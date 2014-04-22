Here’s a clip of Stephen Colbert talking about boobs on tonight’s ‘Late Show’

04.22.14 4 years ago

“The Late Show with RuPaul”? Now that would've been a scream. But because we live on the Planet Earth, Stephen Colbert was chosen to take over the late-night franchise from David Letterman, and he's admittedly a fantastic choice for the job. Here's a clip from his appearance on tonight's episode, during which he offers a ray of hope to boobs everywhere. Yes, you.

