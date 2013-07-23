Does the ‘Superman/Batman’ film have an antagonistic title?

The biggest movie news to come out of last weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con was the announcement that Batman and Superman will meet on the big screen in Warner Bros. and DC Comics’ follow-up to “Man of Steel.”

However, at a panel celebrating Superman’s 75th anniversary far away from the initial Hall H hype, writer David S. Goyer revealed what may be the film’s title, one that pits the superheroes against one another.

According to Comicbook.com, Goyer revealed, “We”re actually not sure whether the title is ‘Superman vs. Batman’ or ‘Batman vs. Superman’ but yes, it”s that rematch, that combination, the two guys onscreen and that”s happening.”

Although the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel have often worked side-by-side in the DC Universe, the two have also been at odds with one another. Frank Miller’s iconic 1980s miniseries “The Dark Knight Returns” even pits them in a battle to the death. At the Hall H panel, “Steel” director Zack Snyder had Harry Lennix quote from the battle scene, and the film’s potential titles seem to correspond to the idea that Bats and Supes will be adversaries in the film — at least initially.

Long before “Man of Steel,” Warner Bros. and director Wolfgang Petersen (“Das Boot”) had a film called “World”s Finest : Batman vs. Superman” in development in 2001, but it never saw the light of day, and will likely have no bearing on whatever Snyder and Goyer are planning.

Whether it’s called “Superman vs. Batman,” “Batman vs. Superman,’ or something else entirely, the film is aiming to hit theaters summer 2015.

