel (which is teaming Batman and Superman, in case you’ve been living under a rock).
“If we’re trying to base it reality, there’s no way that Lois has these direct interactions with Superman, and then doesn’t recognize Clark sitting next to her in the office,” Cavill told io9 in an interview at San Diego Comic-Con. “If she falls in love with Superman, and she’s ignoring a guy who looks just like Superman, behaves just like him, and has the same kind of mannerisms and behavior, then what does that say about Lois? I like this relationship. She saves him just as much as he saves her.”
What do I think? Well, this is one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen. Hollywood needs to stop giving work to Zack Snyder.
I’m sure there are better filmmakers than him out there.
Maybe you could come and give me some ideas on what it takes to direct and create a film.
I liked the movie and the way it was done. The comics have been changing things for years and I really liked what was done here.
People should stop talking like if they know about Filmmaking. If you dont like these movies go ahead and make one of your own. Personally i would have made it different, more attached to the comic-book than “reality”, but still is a good movie and can’t wait for the sequel. And for Zack I think he’s one of the few Director who knows how deal with action sequences as well as Del Toro. My respects for both.
It was awful. It was just a bunch of disconnected half-scenes put together in a sequence without any connectivity or moments for te characters to actually weigh in on anything. There’s a good film in there somewhere– we just didn’t see it. And don’t confuse special effects for being a good film. Visually it was amazing, but as a film that was a POS.
Sure, for starters, how about Superman not being directly responsible for thousands upon thousands of people being killed…
Wes Bentley as Batman? What do you think Zac
Directly responsible? What are you talking about? He caused collateral damage when he was fighting Zod, but what other choice did he have? Just let Zod do what he wants and destroy Earth because if he fought him, it would result in collateral damage? That’s stupid. If you had written that Superman was INDIRECTLY responsible for “thousands upon thousands of people being killed,” that would be correct. I personally like that some innocent people died. It shows that Superman can’t save everyone and that sometimes everything won’t turn out hunky-dory just because Superman shows up. It also ups the stakes.
I have some problems with the film (mainly that the mono e mono Superman vs. Zod fight was way too long and way too repetitive and felt like a video game), but the fact that innocent people died is not one of those problems. That said, I personally think the best thing Snyder did was let Lois in on Clark Kent’s identity straight from the start.
Uh, how about he leaves Earth and takes the fight elsewhere?
And he IS directly responsible. Just as would a person who authorized a nuclear strike be responsible for all of the deaths caused by said strike, whether it be from the blast, or radiation, or from famine and disease from the after effects. Get it?
Idiots. Utter, utter fools
The stand can go for the avengers. It’s a movie people! Go with it
My biggest complaint about the film is people complaining about collateral damage. Would the superman we knew and loved as kids have flown away and taken the fight elsewhere? You bet your britches. However this isn’t the superman we grew up with, not because of the depiction being more grounded in reality, but because every other superman on the big screen was established as an established character and man of steel was learning who he was and how to use his powers. In my opinion this is the turning point that creates the superman that takes the fight elsewhere to save innocent lives, knows how to defeat his foe, and has control over all his powers.
Explain to me how you think he could just “take the fight elsewhere.” He just leaves and what? Zod follows him? Why would Zod follow him? He’d destroy the inhabitants of Earth first and then he’d probably go after Superman.
What you’re suggesting makes zero sense.
Also, I don’t think you know what direct and indirect means. You are right that someone that presses the button for a nuclear strike is directly responsible for what happens afterward. By pressing that button, he or she DIRECTLY caused the nuclear bomb to detonate. Exploding the nuclear bomb was his or her objective. When Superman fought Zod, other people died by the destructions that was caused. Superman did not intend to hurt others. His objective was to stop Zod. Therefore, he is INDIRECTLY responsible. If you need further clarification on this issue, please seek additional education.
@Name,
You should be more specific at who you are calling a fool. If you want to insult someone, you should probably not be ambiguous about who you are referring to. Otherwise u should make it clear who it is you’re insulting. its pretty pointless. Just a tip.
I think Henry and Zack are right on. Lois Lane is supposed to be a smart and intuitive woman. Of course she would figure it out. I think this is the most realistic & practical portrayal of all the Superman films. I loved Man of Steel!
Best Superman movie since I was a kid.
One of the most endearing qualities of the superman mythos is that Kal-El creates these dual identies. What is overlooked, is that the mannerisms he portrays as Clark, the bumbling, clumsy, anti-social, introverted, nerd is who terribly awkward in any social situation- is the exact oppisate of who he portrays as the man of steel.
The point is- and one that Chris Reeves made a point of portraying in posture and manorism is that…ya. His face is that same, but the energy, manorisms Etc are completely different. His disgust is not his glasses. His disguse is his personality.
As for the inept Lois lane- there is also some hiking missing. Her being “star struck” with superman but giving Clark the cold shoulder.
Cal-Al could easily have kept off the digital footprint- if he was aware- studied up, and just in general been aware of his paper and online tracks.
In any case- In this day and age, it’s more difficult but still possible to cover your tracks, and people see and believe what they want to see.
A different, still “reality” based story that more closely matched the original (or rebooted) source material/canon would have been possible.
PS. As for the the collateral damage, get Zod out of the city. Not a spectacile but you could go high altitude, or outskirts, and fields/farms.
Still nice setup if Lex shows up as supporting cast in 2nd movie for the damages the man of steel “caused”
My .02 cents. (Subject to be wrong)
Blake also hit the nail on the head. Good on ya, Blake!
Why does this Superman have to be the same as the earlier Superman? Who says the interpretations have to be the same? Nicholson’s and Ledger’s interpretations of the Joker were wildly different one another and look how well those turned out.
This was great movie. Can’t wait to buy the blueray.
Zack Snyder is a good director. I think Bradley Cooper would make great Batman. If Chris Evans can
play Captain America. Bradley Cooper can pull off Bruce Wayne.
I like the film And i like it when a film based on comic is mixing the right amount of fantasy and reality to make it believable. So it’s better if Lois knows about the identity of superman from the beginning so I don’t have to cringe, laugh, and talk about how laughable the film is because of it. And we make the remake because of it right?
Actually Henry Cavill you have it all wrong. What made the originals so special was that unknown feeling that Lois feels about Clarke and superman. And you are factually incorrect. Christopher Reeves did an amazing job distinguishing his 2 personas..yes he looked like superman but didn’t talk like him..or act like him in any way!
I have no problem with Lois knowing.
The subject of collateral damage and deaths …
Zod said in no uncertain terms that the only way it ends is if he dies or Kal does. He also said he would kill every single human since he no longer had people of his own. Trying to “take the fight elsewhere” would not work since, in all likelihood Zod would not bite and would start the killing spree with those nearby anyway. There has been no discovery of kryptonite yet, so no way to restrain Zod. It had to come down to the killing of Zod and anyone dying in the process was a “casualty of war”.
I know many took issue with the film. Personally, I think we could have gotten a lot worse, and a considerably more hokey film. I’ve seen it multiple times now, and the last screening I attended was a bar full house yesterday afternoon. During the time from Zod’s arrival at the Kent farm to the colonel’s assessment that ‘this man is not our enemy”, nobody took a bite of popcorn, or let their eyes leave the screen. They were rivited, I intentionally watched the audience during this period as it is one of NY favorite scenes and I wanted to see audience reaction. It was priceless and reassuring as a champion of this film.
Very well put.
loved man of steel.. thought cavill was awesome…but lets face it…the reason why lois needs to know who superman is..is becuz cavill probably cannot pull off a clark kent like reeve did. that is totally not a knock on cavill…but its just my opinion.
Lois new the last season of Smallville and she actually helped him develop his with his Clark Kent identity. I love man of steel! And Mr Snyder if you ever want another writer for the sequel please give me a chance. :)
Actually, based on everything I’ve read about him, Cavil is actual a nerd in his own right. He was even playing WOW when he got the call that he got the superman gig.(if that story is true.) that basically means that Cavil could probably pull of the facade of Clark Kent easier than he can be superman.
What do I think?
I don’t think it was necessary for the ‘reveal’ to come in the first movie. As least give Lois some credit for discovering his identity early in the sequel as she did in Donner’s cut of S-II.
Also.. I’m not too thrilled that before we even get things settled with Man Of Steel… such as his relationship with Lois still developing and his place at the Daily Planet being established as well as other groundwork firmed up, WB is eager to rush out a pseudo-Justice-League (pairing Superman with Batman). I know the bucks are tempting after the success of the Avengers but Man Of Steel could have easily successfully supported a stand-alone sequel to allow further character development and to get the inevitable match up with Lex Luthor out of the way before going the tag-team route. Sure, a Batman and Superman match-up would be a box office bonanza but I don’t think it is in the best interest of both Batman and Superman’s characters individually in the long run, especially since it will most certainly have to deal with the complex departure of Christian Bale and the recasting of Batman. Give the new Batman a chance to get his “universe” established and let him settle into the roll before this potential travesty. Then…. Katy bar the door…..
Big mistake WB and it could be costly in the long run.
The problem is, if Lois knows, it shouldn’t really take very long for the others at The Daily Planet to figure it out….in this TV / Internet / Mobile phone cameras era, Superman will be photographed a lot, there will be office gossip…. logically everyone on the planet will know in a short space of time.
At the end of the film, everyone was clapping, I remember thinking, “That was flipping awesome!” I’m glad that the minuscule opinions of a few, were outweighed by the cheers of the masses. With that said, the portrayal of Lois Lane has been long overdue for a rewrite. What sense would it make that she wouldn’t recognize someone who she gets so “close” to? Also, a weak scatter brained Lois would be a tragedy to a story line that has the potential to be intensely deep & full of a more realistic romance. I’m very happy with the outcome.
what is the big freakin deal. This movie was great. I like the way the story was told and it had a lot of action in it. I liked it alot. I have seen it 4 times. So what if they have Lois fined out who Clark is. I agree with Henry Cavill about letting Lois know his true identity. Like he said, Lois saved him as much as he saved her. What part do you haters don’t get. If you did not like the movie fine. I bet you, all the ones that is disagreeing about the movie and how it was done, will be the first ones lined up to go see the sequel with Batman in it.