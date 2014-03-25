History renews ‘Vikings’ for Season 3

Ragnar and his “Vikings” gang will be back on History next year.
History announced on Tuesday (March 25) that “Vikings” has been renewed for a 10-episode third season, beginning production this summer and airing next year.
“'Vikings' has taken viewers by storm and has established itself as one of the most compelling, visually stunning dramas on television. With its large, passionate and loyal fan base, 'Vikings' has cemented History firmly in the scripted series genre, just as we are the leaders in reality television,” gloats History EVP and General Manager Dirk Hoogstra. “We are incredibly fortunate to have such an enormously talented cast and crew led by Michael Hirst whose intricately woven storylines vividly brings the unknown, epic world of these Norsemen to life. Season three promises to immerse viewers even deeper into the exploits of these fearless warriors who are willing to risk it all for conquest and power.”
In its current second season, “Vikings” is averaging 3.4 million viewers, including 1.5 million in the 18-49 demographic. That's down somewhat steeply from the same point last season, though that's a total cheat since “Vikings” took full advantage of its post-“Bible” time slot in its initial run of episodes. “Vikings” also gets a solid DVR bump, rising to 5.1 million viewers and 2.5 million in the 18-49 demographic with Live+7 figures, which is what it sometimes takes to get an audience in the competitive Thursday 10 p.m. time period.
“Vikings” has six additional episodes remaining in this second season, with the finale set for May 1.
I can only assume that the announcement was meant to coincide with the end of the episodes sent to critics before the start of the season, because I have to remember to record Thursday's episode.
As Sepinwall and I have discussed several times on the podcast, “Vikings” continues to be a show with a solid sense of its own identity and very good execution within that identity. I don't think it's a “great” show in that “Breaking Bad”/”Mad Men”/”Game of Thrones” tier and I'm not sure if it's a very good show in that next “Americans”/”Hannibal”/”Good Wife” tier (all tiers are my own and shift daily), but it's a good show. The action is well handled, the photography is just beautiful and the cast is constantly surprising, with Travis Fimmel and Katheryn Winnick shining particularly.
This season has featured a well-handled time jump, opening things up for Alexander Ludwig's New Bjorn, and introduced Linus Roache's Ecbert as an intriguing new adversary who really enjoys taking baths. With Ecbert and with the genuinely interesting Ragnar/Lagertha/Aslaug love triangle, I've felt like creator Michael Hirst has given the second season a cleaner through line and the storytelling has benefited.
So good for “Vikings” getting a third season.
Your thoughts?
We get Vikings on Amazon Video here in the UK and it alone is worth the subscription. I love it. The only thing is that halfway into season 2 I still have to remind myself that Ragnar is NOT Jax Teller!
Think you are spot on Dan, it’s a good show, pumped we will get more next year.
I am addicted to Vikings just as much as Sons of Anarchy. Your right Ragnar is not Jax Teller but he comes in a close second! When I first seen it I had to do a double take because I thought they had gotten Charlie Hunnam to play Ragnar to my disappointment it wasn’t then after watching Travis he is a great actor. I’m very happy that they have renewed for another season. Love the filming the setting, costumes etc… everyone staring in the show is excellent actors. Thank you for the work you put into your careers. Love each and everyone who is involved with the making of Vikings! GOD BLESS & Congratulations! :-)
I don’t enjoy watching TV and am very picky about the shows I do watch. I got hooked on Vikings during its pilot season and am thrilled to know this show has been renewed for a third season. I love the storyline, the actors, the costumes, make-ups, etc. Kudos to every single person involved with making this show happen! Job well done.
re were no women vikings hollywood changeing history again
There most certainly were Viking women. Why don’t you try reading history.
I love this. I have watched it from the beginning and am glad it is being renewed for next season.
I love game of thrones. in saying that. this show is better. I can’t believe it’s the finale I’m sad.
I love this show !
This show “vikings” is like my second home, and i realy cant wait to see the nex season 3.
God bless all of you who workes there :)
Good show ,I love it and looking forward for 3rd season.