Freddy Krueger almost didn’t look like this

Can you imagine Freddy Krueger without his famed fedora? Now you don't have to. Here's the “Newsies” version Wes Craven and company almost went with, before settling on the iconic look we know today (courtesy Bloody-Disgusting):

Doesn't quite have the same feel, does it? It's fascinating to wonder whether the paperboy cap and sleeveless (!) red-and-green sweater would have doomed the franchise before it even began. We'll never know, but it's fun to speculate as a sort of “Sliding Doors”-esque scenario.

The photo, in case you were wondering, comes courtesy of Thommy Hutson, who wrote and directed the excellent four-hour documentary “Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy,” which covers all films in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” series except the much-criticized 2010 remake. Trust: it's a must-see for any hardcore fan of the series.

Navigate over to Bloody-Disgusting to see an additional image that features a number of different makeup tests done by Freddy designer David B. Miller, who ultimately settled on a look inspired by “pepperoni pizza.”

