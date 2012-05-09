‘Hobbit’ star Luke Evans in talks to play ‘Fast Six’ baddie

From “Immortals” to “The Hobbit,” Luke Evans’ career has been burning rubber as of late – and now the actor has managed to nab another plum role.

Variety reports the British actor is in talks to join the forthcoming sixth installment of the “Fast and the Furious” franchise (a.k.a. “Fast Six”), as a villain who comes into conflict with the protagonists when they go after the same overseas heist job.

Evans joins returning cast members Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Paul Walker and Michelle Rodriguez for the sequel, which is set to begin shooting this summer. The Justin Lin-directed film also recently added “Haywire”‘s Gina Carano to the ensemble.

Evans’ last film was the “The Raven” opposite John Cusack and Alice Eve. The period horror-thriller sputtered out of the gate and has grossed only a little over $16 million to date.

Do you think Evans will be a worthy addition to the “Fast” franchise? Sound off in the comments!

