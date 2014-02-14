Hollywood reacts to Ellen Page coming out

“Inception” star Ellen Page celebrated Valentine’s Day by coming out publicly in a speech at the Human Rights Campaign’s Time To Thrive conference on Friday.

The reaction from friends and admirers in Hollywood and the industry at large was quick and very supportive. And, Page may have gotten a date out of it.

Props to @EllenPage for helping so many people through their daily struggles by courageously leading by example and coming out on V Day! – Emile Hirsch (@EmileHirsch) February 15, 2014

.@EllenPage always has been a rock star. Tough, mindful, full of hard questions. #wegotyourback – Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) February 15, 2014

Rivited by @EllenPage‘s fabulous speech. So honest & funny & articulate. She Shines. Happy Valentines day to ALL. http://t.co/s6fRvd8CNj – Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) February 15, 2014

Wishing all the love and support in the world to @EllenPage. Thank you for sharing your story with us. #comingout #timetoTHRIVE @HRC – Jason Collins (@jasoncollins34) February 15, 2014

So happy about @EllenPage ~What a generation! Wait till everyone in this age group runs things. A kinder sharper more humane & human society – Holland Taylor (@HollandTaylor) February 15, 2014

I look fwd to the day when someone’s sexuality isn’t newsworthy. – kristen johnston (@kjothesmartass) February 15, 2014

Fuck the Olympics, kids. If it’s heroes you’re after, look no further than @EllenPage and @MikeSamFootball . – Jason Biggs (@JasonBiggs) February 15, 2014

Flabbergasted by the eloquent and inspiring words of @ellenpage. Thanks to her and @HRC for being true agents of change! #loveislove – Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) February 15, 2014

Never underestimate the courage it takes to be yourself. Giant hugs to @EllenPage – Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) February 15, 2014

Ellen Page shares her Truth with the world. A beautiful thing xxx http://t.co/8RWCGgr5lc – Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) February 15, 2014

@EllenPage I think what you’ve done is amazing. bravo – Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) February 15, 2014

I love @EllenPage so fucking much. One of my favorite people ever. The world is lucky to get to know a little bit more of you. – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 15, 2014

