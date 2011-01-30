Henry Cavill reveals how he missed out on playing ‘Superman’ the first time around

Last June, there was little hint that Christopher Nolan would produce and Zack Snyder would direct a new incarnation of “Superman.” Sure, David Goyer and Jonathan Nolan had been brought on board to write a new screenplay, but with the legal rights to the Man of Steel still being battled in court between Warner Bros., DC Comics and the estates of Supes’ creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster the legitimacy of the project seemed in doubt. Fast forward a few months and Nolan is the surprise producer of the project and then another few months and Snyder is tackling the most iconic superhero of all time. Today, things really started moving as Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures announced that Henry Cavill, best known for his work on Showtime’s “The Tudors,” would take over the role of Superman.
While there has been some negative online commentary regarding the Brit Cavill playing a signature American role, this isn’t the first time the 27-year-old actor had even been considered for the part. HitFix and other assembled members of the media spoke to Cavill about his previous “Superman” experiences while visiting the set of Tarsem Singh’s “The Immortals” seven months ago in Montreal. On that day Cavill, who looks strikingly like the hero in person, was mostly focused on playing the Greek hero Theseus, but did go down memory lane for what he believed was his only shot to play Kal-El. Unfortunately, McG, the director of “Charlies Angels” and “Terminator Salvation,” was at the helm.
“It must have been four or five years ago. Maybe more? When McG was working on a script with [Warner Bros.],” Cavill says. “I’m not sure how close I came? I’m not going to repeat rumors or hearsay, but I understand it was very, very close. But, sadly, the movie was canceled because McG didn’t want to fly.”
Cavill continues, “He had a big fear of flying at the time. And I think he’s since overcome it, but he wanted to shoot in New York and they wanted to shoot in Australia — for obvious reasons — and he said, ‘O.K., no I can’t do it.’ And they said, ‘O.K., we’ll move on.’ And that’s Hollywood, it’s a business.”
Instead, Warner Bros. plucked Bryan Singer who was in pre-production on “X-Men: The Last Stand” for Fox to take over the tentpole and he went in a drastically different direction (Brandon Routh) with his misfire “Superman Returns.”
Asked at the time if he’d want to be considered to play “Superman” in the future, Cavill was honestly hesitant having been burned before saying, “Who knows, who knows. We’ll see.”
But as a long time fan favorite would he talk if they came calling?
“Very much so,” Cavill says. “It all depends on the script and the director and not in that order necessarily.”
Something tells us with Nolan and Snyder on board it was a quick conversation.
Warner Bros. new “Superman” is set to debut sometime in Dec. of 2012, but Cavill will be seen in “Immortals” on Nov. 11, 2011 or 11/11/11.
Yeah this guy sucks. Garfield at least can act. This dude spent years on a soft core porn history show and I am supposed to take him seriously as SUPERMAN? Really? What a freakin joke. Yesterday was the day that I officially joined the camp of people who hated Nolan and the growing camp of those who hate Snyder.
Does it matter that he’s a brit? Technically, Superman isn’t really American anyway as he’s from another planet. And as has been pointed out elsewhere, we’ve had to suffer Kevin Costner, then Russell Crowe as Robin Hood in recent years. And in Costner’s case, suffer really is an appropriate word.
The only thing is Superman is raised from birth on earth and in the Middle of the United States to boot. Unless they either retcon that and make him from somewhere else or they make it some form of genetic memory, the accent just won’t make sense.
I take your point of course, but there’s a lot more emphasis now on decent accents. I had no idea until recently that Simon Baker was an aussie. Jason Isaacs & Jason Clarke both had entirely convincing accents in Brotherhood. It can be learnt and done well if the actor is skillfull and dedicated. I haven’t actually seen him in anything so can’t comment on how good he is, but it seems a little early for nationality to be a genuine objection.
Well I won’t be seeing this movie now. Pass.
Reading some of the comments on the various blogs (including a few that should be reported to the police), I’m getting a serious Daniel Craig vibe here – everyone hated him being chosen as Bond until they actually saw the movie. I think the same thing will happen with Cavill. I don’t see the problem with him being cast. I thought he was fine in The Tudors. And anyway the people complaining about a non-American playing Superman have never read Superman, obviously, otherwise they’d know he was an IMMIGRANT. And in the 1978 movie, guess what, everyone on Krypton (except Brando) was BRITISH.
I don’t care if he has an accent or not. He’ll cry at a chipped nail.
I’m not too concerned about an accent. Besides the other examples, Jamie Bamber (British) from BSG had a great Caprican accent (which sounds American to me).
That’s interesting about McG. So if he wasn’t afraid to fly then we would’ve had his version of Superman? Instead we got Bryan Singers. Kind of a mixed blessing I guess. I think I’d prefer Singer’s flawed version to McG’s unseen version from what I had read about it.
He’s actually a talented guy and very attractive. I’m assuming that he had a good accent in auditions. I’m concerned about his height, at 6’1″ he’s a short Superman. Also, I’m not sure he will be bulked up enough if they are in pre-production. Superman is physically imposing and has a huge presence. I’ll see it, but I’ve got to say that I am a huge Tom Welling fan and really would to have loved to see him on the big screen. He is this generation’s Superman, with or without the tights.