Stephen Colbert to succeed David Letterman as ‘Late Show’ host

Prepare to say goodbye to “Stephen Colbert” and hello to Stephen Colbert, America, now that CBS has wasted no time whatsoever in naming “The Colbert Report” star as David Letterman's successor to host “The Late Show.”
From the minute Dave announced his impending retirement during the taping of last Thursday's monologue, Colbert seemed the obvious frontrunner. He's in the CBS/Viacom family, he's advanced as far as he can go at Comedy Central so long as Jon Stewart doesn't want to leave “The Daily Show,” and he's a talented, smart, likable individual who's more complicated than the character he plays in his nightly performance art on “Colbert Report.”
“Simply being a guest on David Letterman”s show has been a highlight of my career,” Colbert said in a statement. “I never dreamed that I would follow in his footsteps, though everyone in late night follows Dave”s lead. I”m thrilled and grateful that CBS chose me. Now, if you”ll excuse me, I have to go grind a gap in my front teeth.”
As a fan of Colbert, I'm happy he's got a higher-profile job that will almost certainly pay him more money. (The deal is for five years, with additional details about where his “Late Show” will be produced, and who will produce it, to come down the road.) But I'm also disappointed to be losing the fictional Colbert, especially if his “Late Show” winds up being similar to Dave's “Late Show,” and Conan's various shows, Fallon's “Tonight,” Jimmy Kimmel's show, etc. Though I like most of the men – and once Chelsea Handler leaves “Lately,” they'll all be men, and all but Arsenio will be white – hosting these shows, I find the format played out, will watch the viral videos the next day on YouTube but otherwise stick to the Stewart/Colbert tandem to end my TV viewing day.
Lots of people can successfully host “Late Show.” Very few could pull off the high-wire act Colbert's been doing for close to a decade. I expect he'll be an excellent host, but I fear it'll also be a waste of his talent.
What does everybody else think? You excited for Colbert to get a promotion, or would you rather he stayed doing what he does so well? Is anyone in any way shocked that another middle-aged white guy got the gig? And whom would you like to see succeed Colbert at 11:30 on Comedy Central?
I record The Colbert Report every night. I won’t watch him on Late Night unless it is accidentally. There’s no way he’s going to keep his edge on that stage and I have no interest in watching him do stupid human tricks or whatever they come up with for him. Oh well, things change.
Agreed. I make it a point to watch Colbert and The Daily Show episodes. If not every night, then at least in catch-up binges once or twice a week. What they do is just different and I feel like works better in today’s TV landscape. I never watch more than online clips of the other late night hosts, even ones I really like, such as Fallon. I don’t imagine Colbert will be any different.
I can see why he wants to try something different. He’s been playing “Stephen Colbert” for a lot of years, and he’s always delightfully when he gets to host awards shows and other things as himself. I’d just be more excited if he was moving into something truly different, and not a format that feels like it won’t last beyond another decade.
End of an era…
You claim to be a fan and yet you have pre-judged his performance?
I’m sure his performance will be fine. It just won’t be anything I’m interested in. I haven’t cared about the late night shows for 40 years.
I’m really going to miss The Colbert Report and THAT Stephen Colbert. Like you, I don’t watch the late shows cause they’re all the same. But Stewart/Colbert is always how I end my viewing night.
My reaction is nearly exactly the same as yours, Alan. Not that this is uncommon. :-)
I was hoping that they’d go with the lead of someone’s JV basketball coach, and hire Neil Patrick Harris, myself, but what can you do?
What is Colbert like without the schtick? He pretty much has to drop it, doesn’t he?
What if Sasha Baron Cohen hosted a talk show just playing himself? Or Peter Sellers? Is there a self there?
I suspect the real Colbert will be fine, but it’s definitely the passing of an era for a truly original character.
I’m genuinely curious as to who the real Colbert is.
Did you ever see Colbert on the Daily Show, because he wasn’t doing the shtick and he was hilarious then. He’ll do fine, but it will probably be a waste. Maybe at 12:30 he could do something fun with it, but 11:30 not likely.
After seeing a few interviews with Colbert, this isn’t really a surprise. I imagine playing the character of Colbert for as long as he has can grow a little tiresome. He’s even expressed concern for how it comes across to his kids since the lines are so blurred in the public eye and then he comes home and is…himself.
I just hope he doesn’t lose his edge. Letterman brought an edge to late night, maybe Stephen Colbert will be the one to make it relevant again? One can dream.
I’m thrilled with this move. How mnay more years could he play ‘Stephen Colbert’, right-wing parody? Colbert has shown himself to be a brilliant improvisational comedian and I’m excited that he now has the opportunity to breathe new life into the Late Show. Great move, CBS.
I wonder how much John Hodgeman must be kicking himself for going to HBO right as Colbert was about to leave. I bet he leaves HBO in a year and takes of Colberts show.
I meant John Oliver, although Hodgman is an interesting idea…
I disagree, I think Oliver with shine at HBO. He’ll be able to fine tune and put out a great show by having it only once a week instead of daily. Also on HBO he doesn’t face any of the censorship that Comedy Central would put on him.
I don’t know if Oliver’s regretting the move. Obviously, if he hadn’t gotten the HBO show, I expect that he would have jumped at the chance to take over Colbert’s timeslot. But a weekly show on a premium cable network is a pretty prestigious gig. It will also allow him time to do other projects on the side, and will probably pay him just as much if not more than Comedy Central would have. It’s an interesting hypothetical to consider, but I expect that he’s still pretty happy.
How long is Oliver’s HBO contract? I thought the the Letterman will be on the show until sometime in 2015. It seems to me that CC, HBO, and Oliver could figure something out for change that won’t happen for 8- 20 months.
John Oliver probably has a better shot at a long-term gig on Comedy Central, but HBO is ultimately broader exposure because it’s a new audience. I have no idea who pays better though.
Agree with Alan. This is a huge bummer. Colbert was the smartest show on TV and I never missed an episode. I’m sure his late night show, like everything he does, will be amazing, but it’s still a loss for satire IMO
I wanna see what he’ll do out of character. I think he’s brilliant but I hope the late night format doesn’t make him boring.
Colbert has the talent to be a potentional PEGOT (Peabody, Emmy,Grammy, Oscar and Tony). By taking The Late Show it seems like the Oscar and Tony will never happen.
I agree. I always saw him as an actor, so this is a weird move. The only talk show I watch is Craig Ferguson’s and he loves being not mainstream. No idea how Colbert can stay awesome in a mainstream slot.
Give me a break. This isn’t a death sentence and he’s only 49 years old. He has lots of time to win an Oscar and a Tony.
I could see a Weekend Update type show in the post-Stewart slot hosted by Jason Jones and Sam Bee. They’ve been at The Daily Show for a long time.
Either that or they get somebody else to play a crazy right winger and keep the format alive. Maybe Jon Hodgman?
Agreed. I could see Jason Jones and Sam Bee in a MEET THE PRESS format, or maybe a THE VIEW.
They won’t go for John Oliver because that would just be THE DAILY SHOW w/ JOHN STEWART followed by THE DAILY SHOW w/ JOHN OLIVER. Maybe Hodgeman, but I’m probably not the only one a little tired of his schtick.
First, I would never underestimate Colbert’s ability to turn the tired late night format into something special. The man’s a genius.
But I will mourn the loss of fictional Colbert. As a satirist, he’s a national treasure. Without getting too far into hyperbole-land, I consider him a modern day Mark Twain. And in his gigs before the National Press Club and testifying to Congress, he spoke truth to power like few have the guts to do.
This.
I think it’s certainly possible that Colbert’s “Late Show” will have “Stephen Colbert” segments where he slips into his old character. Probably for commentary and not interviews.
Interesting to think about who will produce the show and where they will do it. I could see Colbert keeping the Ed Sullivan Theatre, it seems like that might be his style. I could also see Worldwide Pants sticking around to produce it too. I’m guessing Stewart’s production company will be too busy with Daily Show and presumably whatever will replace Colbert on Comedy Central. My personal vote for that is a similar parody show starring Samantha Bee as an obnoxious shock journalist with a show called “The Bee’s Nest”.
It’s already been confirmed that his old character will not be used on the new show. Unfortunately.
“Without getting too far into hyperbole-land, I consider him a modern day Mark Twain.”
You’ve gone way past hyperbole-land. I’m not even sure if he is a modern day Rich Little.
And Worldwide Pants is out for sure. CBS already owned half of Late Night.
I don’t have any strong feelings either way, I just hope they didn’t piss off Ferguson and he stays for the late late slot
I hope CBS has handled Ferguson more gracefully behind the scenes than it appears they have in public (where he’s been a non-issue in all of these discussions, seemingly). Whether he’d ever work as the 11:30 guy I have no idea, but he’s done good work for lots of years for them in his current job.
Big Fan of Ferguson, but I can see why CBS didn’t want to hand him the 11:30 against Kimmel and Fallon, especially if they could get a bigger name.
I hope Ferguson stays, but his show is produced through Worldwide Pants right now, so maybe he is on the chopping block too if they can get a bigger name.
Supposedly Ferguson doesn’t want to go to an earlier time because he can’t do as much weird shit with a bigger audience. I think he’ll be fine.
I’m amazed this was done so FAST. Hardly any time to even debate casting a non-middle-aged-white-guy.
I’m torn. I don’t think Ferguson would work at all in the 11:30 slot, but I also see this as a giant “eff you” towards him, which is unfortunate considering all the good work he has done for CBS.
According to other sources, it looks like he’s going to be ~$5 million dollars richer at least…
Yeah I didn’t really want him to do the earlier slot. His show belongs to the later slot, but I do hope he refused it rather than wasn’t even asked.
Anyone know if Letterman’s company keeps producing both shows?
When this whole thing started, Alan mentioned that he thought Ferguson might have first dibs to replace Dave in his contract. I don’t think Craig would want to move because I don’t think they would accommodate tiny flags over his mouth when he swears in an earlier time slot. Also, he would have to be somewhat less creepy when he tells the ingénues how lovely they look.
I watch the previous night’s show of Craig every day after work, and I would hate to see him change.
So in a way, #CancelColbert got its wish.
Dammit!
Only if they’re idiots. Oh wait…I guess they win.
Soooo I guess #CancelColbert worked?
I had a feeling that this was coming, but it’s still a bittersweet day. On one hand, I’m very happy for Stephen Colbert – he’s one of the smartest comedians out there and he richly deserves the extra money and the extra exposure that this move will bring. If this is the direction he wants to take his career in, I certainly can’t fault him for it. On the other hand, I’m devastated to lose The Colbert Report, one of the sharpest and funniest programs on the air. I trust that CBS will allow Colbert a certain degree of freedom to be himself (if not his character) – otherwise why would they hire him? I also trust that Colbert has too much self-respect to let himself be consumed by the corporate machine. But the Late Night format only has so much flexibility built into it. If Colbert ends up having to curtail his comedic sensibilities in favor of broad, hacky monologues and insipid interviews in order to please the CBS audience, it will be a tragedy and a waste.
We’ll see how it plays out. But at the very least, it likely means that I won’t be watching Colbert nightly anymore. I was more than happy to watch The Colbert Report in its entirety, especially after The Daily Show. Now, I expect I’ll be watching YouTube clips the next day if he happens to do a particularly memorable bit. Once again, good for Colbert, but damn.
I think it’s a great choice if CBS stays out of his way. I remember watching Colbert on Law and Order: Criminal Intent years ago and thinking wow this guy is amazing. I had no idea he was even on The Daily Show at the time. I enjoy him more than any of the other hosts in late night. Both Jimmys are lousy interviewers. Stewart is still good but he’s not as engaged as he used to be. Conan most times isn’t funny. I think Colbert has a chance to be the Letterman of the next generation of hosts. I’ll miss The Report but if you’ve seen Colbert outside the character you knows he’s a stud.
I’m very saddened by this. This means the end of the Colbert Report, which was one of the smartest, best, and most important shows on TV. Sure it’s more money, prestige, and attention for Colbert, but there’s no way it isn’t a step down creatively. A huge bummer as far as I’m concerned.
I’ll miss the Stephen Colbert of The Colbert Report but I think he’ll be brilliant as the host of Late Night. The man is a genius. I even have some ideas if anyone’s interested. ;-)
Maybe I’m alone in this feeling but I stopped watching the Colbert Report a while ago. His schtick was getting old and I eventually got tired of his pompous fake persona.
I’m very much looking forward to seeing him on the Late Show. He’ll surely have a smarter level of humor than the juvenile nonsense you see on Fallon and Kimmel. I’m sure he’ll be my late night choice.
You’re completely right. Colbert managed to embody this character so completely that it allowed him to do stuff no one else could do, like all the Super PAC stuff. He could bring this character to real life situations, and he was so in control and such a good improviser that he could make it work without the security of a script.
Someone else could do a 90% Late Show host, very few people could do a 50% Colbert. He will be missed as a satirist.
However, it’s understandable that he wants to get out from the limits he created himself as “Stephen Colbert”. The Colbert Report interviews were often the weak point of the show, as he always had to be the idiot. Let’s just hope he can manage to do more than just trivial questions to his guests. It would be such a waste to see him ask movie stars about pranks on set, or their latest trip to Europe.
We all thrive on challenge and Stephen will rise to the occasion. Why not give John Oliver his own show in that slot? Or is that already in the works?
Oliver’s HBO show debuts this month.
The Colbert Report has given Stephen Colbert a platform for astute and pointed political and social observation. I don’t know how much he’ll get to do that, outside the opening monologue.
I know it’s a great career move for him, but I will really miss The Colbert Report.
I wonder what this will do with all his late night friendships. He appeared on Fallon just recently.
So who/what’s going to replace The Colbert Report?…
Tough Crowd anyone?
Assuming the near certainty that that doesn’t happen (and it wouldn’t be as good without Giraldo or Patrice), My guess is one of Stewart’s correspondents get a show. I like the idea of a Jason Jones/Sam Bee show that was mentioned earlier.
As for Colbert taking over. He’s definitely still funny in his actual persona, but I don’t know how creative he can be as himself with the restrictions that being on a network will place on him. He’s extremely talented, but after spending a decade using that talent to play a parody, it will be interesting to see if he can transition into using that talent in a more normal setting.
Colbert still works for me when he goes off-persona, but on those occasions the show is being sincere about really nerdy subjects or music, or political in a way that I doubt the network would regularly want.
A tough crowd return would be great.
Well, call me greedy… but why can’t he do BOTH shows?
The Colbert Report is 1/2 an hour. He could move his studio next door to the Late Show or even into the BASEMENT.
Then casually explain that his “cousin” Stephen Col-BERT is a ‘comedian’ and somehow got David Letterman’s gig.
The two personalities could have a feud going within a week.
Wonder if CBS/Viacom/Comedy Central is kicking themselves a bit for not finding away to keep John Oliver around long enough so he could have taken over as CCs 1130 Colbert Report replacement.
End of an era.
Yep, you nailed exactly how I feel. I agree the talk show format is bland and played out. I don’t watch any of them (except when something viral calls for it); I only watch Colbert and the Daily Show. I have a tremendous respect for Colbert’s talent and I know he’s more than a one-note player. But I think this will be a waste of his talent. How much is a broadcast network going to let him shake it up for fear of offending someone? He’s not going to have the creative freedom he has now, and he’s not going to be able to be political most likely. I’ll follow him for sure, but I will greatly miss The Report.
I agree with all said here. I will miss the Colbert Report and think we will be losing some brilliant comedy but also a very needed place for social commentary. I think both The Daily Show and Colbert Report have served as powerful social voices which will now be diluted by half.
I think Colbert will be dumbed down as a host of network Late Night TV but he’ll be tons better than what we have been watching there in any case. I mentioned in a post last week, that the 60 year-old late night format with middle-aged white men in suits and ties should be “blowed up real good.” No offense intended – but I believe it’s way past time to drop Johnny Carson’s “schtick”. It’s a different time in our history and these shows have not moved forward.
I am relieved that Craig Ferguson will be remaining in his current time slot. He should be able to carry on with his subversive take on Late Night talk shows now that Colbert has to be the main target for any ratings heat.
I will watch Colbert because even if I am tired of the format I think selecting him was a move in the right direction for CBS.
Has CraigyFerg said he’s staying? All the speculation has been that if he was passed over, his contract wouldn’t be renewed when it expires later this year. Personally, I find it bizarre that so many people who want to shake up the 11:30 time slot have been so quick to dismiss him. He’s the only one who is actually doing anything different.
I feel sure John Oliver would be replacing Colbert if Maziar Bahari hadn’t been arrested in Iran in 2009. Really.
The only late night show I make sure to see every night is The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. I’m just hoping he stays on. I’ll check out Colbert’s Late Show (I am a fan of The Report), but I don’t know if I’ll watch it every night.
I’ve never been able to keep an interest in TCR. I’ve watched clips here and there, but I just found in sustained watching the act wore thin. And felt a little smug at times.
But I like Colbert quite a bit, and I’m intrigued to see what he’ll do with the job. I don’t think any of us can really imagine. We’ve never see him “do” him. I just hope it doesn’t involve your typical monologue. (Those feel so tired. And so not Colbert.)
I also hope Comedy Central uses the moment to develop another politically smart program behind Stewart. This is a sad moment for that network, but it’s an opportunity, too.
Waste of his talent, but the “right” move I guess. *shrugs*
I hope you answer this, but what do you think about Bill Maher show? I quite like it most of the time
RE picking a woman or a person of color:
You need a proven late-night home-run hitter to take over leading off the late night lineup. Kimmel, Fallon, Conan, even Letterman himself, all didn’t get to move up to the lead-off slot until they had proven themselves in the later slot. The only woman who currently fits the mold of proven late-night talent is Chelsea Handler, and I’d bet anything that she would have said no if asked because she would have had to tone things down big-time for network TV.
That situation would have been best served if Craig Ferguson got the job, because a network can take a chance with a new face at 12:30 — there they could’ve picked a woman or a person of color or just anyone who doesn’t have a proven record with late night TV, and that person can hone his or her act for that kind of a show and gain a following there and then hopefully be ready for an 11:30 gig down the line.
Though I’m happy with the choice of Colbert, there are a number of people I would’ve loved to see at 11:30, many of whom I’m sure would’ve said no right away and meant it. I don’t see Chelsea being willing to play big network games. Would’ve LOVED to have seen Chris Rock or Jon Stewart or Seinfeld do it, but didn’t believe any of them would say yes in a million years. Didn’t think Tina and Amy would say yes either, likely primarily out of deference to Lorne and Fallon. Craig was my top choice out of people I thought would take the gig. In fact, was hoping for it, because I could see CBS hiring Chris Hardwick or Joel McHale (if Community was cancelled) for 12:30 if they promoted Craig and I’d love to see what they could do with that show.
As far as 11:30 after Daily Show goes? If they want to stay with a political theme, how about W. Kamau Bell?
Craig Ferguson was next in line and should have been given it by default. Then put Amy Schumer in Ferguson’s old timeslot. They’ll live to regret that choice, and who knows whether Ferguson will leave CBS as a result of this snub.
I think he’ll be very hamstrung intellectually once he goes network; he won’t have nearly the diversity of guests from various fields like he does on “Colbert Report” (for example, before “Cosmos” I only knew of Neil Degrasse Tyson from his appearances on “CR” and “Real Time”). Not only will the guests be network-mandated but his comedy edge will be dulled as well.
Like a younger Letterman, though, Colbert is a great interviewer.
I loved his show from the beginning, but there is no way I could of seeing his character stay fresh for 10 years. It’s time to go out with the character on top and see his genius expand.
I never figured out did Dave get old or did CBS just made him bitter? Late Show at one time was just so damn subversive.
Happy for him, but not thrilled at all at the possibility of him hosting a show that blurs together with the other network late night shows, if that is in fact what happens. I’ve enjoyed the Colbert Report so much as an equal partner to the Daily Show. I hope he will have the freedom to do his own thing, whatever that might be, rather than get stuck in a format I haven’t bothered to watch consistently in years (I’ll check in with Jimmy Kimmel periodically, especially for any Matt Damon-related stuff, but that’s about it).
I was hoping for Louis CK.
Colbert must have really wanted this. Wasn’t even enough time to bring Louis CK in for a bunch of test shows to knock down the asking price.
Since John Oliver is otherwise employed, I’d like to see Wyatt Cenac, the other best correspondent The Daily Show has had over the past decade, come back and do some sort of show in the Colbert slot.
Stephen is my favorite tv character of *all* time! I am not ok w/ his self-assassination, nation. I am in the grips of the first stage of grief re: his impending death – denial! Stephen *was* America? That’ll never be right and I cannot wrap my head around it, so I’m just going to repress all this as long as I can. And then I guess I’m gonna get real angry about it, esp. when I see the murderer on network tv engaging in vapid chit chat. I also see depression sometime further down the road, but acceptance?? Not sure that’ll ever happen.
The late night show format is so out of date, there are tons of people who can do that type of show, but only Steven Colbert can do Colbert Reports. Basically that format will ruin Colbert. Really hope he will stick with Colbert Reports.
So I am not alone.
Thanks, Alan. I too feel that what Colbert and Stewart have been doing has taken the format forward and Colbert taking over the Late Show feels like a step back. Also he offered such a unique perspective on the political landscape – something like that simply won’t fit into the aging late night format. I admire his vast bundle of talents greatly, I wish him well, but I am quite sad.
I was very disappointed at first, and still, but then I thought to wonder if it won’t be something of a relief to him to have to give up that persona. Maybe he’ll adopt another, something complex and interesting, but not Colbear. Maybe he’ll get to be Col-Bert?
I am really sad about the news, tbh. Congrats to Colbert and all, but it honestly kind of sucks not to have Colbert Report on tv anymore – and what for? Just another late night show. Give me Daily Show+Colbert Report anyday.
I want an old black woman, even if she ain’t funny.