“Homeland” ends Season 4 on a sigh

“A largely uneventful sigh,” says Verne Gay, “a middling halfhearted one, only sporadically enlivened by intrigue or plot momentum. A sigh that didn't seem to get all that much done, or go anywhere with much haste. 'Long Time Coming” it was called. And it was a long time getting anywhere too. Even now, just the morning after, it has probably already entered the realm of convention to say that the fourth season capper was disappointing, because it was, and obviously so.” PLUS: This would”ve made a perfect Season 4 premiere, “Long Time Coming” was one of the best episodes of the past 2 seasons because it was so quiet, this season should”ve been called “Season 24,” it was a confusing note to end an otherwise energized season on, “Homeland” needs less introspection and attention to its characters” inner lives, and “a little crazy” is an essential “Homeland” ingredient.

Watch George Clooney flirt his way through “Downton Abbey” charity sketch

Jeremy Piven also appeared in the Text Santa sketch, in which Clooney portrayed the Honorable George Oceans Gravity, Marquess of Hollywood.

Tonight”s “Mike & Molly” Christmas episode was put together at the last minute

A holiday episode wasn”t originally planned until CBS released the air dates, and the cast and crew realized there was an episode airing a few days before Christmas.

“The Sopranos” strip club robbed of $30,000

Satin Dolls, which was used to portray the Bada Bing, was held up by two men with shotguns early Sunday morning.

Here”s your 1st look at HBO”s “Westworld”

The sci-fi theme park series based on Michael Crichton”s 1979 film includes such big names as Anthony Hopkins, Evan Rachel Wood and Ed Harris.

Why is “SNL” giving valuable Weekend Update screen time to Kristen Wiig and Fred Armisen?

Wiig, making her 3rd cameo on “SNL” in 2014, and Armisen, who appeared on “SNL” for the 4th time this year, reprised Garth and Kat on Weekend Update. As Dennis Perkins points out, “in an overcrowded year where the existing players are fighting (with mixed success) to establish their individual identities on the show, allowing such a long-winded, indulgent bit from two former cast members who are doing just fine outside of the show evinces a complacency-and a lack of faith in the current cast. Update correspondent bits are where marginal cast members make their bones-bringing back two departed stars to giggle their way through a bit that tried everyone”s patience years ago?”

“The Mysteries of Laura” adds a “Boardwalk Empire” alum

Meg Steadle will become a series regular, playing a detective on the NBC drama.

HBO”s year-end teaser offers another glimpse of “Game of Thrones” Season 5

Fast-forward to the 1:38 mark.

Tom Brokaw: My cancer is in remission

“A year ago my future was more uncertain than I cared to acknowledge but now I face the New Year with very encouraging news,” the former “NBC Nightly News” anchor wrote in a memo to the NBC News staff.

Watch the original “Real World” cast reunite on OWN

Norman, Julie and Heather B. returned to the NYC apartment for the first time in 22 years.

“The Affair” creator explains the finale surprise

“The way I”ve always conceived of the show is what I think of as an epic story structure,” says creator Sarah Treem. PLUS: More explanations, there was never another plan to end this season differently, two perspectives on the finale, and it was equally good and bad.