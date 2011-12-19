HitFix Interview: Showrunner Alex Gansa discusses the ‘Homeland’ finale

Showtime’s “Homeland” wrapped up its acclaimed first season on Sunday (December 18) night, just days after snagging a slew of Golden Globe nominations, including Best Drama Series and nods for stars Claire Danes and Damian Lewis.
On Monday, I got on the phone with “Homeland” showrunner Alex Gansa, who co-created the drama (based on an Israeli format) with fellow “24” veteran Howard Gordon.
We discussed the explosive (and in some cases not-so-explosive) finale, where “Homeland” is headed in Season Two and what it means to have guts when determining the fate of characters.
HitFix: First off, have you been following the responses to the finale last night and this morning?
Alex Gansa: You know, I have a little bit. It’s funny. There was a delayed response last night. I’m in New York, so I’m kinda on different time, but I have been following the response, which has been… Well, you tell me. You probably know more than I do. I tend to look at the positives of it all. People seem to like it.
HitFix: The answer I’d say is that it’s polarizing. There are people who loved it and, invariably this is going to happen, there were people who… less so. Do you feel like audiences are more invested in closure and conclusion than they were maybe even a year or two ago?
Alex Gansa: I think that the opportunity for people to discuss these things in a public forum might lead to that sort of desire to take opposing opinions, or at least give into the impulse of an initial response rather than the time to think through your feelings about something. But I do think that all the discussion over the last couple of years about season finales and actually series finales — what they mean and how they’re realized up on-screen — has made people more sophisticated about them, absolutely.
HitFix: What does that inevitable scrutiny do to you guys as the people attempting to deliver these finales and still keep the integrity of the story, while also worrying at least somewhat about how people will respond to it?
Alex Gansa: I think it probably varies from show to show how concerned people are. It depends a lot upon how the show is being received critically up to that point. If you’re in trouble and people are tuning out, if people aren’t watching the show anymore, then there’s a tremendous amount of attention brought to bear about how to course correct, either midway through the season or towards the end of the season as a way of bringing as many people back next year as you can. But we were in the very enviable position of people liking the show and we just plowed forward with our plans. We were headed in this direction for a long time and luckily we’re not forced to make a change.
HitFix: When did you know how you were ending the first season?
Alex Gansa: We always knew that Brody was going to carry out some sort of an attack against the Vice President and the people responsible for the drone strike. That was sorta in stone from quite early on. How he was going to go about doing that was a different matter. We tossed around a bunch of different ideas and we settled on the suicide vest, I would say maybe three-quarters of the way into the season as we were mapping out the finale. It seemed like the most personal and the most significant way for him to go about righting what he considered to be a wrong.
HitFix: OK. And when did you determine that he would be unable to complete the attack?
Alex Gansa: We were always looking for a way for Brody to survive the season, because we ultimately felt like the story between Brody and Carrie has not been told. The first part of that story has been told, but we knew that there was more grist for that sort of mill, dramatically. We wanted to find a way for Brody to come out of this season alive. It presented a lot of problems. If an attack actually had been carried out, it would have been very difficult for the intelligence community and Carrie to ever not realize that he’d been behind the attacks, so the suicide vest gave us a great opportunity to play all of the emotion of what the attack would mean for Brody, personally, but it also had the great advantage and benefit of allowing him to leave that area, to leave the attack without ever being suspected by anybody, so that kinda gave us the best of both worlds. We felt like it was effective both on an emotion and on a dramatic level.
HitFix: One thing that people may be feeling discomfort with is the unease that comes from a conclusion in which our hero faces consequences, but the antagonist maybe doesn’t. How did you feel about making people uncomfortable with the state of consequences at the end of the first season?
Alex Gansa: It’s interesting. I’ve spoken to a lot of women who have been watching this series and there is this profound sense that Carrie, even though she’s right, doesn’t know she’s right. That has been the cause of a lot of frustration, but I think also of a lot of… It’s helped the narrative engine of the story. That is, you’re waiting for her to find out that she’s right and the fact that she never does, through the course of the first season, I imagine might be a source of some frustration for some people. But what we enjoyed about it is that it’s often the case, that your victories sometimes go completely unnoticed to even yourself as you move through the world. We felt like the ending of the finale was important, because it was both a personal and professional decision that she was making. The fact that it may or may not have erased her short-term memory, it just let us reset for next season and it felt like a smart narrative move.
HitFix: With a lot of recent drama finales, fans and also critics have been talking about the idea of showrunners having “the guts” to kill off characters. It seems to me like “guts” can mean other things beyond just killing off characters. What, to you, does it mean to “have guts” when it comes to being ruthless with your characters?
Alex Gansa: I think the gutsiest thing you can do is to make sure that every action that happens in a finale, or over the course of a season, is based in character and in the true way that the character would behave. I have to say, if we were gutsy about anything this season, it was being very rigorous about that. We didn’t want anybody to do anything that felt out of character and sometimes that leads to a finale or to a season that may be less narratively interesting, but, again, is characterologically true and I think that those are the most rewarding pieces of television that you can see. The really good shows are always, always very true to their characters and I think that there are some shows that try too hard and that is sorta misinterpreted as guts, but ultimately those, to me, are the most unsatisfying ones. The most satisfying series are always the ones where everybody behaves, you know, when you look back on it and you go, “Well of course they would behave that way. That’s exactly what they would do.” And that’s really, really what we tried to do all through the season. If you look at the finale, there are a couple things that we are really, really proud of in the finale and one is Dana’s character and how we built that relationship with her dad so that it makes sense that she’s the one who would call her father and if anyone called him, she would be the one that he would listen to. That was the first thing. And then Carrie, just her journey of her mental illness and where she would get to at the end of the season. We always knew she was going to be involved in some fairly serious psychiatric situation.
HitFix: Since you mentioned Dana… There’s a long tradition on genre shows of teenage characters who fans really just wanna throttle and you guys avoided that well with her. This was a character who I don’t think anybody hated or wanted to get rid of. What’s the secret to crafting a character who viewers actually like in that age range?
Alex Gansa: It comes down to one aspect and that’s just the casting of the role. The young woman who plays Dana, Morgan Saylor, she was able to come in and inhabit a character who could have been a cliche, the eye-rolling teenage, smarter-than-everybody-else role, which just has become such a trope of movies and television. And Morgan came in and she just has an uncanny ability to inhabit scenes and to make dialogue her own in a way that doesn’t feel old or tired or the same old thing. We really just marveled at her from the beginning. So I think “casting” is the answer to your question. There was another role… Look, I don’t mean to compare “Homeland” to “The Descendants,” the young woman who plays George Clooney’s daughter in “The Descendants” [Shailene Woodley] had the same situation, had to walk that tightrope and she did it extremely well. She was fantastic. She’s like one of the only other actresses where I thought, “You know? She could have played Dana. She’s good.” So I think Morgan just brought her own ways to the role that really made it come alive.
HitFix: Talking about the state of affairs as we left things… When it comes to the situation Carrie is in at the end with the shock treatments and her general psychological state, how do you follow through with the consequences of that, while also leaving room to reset the action and premise for a second season?
Alex Gansa: We’re really just at the beginning of talking about Season Two. There are a number of things that we can do with Carrie. I think we have to honor the fact that the ECT therapy does have some side effects — not just memory loss, but there are some personality things that can be affected. It’s a therapy treatment of last result. It does have profoundly positive effects often times on people with bipolar illness, bipolar disease, and we’re going to try to be as true as we possibly can to what that choice means and meant for Carrie. I don’t know, but I imagine you’re going to see a slightly different Carrie Mathison next season as a result of what she’s endured and what she’s been through and what this therapy, what the side effects may or may not be.
HitFix: But you’re going to be very aware of the position you put her in in terms of the chances of her returning to work at the CIA?
Alex Gansa: Of course. She has significantly damaged her career and unless there is some kind of extraordinary circumstance to get her back into the fold, nobody would believe that. I don’t believe we’re going to pick up next season with with Carrie Mathison reporting for duty at the CIA. That would be completely implausible.
HitFix: And then with Brody, he has the whole “Well, I didn’t kill the VP, but now I can enact tangible change from within” conversation with Nazir and Abu Nazir seems to accept it. How much should viewers think Brody believes what he’s saying there and how much should viewers believe that Nazir believes or accepts what Brody says?
Alex Gansa: Haven’t those questions been the very questions that have been swirling around Brody from the very beginning? His character has always been someone on whom the audience projects their own feelings. That was very much by design. At the beginning, you were asking the question, “Well was he or wasn’t he turned in captivity?” and you were looking for clues in his behavior with his family and with Carrie and in his daily life. You were looking for clues to determine whether or not he had been turned. Then when we revealed that actually he had been turned, in one way or another, then you began to look for clues about whether or not he would go through with what he had agreed to do and we built that through into the finale.
Now, I think we’re in a similar position. He has made a pitch to Nazir to excuse his behavior in the bunker, because Nazir may or may not believe whether the vest malfunctioned or not. He has pitched to Nazir a sorta Plan B and I think your question is extremely well taken, which is: Well, is he serious? Is this something that he’s genuinely going to try to do? And does Nazir believe him? And more importantly, does Nazir have any leverage over Brody to force him to do something he may not be willing or sanguine about doing? So those are all the questions that are going to be swirling around next season and I think in a positive way, in a way that’s gonna make it feel as dramatic and as interesting as it was this season, albeit on a different stage.
HitFix: So if viewers are felt that Nazir agreed too quickly to the deal, they shouldn’t think it’s that simple?
Alex Gansa: No, I don’t think they should be worried it’s that simple. I think Nazir’s got a lot of leverage. For one thing, not that I know this for a fact, but I imagine that Nazir or one of Nazir’s lieutenants has a copy of that suicide tape that Brody made.
HitFix: That was going to be my next question. What’s up with the tape?
Alex Gansa: The tape is out there and the tape can, at some point, certainly come to haunt Brody, especially if he’s had second thoughts about what he’s agreed to do.
HitFix: But we don’t know who has it at this moment?
Alex Gansa: We don’t.
HitFix: Also on the subject of lingering post-finale questions… There was a lot of “mole” talk this season, but no resolution. Were Saul’s suspicions wrong?
Alex Gansa: Two things I’d say about that: One is that we were very conscious of… And this was before the response to the whole “mole” issue. People started suspecting Saul and Estes and “Oh my God, could it be Carrie, herself? Is she a schizophrenic?” All of this stuff. There’s a lot of speculation about the mole. And as you know, revealing moles was a huge trope on “24” and Howard and I both worked on “24” — I only worked on “24” for the last two seasons, but Howard worked on “24” from the beginning — and we were very conscious from the beginning of the series, even when it was just an idea in our heads, that we were not going to follow in “24’s” footsteps. Carrie Mathison never pulls a gun all season long. And the idea of “revealing the mole” as being one of this series, one of the “Homeland” series tropes was something we avoided. The other thing is that oftentimes, you never know who the mole is. Believe me, there are plenty of moles in the intelligence community, not just in the United States, but in all intelligence agencies, who have never been revealed and who are still in place. That struck us as a much more interesting and realistic portrayal of that idea.
HitFix: As a last question, looking out to next season, one of the interesting things about the “Homeland” writing staff was the number of established showrunners you recruited for the team. I’m curious about how closely you’re going to be able to replicate that next season since I assume many of those writers and producers are going to go do their own shows next year…
Alex Gansa: I don’t know the answer to that yet. People are being offered a bunch of things. Almost everybody on the staff wrote a pilot this year, so you very well may be right. However, I’m hoping to get at least four of those people back. Also, Howard was much more of a peripheral part of the series this year. He’s been running “Awake,” the NBC show, so we’re hoping to get him fulltime next year as well, which would be fantastic. I’m quietly confident that we’re going to have 80 percent of the staff back and if we do hire somebody else, it’ll be somebody at a high level.
Excellent interview, and it makes me confident for Season 2. But the most disturbing thing was talk of Howard Gordon being more available next season with the implication that “Awake” is potentially as dead as Elizabeth Gaines. Say it ain’t so!
Art Deco – My sense is that Gordon was brought in to work on “Awake” because of Kyle Killen’s relative inexperience running a show. It’s my assumption that if “Awake” makes it past S.1, the sense will either be that Killen is ready to run things solo, or that a third person will be needed to take the show to the next level. Regardless, I didn’t interpret Alex’s comments as being negative foreshadowing for “Awake.”
great first season and a “true” finale to the story that’s being told.
i really enjoyed it and i’m stoked for season 2.
I am concerned that we’ve grown fond of Carrie’s character over time and due to the ECT the producers will essentially be reintroducing her as a different person in the same body. Fringe lost a great deal of loyal viewership as did LOST with all the different “versions” of people.
Different versions of people on Lost ? That was only in season 6, and it wasn’t the problem with that season (the problem was that the flash sideways were, for the most part, uninteresting and heavily dependent on the finale which… well, you know).
I also loved how Gansa treated Awake’s cancellation (if it even airs) as a done deal.
I also love how it’s obvious by now that the “yeah we definitely have a plan for season 2” was definitely BS. Not a problem for me, since this season was awesome, but still pretty funny.
Teproc, you seem to be pretty confident in what you say, but I’m not sure where you’re getting your information. “It’s obvious their plan for season 2 is BS?” Do you realize when you pitch a show you can’t just pitch an idea and the network goes, “Great, we’ll trust you can take this idea past a pilot and into another season.” Creators almost always have to have a sense of several seasons deep before a network will even consider their show. So I’m certain their plan for season 2 was NOT BS.
Also, as stated above, his reference to Awake was not about its cancellation but about Howard being able to move over whether it’s still going or not. That had more to do with Howard’s deal with Fox than anything.
I really hope they stick to that idea of never revealing who the mole is. I love the idea of going through a show where moles are just kinda there and you have to accept that your information is never really safe. It seems like a far more interesting idea and one that hasn’t really been done before.
Greg – I’m inclined to agree. When people were guessing who the mole was, I was frustrated because we simply hadn’t been given enough candidates, so the reveal couldn’t be surprising. But if the mole is somebody we haven’t met yet, or we may never meet at all, I’m aces with that.
However, I fear that’s EXACTLY the kind of thing that the “Need Answers Now” fanbase wouldn’t want to see remain a mystery…
Couldn’t agree more Greg. In reading all of these post-finale interviews, I think that is the single-most promising line I’ve read. Well, that and Alex’s line about staying true to the characters – it’s as if Sepinwall write the response for him!
Normally, I’d agree that it’s a refreshing line to read.
In this case, however,…does this mean that we’re not going to find out how the detained terrorist guard got the razor to commit suicide?
How Aileen and her boyfriend got tipped off the CIA was onto them in real time?
If they’re just going to present the mole as “somebody who can mess up the good guys’ plans at any moment” without any logical consistency as to HOW that’s happening, then consider me disappointed.
I’m so on board with this show. Certainly, my most satisfying experience with TV drama since Breaking Bad, and in competition with it in terms of characterization and moral complexity, also quality of writing and acting. Not surprised that Gansa comes off so intelligent and introspective. Eagerly waiting for Season Two. In the meantime, looking forward to Alan and Dan podcast on the finale.
“There’s a long tradition on genre shows of teenage characters who fans really just wanna throttle and you guys avoided that well with her. This was a character who I don’t think anybody hated or wanted to get rid of. What’s the secret to crafting a character who viewers actually like in that age range?”
Wrong! I moderately disliked her stereotypical character throughout the series, but the finale turned up by dislike to 11 – I actively despise her role. Her moronic behavior and ability to unknowingly talk down her dad was a terrible scene (not talking about acting, which was excellent), only surpassed by the ridiculously trite and convenient ‘erased memory’ at the very end.
I disliked her character throughout the series as well, but I felt like the finale did such a good job justifying her existances, and that I’m ready to forgive my earlier dislike. Also, the actress making Damien Louis look like a community theatre actor during the phone call where she talked him down.
After reading this interview I am going to respectfully quit watching this show. I enjoyed season 1 for the most part, particularly the acting and the crafting of individual episodes, but my fear that this would be another relatively toothless Showtime show that flirts with edgy material but is unable or unwilling to truly explore it was realized in the season finale and is pretty much confirmed going forth with Gansa’s interview. It’s still a good show, and probably Showtime’s best yet, but not good enough for me to keep watching.
What is Homeland ultimately about? It will be a show of X number of seasons forever asking “Is war hero Sgt. Brody a good guy or a bad guy?” We all know the answer is good guy as the show will never pull the trigger on him following through with a terrorist plot. He’s already finally renounced violent plots in the season finale of season 1. He will pay lip service to committing acts of violence but always shy away from doing it AND in the process be achieving greater good by whacking guys worse than him. Why did Walker plant a bomb in that one episode and then shoot that white woman who was in two or three episodes? So he would be an iredeemable villain for Brody to kill, making Brody ultimately the good guy. And as Carrie will represent us forever asking “Is he, or isn’t he?” we already know the answer.
Breaking Bad, The Shield, and Sons of Anarchy are for me examples of shows that stay true to exploring the dark side of their antihero protagonists. Both Breaking Bad and The Shield from their very first episodes take their protagonists to the sort of unconscionable choices that most other shows weasel out of making their heroes follow through on – in both cases the protagonists have real blood on their hands before the very first hour is over – and continue to have their protagonists compromise conventional morality again and again. In SOA, Jax Teller may appear to be the romanticization of a carefree outlaw wearing a costume and telling a cop in the first episode “we’re all free men protected by the constitution,” but it’s not just an image. The show follows through on the dark side of his lifestyle with him murdering, trafficking weapons, starting gang wars, beating up a porn star, etc. etc. without ever backing away to preserve a classic Hollywood morality with a hero who flirts with danger, but at the end of the day is a good guy who has never really hurt anyone. In all three of these shows, the protagonist may be a sympathetic and interesting character but they are not afraid to take them to places no show will take their main characters.
This interview tells me the show will string its viewers along with a contrived mystery of “is Brody good or bad?” but we all know no TV show is willing to go that dark on a topic like terrorism – especially not from two guys who worked on 24. If its questions of morality and good and bad and right and wrong are going to be treated so black and white like 24 or Strike Back, that’s fine – I enjoy and regularly watch both those shows, but Homeland’s problem is it pretends to be deeper and is afraid, or maybe unable to by Showtime, to follow through.
I find it interesting that you include Sons of Anarchy in your lists of shows to watch especially in light of their finale.
If the criteria for watching shows is honesty in their story telling, SOA has rendered itself invalid, in my view.
As for Homeland and the show’s decision to continue with exploring whether Brody is good or bad does not scan like a contrivance to me but intriguing character exploration.
Of course, it will come down to execution.
You seem to be ignoring that Brody *did* flip the switch on the vest.
And this:
“Why did Walker plant a bomb in that one episode and then shoot that white woman who was in two or three episodes? So he would be an iredeemable villain for Brody to kill, making Brody ultimately the good guy.”
is a really shallow reading imo. I don’t think Walker was ever an “irredeemable villain” and Brody killing him on Nazir’s orders hardly makes him “the good guy”.
As far as your main point, I think keeping us guessing just exactly where Brody’s head and heart are from moment to moment could start to wear thin, but I’m going to wait until that happens before I complain about it.
Shouldn’t “last result” be “last resort”?
Probably.
I don’t know why so much people are surprised by the weakness of this final episode.
Since episode 6, the show was weaker and weaker with every episodes, with storylines that didn’t make sense. I liked the first 5 episodes but after that, it was like someone didn’t like where the show was going and did a reset.
The Fayzel plot that lead to nowhere and was cut immediately, as the story between Saul and his girlfriend.
I agree. It really limped home after such a strong start. Yet again, I have to read interviews with showrunners admitting that they didn’t really know where they were going when they started, and yet again I have to wonder why they didn’t figure it the fuck out before setting everything in motion. These are the kind of people who unwittingly jump off cliffs into shallow water, I swear.
Good interview Dan.
“I think the gutsiest thing you can do is to make sure that every action that happens in a finale, or over the course of a season, is based in character and in the true way that the character would behave.”
Perhaps my biggest problem with the Finale is that I felt everything Damian Louis did after deciding to not go through with the attack did not match the character journey he had just had stepping back from the abyss. His interaction with Carrie was particularly jarring. Likewise, his attempt to play an angle with Abu Nazir did not seem to be a man dealing with the emotional consequences of failure / cowardis / choosing a path that spared his family. I felt like Damian Louis kinda went overboard in his potrayal of the emotional cost of deciding whether or not to go through with it, and then played the rest of the episode as if nothing of significance had happened. Finally, I felt like the show was trying to make me appreciate Brody as a good guy who made a good choice, but (probably because I’m been conditioned by TV and Movies) all I could feel toward him was someone who was indecisive, and unable to hold to his principles. In this way I like him much less than if he had gone through with the attack, and I feel like that is 100% out of synch with what the show expected me to feel.
To a lesser extent, Abu Nazir reacting to the idea of working through politics instead of violence seemed fully out of synch with his earlier feelings. His plans relied on Brody becoming a political VIP. If applying that VIP status has more value to Abu Nazir than killing the Vice President, then he should have realized it long, long before Brody spelled it out.
“To a lesser extent, Abu Nazir reacting to the idea of working through politics instead of violence seemed fully out of synch with his earlier feelings. His plans relied on Brody becoming a political VIP. If applying that VIP status has more value to Abu Nazir than killing the Vice President, then he should have realized it long, long before Brody spelled it out.”
my take on that is that Nazir’s preference is still to kill the VP, but the “perfect storm” – his presidential announcement, with all of his inner circle being in one place, ripe for attack – is a lost opportunity. i can buy him accepting brody’s proposal…at least for the short term, while he considers his own new plans (with or without brody’s involvement)
Well, yeah, Brody is a pussy — his daughter’s more hardcore than him, in facing the lies he and her mother have lived on, and the evasion both are committing to, in order to have a political career.
As for Brody destroying Carrie mentally, that was both necessary and horrible. He’s all about tying up loose ends, but how did he know to do that?
As for killing Walker, that’s easy now — Walker’s acted like a big black evil buck since he killed the Sheik’s chief whore. The series has kept him evil, menacing, and needing of killing throughout, so that was low cost to Brody. Too bad they sacrificed what could have been what was meaningful between them — the woundedness, betrayals, shared pain — for one kill for catharsis’ sake.
I’m still angry that Brody has gotten everything he’s wanted — power in Nazir’s organization, his family cowed to his will, intelligence agencies convinced that his identity as a terrorist are the delusions of a crazy, skanky bitch. He deserves much, much worse, because he’s burying his pain by causing the pain of others, long term.
If next season he continues the mustache twirling, I hope his next vest malfunctions with a bang — while he’s alone.
And, why is Saul intervening, when any lesser measure will most likely ban her from any analysis work? Isn’t the instability, not the mental condition, the bar to clandestine service?
Though my feelings have softened since reading this interview, the finale did not work for me due to lack of closure. We are right back to wondering if Brody is “bad” and whether or not Carrie will be able to prove his guilt.
For the entire season we were asked to question whether or not Brody has been turned. I think we should have gotten a clear answer by season’s end. I don’t want a series where every season I have to ask, “is he working for them or us?” I know leaving this question unanswered means the writers have room to go in many directions, but at some point I think people will demand an answer.
I think Brody was turned based on his decision to strap on the vest and flip the switch. Due to the malfunctioning vest and the convenient phone call from Dana, he didn’t do it. However, based on his conversation with Nazir, did he have a change of heart, was he simply caught off-guard by Dana’s
phone call, or does he mean what he says about using his political connections to strike even harder?
As for Carrie, it feels like we’re back to square one. Are we going to follow her regaining her memories and slowly build up to suspecting Brody (again) next season? I don’t know how long the series can sustain withholding information from its characters that the audience has been privy to.
What will bring me back is the character stories: Carrie’s struggle with her bipolar disorder and getting her life (and career) back together, Saul’s dilemma within the CIA, and yes, I am curious what is next for Brody.
killing off major character has become a TV gimmick, it is not gutsy, on the contrary, it is a cheap way out.
nowadays, everyone is guessing who’s the next big death on these serialized shows to the point where no death is that shocking anymore. and in some cases, killing off major character seems like a senseless stunt that ruins a show. the best example would be Dexter. in season 2, they killed off Doakes, the only person who was onto his murderous acts, and the show never recovered. every season ended with him getting away clean and not much consequence. then, season 4, they killed of the biggest of them all, Rita. Dexter no longer had that anchor in his life, and the show is completely lost.
i think Homeland is probably the gutsiest show on TV. i was already blown away by the weekend getaway episode’s confrontation, and i was completely restless during the tense finale. i hope the mole doesn’t turn out to be a 24 mole, and it better be someone we have not seen yet (or maybe it was Gaines?) because i really don’t want it to be anyone we know. going forth, i anticipate more dirty tricks from the VP (maybe by season 2, the president) and Nazir. can’t wait.
Finally got caught up tonight on the show. Ironically, I also saw “The Descendents” tonight, and I made the same connection between the young actresses that Alex Gansa made.
Having read Alan’s review, and now Dan’s interview, and some of the comments, I’m amazed at the amount of negativity directed at what I thought was a brilliant end to a brilliant season of television.
Illuminating interview and I like the course Alex is charting for the show.
The season stayed true to the characters and played honestly as a result. Were there some contrivances? Sure, but that is a given in fiction. None of them were egregious enough to take me out of the moment.
Looking forward to season two.