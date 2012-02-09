‘Man of Steel’ star Henry Cavill in talks to scale ‘The Great Wall’

Henry Cavill is looking East for his next role.

The “Man of Steel” actor is in negotiations to star in “The Great Wall”, a new film to be directed by Edward Zwick (“Love and Other Drugs”) from a script by Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz. The film will focus on the “mystery” behind the construction of the famous Chinese landmark.

“The Great Wall” is being produced by Legendary East, a new venture between Legendary Pictures CEO Thomas Tull and a group of Asian investors. This will be the first title produced under the banner.

The story was concoted by Tull and “World War Z” author Max Brooks.

Cavill (one of our breakout stars of 2011) has been a red-hot property ever since being cast as Superman in the upcoming Zack Snyder-directed “Man of Steel”, also produced by Legendary. Last fall, the British actor starred in “Immortals”, which grossed over $200 million worldwide (though the film’s total budget has been estimated as high as $120 million). He’ll next be seen in the action film “Cold Light of Day” opposite Bruce Willis. It hits theaters on April 6th.

The “Great Wall” story was first reported by Variety.

Weigh in with your thoughts on the project below! Do you think Cavill’s career trajectory will continue on the up-and-up after “Man of Steel” is released?