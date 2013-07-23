Does the ‘Superman/Batman’ film have an antagonistic title?

The biggest movie news to come out of last weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con was the announcement that Batman and Superman will meet on the big screen in Warner Bros. and DC Comics’ follow-up to “Man of Steel.”
However, at a panel celebrating Superman’s 75th anniversary far away from the initial Hall H hype, writer David S. Goyer revealed what may be the film’s title, one that pits the superheroes against one another.
According to Comicbook.com, Goyer revealed, “We”re actually not sure whether the title is ‘Superman vs. Batman’ or ‘Batman vs. Superman’ but yes, it”s that rematch, that combination, the two guys onscreen and that”s happening.”
Although the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel have often worked side-by-side in the DC Universe, the two have also been at odds with one another. Frank Miller’s iconic 1980s miniseries “The Dark Knight Returns” even pits them in a battle to the death. At the Hall H panel, “Steel” director Zack Snyder had Harry Lennix quote from the battle scene, and the film’s potential titles seem to correspond to the idea that Bats and Supes will be adversaries in the film — at least initially.
Long before “Man of Steel,” Warner Bros. and director Wolfgang Petersen (“Das Boot”) had a film called “World”s Finest : Batman vs. Superman” in development in 2001, but it never saw the light of day, and will likely have no bearing on whatever Snyder and Goyer are planning.
Whether it’s called “Superman vs. Batman,” “Batman vs. Superman,’ or something else entirely, the film is aiming to hit theaters summer 2015.
What do you think of the possible titles?
Either way, this is just a terrible idea. What happened to making movies because someone had a fantastic idea or a solid script already? This is a perfect example of a studio saying, “we want Avengers money, so we’re not going to worry about whether this idea makes any sense” (really, Superman just annihilated a whole city in a fight and won in the movies, but a guy playing Batman is going to be a challenge?). There should be at least 2 more superman films before this comes out…oh yeah…and maybe they should wait more than 4 days since the last Batman before rebooting. Look how well that worked out for the train wreck that is the new Spiderman.
Why should there be at least 2 more Superman movies before this comes out!? There was only one Thor before Avengers! There was only one Captain America! There were two Iron men movies! What is the problem with WB building their universe!?
This idea is practical. It’s easier to help the successfully established Superman character to introduce the new Batman than to take a gamble on a solo film for Batman.
PLUS, Batman and Superman bring the best out of each other! This film could really bring about the Superman we know and love. The one many thought they were robbed of in the first film.
To say that there should AT LEAST be 2 more Superman films is stupid. It’s clear to me now that people are just complaining because WB is just expected to fail these days…
First the problem is that Superman Returns didn’t have enough action, but Man of Steel had too much action…
Then it’s that WB is taking too long to build their cinematic universe, but now they’re moving too fast.
What the fuck is the right move to you people!?
To me, this is a great idea, the best way to have both of this characters, in one or many more movies, is to make a world were Superman respects Batmans presence. They have to lear to trust each other and also, Batman has to defeat Superman on screen with his oun tools, otherwise it wouldnt make sense to have them as a team in this realisic new cinematic universe