Hollywood Celebs React to ‘Interview’ Dump: You’re Letting the Terrorists Win

Unless you're dead, you probably know that Sony Pictures has officially pulled the theatrical release of “The Interview” following threats of terrorist action by the Sony hackers (who, according to a number of media outlets including the New York Times, have been linked to the North Korean government).

Needless to say, America isn't happy about this and Hollywood especially isn't happy about this, judging by responses from a number of entertainment luminaries on Twitter. Below you can find a roundup of snap reactions to this complex, unprecedented situation by Tinseltown's elite.

Judd Apatow:

I think it is disgraceful that these theaters are not showing The Interview. Will they pull any movie that gets an anonymous threat now? – Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 17, 2014

Jimmy Kimmel:

. @JuddApatow I agree wholeheartedly. An un-American act of cowardice that validates terrorist actions and sets a terrifying precedent. – Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) December 17, 2014

Rob Lowe:

Wow. Everyone caved. The hackers won. An utter and complete victory for them. Wow. – Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) December 17, 2014

Neil Gaiman:

So SONY fight back by canceling The Interview, thus proving to the hackers that hacking & threats work very well? That may prove an error. – Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) December 17, 2014

Mindy Kaling:

Clark Gregg:

Mia Farrow:

Damn. Bad guys won RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Sony Pictures Cancels Holiday Release of ‘The Interview” After Threats http://t.co/lxdhYQpUzY – mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 17, 2014

Michael Moore:

Dear Sony Hackers: now that u run Hollywood, I'd also like less romantic comedies, fewer Michael Bay movies and no more Transformers. – Michael Moore (@MMFlint) December 17, 2014

Albert Brooks:

City of Atlanta demands all remaining prints of gone with the wind be destroyed – Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 17, 2014

Zach Braff:

Canceling “The Interview” seems like a pretty horrible precedent to set. – Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 17, 2014

Jake Johnson:

I'm no expert but isn't all this really good marketing for The Interview? Who isn't curious to see it? – jake johnson (@MrJakeJohnson) December 17, 2014

Jillian Barberie:

Sony cancels #TheInterviewMovie release on December 25 What do you think? Now North Korea has power to shut down free speech here in USA – Jillian Barberie (@askjillian) December 17, 2014

Michael Ian Black:

Worried about the prospects for my new film,”Abbot and Costello Fuck North Korea's Mom.” – Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) December 17, 2014

Steve Carell:

Sad day for creative expression. #feareatsthesoul – Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) December 17, 2014

Aaron Sorkin:

“Today the U.S. succumbed to an unprecedented attack on our most cherished, bedrock principle of free speech by a group of North Korean terrorists who threatened to kill moviegoers in order to stop the release of a movie. The wishes of the terrorists were fulfilled in part by easily distracted members of the American press who chose gossip and schadenfreude-fueled reporting over a story with immeasurable consequences for the public–a story that was developing right in front of their eyes. My deepest sympathies go out to Sony Pictures, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and everyone who worked on The Interview.”

