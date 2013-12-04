Here comes the night time: Arcade Fire expands North American tour

Arcade Fire’s 2014 just got even busier. The arena-rokcing indie band have announced additional dates for their previously announced North American Reflektor Tour in support of their recent album of the same name.

In addition to the previous dates, AF have set a new show in Bangor, ME on August 20, plus a third night at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center (August 24), and a second show in Toronto on August 29.

Tickets for all new dates will be on sale on December 13.

The Reflektor Tour launches March 6 in Louisville, KY and will hit up 28 cities before wrapping up in the band’s hometown of Montreal on August 30. Additionally, the group is heavily rumored to be among the headliners at Southern California’s Coachella Festival in April, and the gaps in their itinerary seem to support that conclusion. Stay tuned, fest-goers. Here are Arcade Fire’s 2014 North American tour dates: March 6 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

March 8 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

March 10 Auburn Hills, MI The Palace of Auburn Hills

March 12 Pittsburgh, PA CONSOL Energy Center

March 13 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

March 14 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

March 16 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

March 17 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

March 18 Bridgeport, CT Webster Bank Arena

April 9 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

April 10 Austin, TX austin360 Amphitheater

April 23 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

April 26 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

April 27 Maryland Heights, MO Verizon Wireless Amphitheater

April 29 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

May 1 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

May 2 Atlanta, GA Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 30 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 8 Seattle, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre

August 11 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place

August 12 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

August 14 Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre

August 17 Washington, DC Verizon Center

August 19 Mansfield, MA Comcast Center

August 20 Bangor, ME Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion (on sale December 13)

August 22 & 23 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

August 24 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center (on sale December 13)

August 26 Chicago, IL United Center

August 29 Toronto, ON Molson Canadian Amphitheatre (on sale December 13)

August 30 Montreal, QC Parc Jean-Drapeau