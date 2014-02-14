Hollywood reacts to Ellen Page coming out

“Inception” star Ellen Page celebrated Valentine’s Day by coming out publicly in a speech at the Human Rights Campaign’s Time To Thrive conference on Friday.
The reaction from friends and admirers in Hollywood and the industry at large was quick and very supportive. And, Page may have gotten a date out of it.
Props to @EllenPage for helping so many people through their daily struggles by courageously leading by example and coming out on V Day!
– Emile Hirsch (@EmileHirsch) February 15, 2014
.@EllenPage always has been a rock star. Tough, mindful, full of hard questions. #wegotyourback
– Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) February 15, 2014
Rivited by @EllenPage‘s fabulous speech. So honest & funny & articulate. She Shines. Happy Valentines day to ALL. http://t.co/s6fRvd8CNj
– Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) February 15, 2014
Wishing all the love and support in the world to @EllenPage. Thank you for sharing your story with us. #comingout #timetoTHRIVE @HRC
– Jason Collins (@jasoncollins34) February 15, 2014
I just watched Ellen Page come out! Wow! What a speech! Congrats!! #HRC #TimeToThrive http://t.co/XqKyusVq9A
– Lance Bass (@LanceBass) February 15, 2014
So happy about @EllenPage ~What a generation! Wait till everyone in this age group runs things. A kinder sharper more humane & human society
– Holland Taylor (@HollandTaylor) February 15, 2014
Hey @EllenPage…Be my Valentine? #respect
– Kate Mara (@_KateMara) February 15, 2014
“@_KateMara: Hey @EllenPage…Be my Valentine? #respect” yes please
– Ellen Page (@EllenPage) February 15, 2014
I look fwd to the day when someone’s sexuality isn’t newsworthy.
– kristen johnston (@kjothesmartass) February 15, 2014
Fuck the Olympics, kids. If it’s heroes you’re after, look no further than @EllenPage and @MikeSamFootball .
– Jason Biggs (@JasonBiggs) February 15, 2014
Flabbergasted by the eloquent and inspiring words of @ellenpage. Thanks to her and @HRC for being true agents of change! #loveislove
– Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) February 15, 2014
Never underestimate the courage it takes to be yourself. Giant hugs to @EllenPage
– Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) February 15, 2014
Ellen Page shares her Truth with the world. A beautiful thing xxx http://t.co/8RWCGgr5lc
– Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) February 15, 2014
@EllenPage I think what you’ve done is amazing. bravo
– Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) February 15, 2014
I love @EllenPage so fucking much. One of my favorite people ever. The world is lucky to get to know a little bit more of you.
– James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 15, 2014
@EllenPage is rad
– Adam Scott (@mradamscott) February 15, 2014
Geez… It’s not like she discovered a cure for Cancer! She’s brave because she’s a lesbian?? Strange world we live in!
Why should it matter if she’s gay or not. It is NOT news or praiseworthy. These celebtards sure live in a bubble with their 1st world problems! Brave my a$$!
“Brave my a$$!”?
Must be so easy saying that from behind a computer screen.
Tell that to the people whose heads are getting bashed in, in Sochi. Tell that to the countless number of children who get kicked out of homes, who get ostracized by the society for “coming out”. Tell that to everyone who is unable to live a normal life because of all the negative attention they get because they made out with someone of the same gender.
Yes, Ellen Page is brave to come out to this World.
If you think it was anything other than brave, you’re the one living in a bubble.
Not everyone gets accepted by society for being who they are.
Exactly, is it really so important that she came out? Big deal, she didn’t cure a major disease or stop the fighting in the middle east. Whoop-de-doo, she’s freaking gay……
No… she didn’t cure cancer. Neither did MLK, Gandhi, Mother Teresa, or Nelson Mandela. Not saying what she did puts her in the same boat as these people… Just pointing out that what she did was stood up for people’s human rights.
It would be braver if she was from Sochi; but she’s from Nova Scotia. Is she really in any danger?
Its good of her to remind gay kids who are keeping their lives a secret that they are not alone in their struggle, generous and sympathetic even, but I don’t know that Id call it courageous.
So… Ellen Page is gay.
Not that there’s anything wrong with that.
In this day and age, she did NOT have to make a big deal about “coming out”! This YOUNG girl knows NOTHING of the fight that LGBT have had in the past. By the time she REALIZED she was gay, Ellen DeGeneres, Neil Patrick Harris etc etc, had paved the way for her generation!!!! And we THANK THEM FOR IT!!!! She is making it sound like she was “forced to live a lie”! I’m calling BULLSHIT on that!!! Plenty of celebs have “come out” and had rewarding and sucessful careers!!! Publicity stunt? Needy? And, WHY would she even NEED to “come out”? Straight people don’t “come out” as straight! It’s her own business with whom she is in a relationship. Announcing it to the world is unnecessary and frankly, a bit insulting!
Isnt she like 24 or something? Aren´t there just a handful of A or B list Hollywood stars out? I can count them with my fingers without using my toes. So it IS a big deal.
You have NO IDEA how hard that is. It’s hard as a normal person because you always have to fear that people will turn their backs on you. I really don’t get how people can say that this is all because of publicity. BULLSHIT to you. No matter how many celebs are coming out, it will always be a big deal as long as in some countries people will be killed for being gay.