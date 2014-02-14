Hollywood reacts to Ellen Page coming out

“Inception” star Ellen Page celebrated Valentine’s Day by coming out publicly in a speech at the Human Rights Campaign’s Time To Thrive conference on Friday. 

The reaction from friends and admirers in Hollywood and the industry at large was quick and very supportive. And, Page may have gotten a date out of it.

