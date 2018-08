I'd hate to say it, but this might be the most depressing clip of the year.

Check out Jimmy Fallon, who is fantastic as host of “The Tonight Show,” as he's caught saying the word “fun” a million times. “Isn't this fun?” he says once. “That sounds fun,” he says another time. Fun, fun, fun. Fun! We're all having fun! WE'RE ALL HAVING FUN. A-HA! YEH-HA! Boohoohoohoo…

Just watch this clip and tell me it moves you in a Kafkaesque way.