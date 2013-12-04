Here comes the night time: Arcade Fire expands North American tour

Arcade Fire’s 2014 just got even busier.
The arena-rokcing indie band have announced additional dates for their previously announced North American Reflektor Tour in support of their recent album of the same name.
In addition to the previous dates, AF have set a new show in Bangor, ME on August 20, plus a third night at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center (August 24), and a second show in Toronto on August 29.
Tickets for all new dates will be on sale on December 13.
The Reflektor Tour launches March 6 in Louisville, KY and will hit up 28 cities before wrapping up in the band’s hometown of Montreal on August 30.
Additionally, the group is heavily rumored to be among the headliners at Southern California’s Coachella Festival in April, and the gaps in their itinerary seem to support that conclusion. Stay tuned, fest-goers.
Here are Arcade Fire’s 2014 North American tour dates:
March 6 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
March 8 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
March 10 Auburn Hills, MI The Palace of Auburn Hills
March 12 Pittsburgh, PA CONSOL Energy Center
March 13 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
March 14 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
March 16 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena
March 17 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
March 18 Bridgeport, CT Webster Bank Arena
April 9 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
April 10 Austin, TX austin360 Amphitheater
April 23 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
April 26 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre
April 27 Maryland Heights, MO Verizon Wireless Amphitheater
April 29 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
May 1 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
May 2 Atlanta, GA Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood
July 30 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 8 Seattle, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre
August 11 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place
August 12 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
August 14 Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre
August 17 Washington, DC Verizon Center
August 19 Mansfield, MA Comcast Center
August 20 Bangor, ME Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion (on sale December 13)
August 22 & 23 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
August 24 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center (on sale December 13)
August 26 Chicago, IL United Center
August 29 Toronto, ON Molson Canadian Amphitheatre (on sale December 13)
August 30 Montreal, QC Parc Jean-Drapeau
