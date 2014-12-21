Season finale review: ‘The Affair’ – ‘Episode 10’

A review of “The Affair” season finale – and a few thoughts from co-creator Sarah Treem – coming up just as soon as I'm alone and need a kidney…
When I spoke with Sarah Treem before this season began, she said of the show's split-POV device, and the way details would change from one account to the other, “And the memory is tricky – that you remember things through your own prism.” That, for the most part, is how I've chosen to look at the way “The Affair” depicts the two halves of the story. Noah remembers Alison being in a pristine white dress when he and Helen come to fetch Whitney, because she's his angelic savior from the life he no longer wants, while Alison remembers a less striking outfit (albeit one where the skirt was still white). And the business with the pregnancy test in the trash can last week isn't contradictory: it's entirely possible that Alison found it at one point during her visit to the Solloway home, and that Noah found it later (after she had placed it a bit higher in the pile).
There were several times in the finale, though, where the stories began to diverge so much that I began wondering exactly how the device was meant to be viewed by us. Is it really just memory? Is there a chance one account or the other is meant to be the way Noah wrote it in his best-selling roman à clef? We know that we aren't meant to interpret anything as lies they are telling the cop, both because the interrogations largely ended several episodes ago, and because we've seen things that the show made clear the cop wasn't told about, like the kiss at the gate to Bruce's private beach.
Specifically, I wondered about two things in the finale: 1)The stark differences between how Noah and Alison recall the events revolving around Cole taking out the gun (his take involves a backyard brawl with Scotty, hers is inside the kitchen and with Scotty entirely absent), and 2)That when Alison is telling Phoebe about the perfect moment with Noah that she kept trying to recapture, the clip we see is of them after the town council meeting in episode 3 – only that scene was shown only from Noah's perspective, whereas in Alison's memory, Noah never showed up at that meeting and she had sex with Cole that night.
I'd had questions all season long about the POV device – and noted last week that the dueling perspectives made it hard to get a handle on how either party genuinely felt about the other – but this was the first time I found myself so distracted by the divergences that I had trouble engaging with what was happening at that moment in the episode. (After the fact, for instance, I assumed that Alison and Noah's encounter by the water simply happened on a different night, but watching the scene, the thought balloon above my head was just a collection of question marks and other stray punctuation.) Treem is out of the country on her honeymoon at the moment, which made the usual showrunner post-mortem interview understandably difficult, but she was kind enough to respond to my query about this via email. I'm reproducing her response in its entirety.
Okay Alan, I see two different questions here. In terms of the Phoebe moment, it is, of course, purposeful that scene that Alison recalls is from Noah's memory. If you noticed, Noah also remembers a moment on his side, that is actually taken from Alison's memory at the end of episode 4. What we're saying, in that moment, is that you haven't seen every memory these characters have… that some memories are buried so deep, we don't allow ourselves to recall them until we absolutely have too. When Alison recounted episode 3 and Noah recounted episode 4, it was still early in their revisiting of what happened – they were still constructing their memories in order to fit a narrative that made them most comfortable. But when you see those flashes of memory in episode 10, it's almost like… they're remembering those moments despite themselves. Those memories are invading their consciousness, even as they struggle to maintain their distance from each other.In terms of how the memories function overall, in the storytelling… memory is not a science. There are no laws governing what we remember and why. It is individual and it is emotional. I don't care how smart you are or how educated or how aware. Every single person's memory is laughably faulty and the product of so many influences that have nothing to do with what actually happened.If we followed any law in story construction it was that… how do these people emotionally remember their lives. What were the moments that stuck out for them? What mattered to them? What didn't matter? What have they forgotten? What have they buried? I was talking to a friend of mine on this vacation who I have known since I was a child. I very clearly remember accidentally hitting her in the head with a whiffle ball bat. I remember her crying to my grandmother in french (because she is french). She insists it never happened to her. She swears it was her brother who I hit. Who's to say who's right? And if one of us is misremembering, why? We will literally never know who's right and it does not matter. All that matters is how those memories have informed our senses of ourselves.So, in terms of the final moment with Scotty. Noah remembers that he was brawling with Scotty. Alison just remembers Cole pulling a gun. Noah probably was brawling with Scotty – I don't know why Noah would remember that if it hadn't happened. But it doesn't matter to Alison. All that matters to Alison is that Cole pulled a gun. That she suddenly had to choose between her husband and her lover. That she had to put herself between her husband and her lover. That she had to save her lover. That she had to stop her husband from making the kind of mistake that would ruin or end his life.One rule we did follow in the memory construction is the MORE STRESSFUL THE SITUATION, THE MORE DIVERGENT THE MEMORY. So, if you remember from the pilot, they have radically different memories about who saved the daughter from choking. That is not, as you say, “easily brushed off by tricks of memory.” Someone clearly saved the kid and someone didn't. Someone has constructed a memory. But to me, it doesn't matter. All that matters, when you're telling a memory play, which I've always maintained this is, is how each party remmbers the incident and what that tells the audience about their respective character.So, back to Scotty… Noah remembers himself as defending his daughter's honor, when his lover's psychopathic husband pulls a gun out of nowhere. Remember, the first memory Noah has of Cole, is of him raping his wife. Noah has only ever known Cole as a violent and unhinged man. When we come back on Alison's side, she doesn't remember Scotty being present, because, even if he was, of everything that happened that day, Scotty is the least of her concerns. What mattered to her about that moment was the gun that Cole pulled. And, in her memory, he had set her up to invite Noah, so that he could pull a gun. So if Scotty was there, and if he and Noah had an altercation, it was incidental to the plot. Which is, in Alison's mind, that Cole made her bring Noah to the ranch so that he confront him.
Okay, so that is the explanation. Fair enough. The kind of differences she's talking about, and the reasons for them, are the kind of thing you can't have characters explain to the audience, or each other. Even though this is a show loaded with characters primarily designed to receive exposition – the cop, the therapist, even Harry and Phoebe – there's no graceful way to have Noah or Alison come right out and say any of what Treem wrote here. It either comes across in the text – as I think it did in many of the previous divergences – or it doesn't. Ultimately, the device adds far more than it detracts, but it's also one where discussion of the differences, their meaning, how this is possible, who is “lying,” etc., may have started to consume all other discussion of the show, just based anecdotally on what I've seen in the comments here and on social media. (In a weird way, it's like the whacking and other mob violence on “The Sopranos”: a device meant to inform our understanding of the main character that at some point became the only thing a segment of the audience was paying attention to.)
And thinking back on the finale, it's funny that I found myself so fixated on those differences in the two accounts, given how separated the two characters are for most of the hour.
Throughout the season, any extended time the show gives us with Noah and Helen has been dynamite, and that's again the case here. Helen groveling in front of Noah, promising that she can be the one to change, when he's the one who caused all these problems, is a five-course meal of a scene, so uncomfortable and mortifying, yet written, directed and played so well that you can understand where this poor, lonely woman is coming from. She has it harder than him – while he's off hooking up with women whose names he doesn't even know, she has to wrangle four kids, including the very volatile and self-destructive Whitney – and she never got to make any active decisions in this split, save for ordering him out of the house immediately. The amount of pain and weakness that Maura Tierney displays as Helen pleads for Noah's return is impressive, even as the conversation – and what we've seen and heard of Noah in the previous scenes – suggests there is no way they should still be together. Then again, he wasn't going to tell Helen about Alison until he saw the suicide jumper last week, and he might have gone home to Brooklyn and stayed there for years if another life-and-death experience hadn't again shaken him from his complacency. Noah's hypocrite enough to back to that life, Helen weak enough that she'll take the easiest path even if it's the wrong one.
Fortunately (for him, at least, if not for her), Cole's display with the gun shakes everything up, and brings this chapter of the story to an angry, definitive close.
Though she doesn't get a sex montage, nor the triumphant swell of a project completed (it's Cole who takes advantage of the time alone to fix up their house), Alison is also thriving as a solo act when we first catch up with her. Athena gets a moment of empathy similar to the one Bruce got a few weeks ago, as we see that under certain circumstances, she can be exactly the kind of mother Alison needs, even if it's just when she's trying to hide from the world for a while.
When circumstance – in this case, a desire to sell the house at the height of the market – brings her back to Montauk, she too gets a spousal plea for reconciliation, but one she's strong and self-aware enough to not really consider. And because she's so blunt and definitive on ending things, she sets up Cole's gun-wielding anger at the family house. (The show has always depicted him as a cowboy out of step with the way the world has been changing; putting a pistol in his hands only strengthens that image.) This is not a marriage that could ever survive the deep and bitter schism between its two partners, but I'll miss seeing them try.
In that earlier interview with Treem, I admitted that I wasn't expecting much of “The Affair,” simply because the subject matter has never interested me, to the point where Ebert's “it isn't what it's about, but how it's about it” test still didn't work. (See also my boredom with “Downton Abbey” even in the days when “Downton Abbey” was good.) That I was as engaged by so much of this season, despite the hole I found at the center of it, is a testament to the great strength of the show around the title relationship. And I'll be curious to see both how the second season is structured – I'm guessing it will be toggle between Noah's legal plight in the present and Noah and Alison's early days as a real couple (with a baby to be born, a Hamptons wedding and Scotty's death all to happen in between) – and how I respond to it now that the two original family units are no more, while Noah and Alison's relationship will presumably be more prominent than ever.
I liked this finale a lot, when I wasn't busy being distracted by the differences in POV. But I also don't think it's a coincidence that one of my favorite episodes of the season had so little to do with the central couple as a couple.
Some other thoughts:
* Noah and Alison have certainly come up in the world at the time before his arrest, with a baby girl, a swank apartment in the West Village and enough money that Noah can easily make a wire transfer of $20,000 to bribe a potential witness against him.
* Nice use of The Animals' “It's My Life” for the montage of Noah sowing his oats all over Brooklyn.
* Noah's admiring rubber room seatmate Victor was played by Geoffrey Owens, aka Elvin from “The Cosby Show,” who also had a memorable “Leftovers” guest appearance earlier this year. Too bad there's not enough time left in 2014 for him to hit the pay cable trifecta on a Starz drama.
* Using the “Previously, on…” montage to remind viewers of a long-ago character or plot point tends to give away the return of that person or thing, but it's still useful more often than not. I otherwise wouldn't have remembered the existence of the tow truck driver and his previous encounter with Noah.
What did everybody else think of the finale, and the season? Does Treem's explanation of the POV device change how you look at the split?
I’m with you. This didn’t make sense to me. You can get the details of what someone is wearing wrong – but you don’t make up a memory out of whole cloth of beating up the man who raped your daughter in a front yard and you don’t ignore a memory of the man you had an affair with beating up your brother in the front yard. That was a poorly written sentence but you get my “emotional” drift…
I don’t think the memories are made up, I just think we are seeing different parts of the day. Both things happened but we are just seeing which of those memories are more important to that person. The show is annoying at times and boring but the dual perspective has never bothered me. I’ve had many instances in my life of reminiscing with friends about a certain event and everyone remembering it differently, I think it’s very common. I fast forwarded passed the previously on part of the episode…when was the tow truck guy on before? I hope Joshua and Maura will be on the second season, I would’ve preferred it if they had actually played Noah and Allison.
Re: “you don’t make up a memory” etc.
Sure you do. Saying “you can get the details wrong” has it backwards and reflects the comforting, but wrong, way most people think memory works. It’s more like, “you can generally remember the main story, as it applies to you, and sometimes, you can even get a bunch of the details right. Check out the Loftus and Fraser talks on this playlist: [www.ted.com] . Treem’s email rings completely true, and it’s clear she did her research before making the idiosyncrasies of memory into one of the main hooks of her show.
Of course she wouldn’t actually completely forget that Scotty was there, and if you asked her about him, she would either realize she was misremembering something, or confabulate the fight scene into the dining room. But that’s exactly the process that Treem is talking about when she describes the flashbacks where they see what we initially understand as being each other’s memories. There’s always a huge mismatch between the narrative version of our memories and the actual bits and pieces we truly remember, which our mind uses to piece together that narrative.
I’ve read studies on eye-witness testimony and how horrifically unreliable it is, despite the weight it carries with jurors. It’s kinda terrifying, and it deconstructs the idea of how “reliable” memory is. So while I don’t buy everything about the construction of the show, I buy the way it plays with details in the narrative.
So the writer says she can reconstruct any memory because memories are imperfect. Fine, but I say she takes it so far as to be nonsensical
Very interesting that Treem posits that the more stressful situations produce the biggest divergence in memory. I’d have thought exactly the opposite.
While it is true that stress can & does interfere with memory, research shows that people’s memories tends to be enhanced in situations that are highly emotional, especially negative ones. People still may get some details wrong (& level of certainty does not guarantee in any way its accuracy), but the core of the memory is more likely to be preserved.
I like the conceit of this show & the reconstructive nature of memory has always been of interest to me, but I do admit I was a bit bothered & bewildered by this episode. The striking divergence in Noah’s and Alison’s memory of the gun pulling incident would be unlikely, if not impossible.
I think this was easily the worst episode of the season. I have been very effusive in praising this show, but tonight it disappointed in practically every scene.
I don’t think either of the Noah montages worked. In fact most of Noah’s half was just boring. There was a lot of yelling, but yelling isn’t great drama. (The scene with Helen asking him to come back was indeed very good though; I didn’t know Maura Tierney had this in her.)
Neither confrontation at the Lockhart place worked. Both seemed so… false. Overwrought. Like when Helen said she married her mother, or when Alison accused Cole of not watching Gabriel. And “Give me one reason I shouldn’t blow your brains out” was cringeworthy. The whole episode seemed off.
I also found the differing memories at the Lockhart place super distracting. To the point where one part of me expected an explanation within the show as to why Cherry wasn’t there. I liked the differing POVs for context and shading, not for material discrepancies of fact.
Overall, pretty unsatisfying. I will be back next season, but I wonder how much juice is left in the story.
PS. Alan, please let your web designers know that autoplay videos are the worst. Loud music started blaring out of my ipad while others were sleeping! Not cool.
I agree completely, especially with your comment about the use of the different POVs. I’m still hung up on how I still don’t know who saved Noah’s daughter from choking at the restaurant–and why that discrepancy was necessary to further the plot.
Remember when Alison and her girlfriend went to Helen’s store …It was at that time that Helen thanked Alison for what had happened at the restaurant. Concluding from that scene, it must have been Alison that saved the daughter from chocking.
I’m with you, KP…partially. I had been really liking the show all season, while many others were trashing it, and I found this the first episode to contain elements I really disliked. But I actually did like Noah’s half fairly well. It was the latter stages of Alison’s that it really went off the rails for me. Way too soapy and melodramatic. And that ridiculous music they played in the last few seconds as Noah was being led away by the cops–WTF?!? It’s like in the eleventh hour they tried to turn it into one of those OTT Shonda Rimes type shows, ugh.
Kitty, you can’t be sure based on the scene in the store. That, like the original scene showing Alison saving the choking girl, was from Alison’s perspective.
Blessings to Sarah first.
I enjoy the combination of Sarah and Hagai.
However, I felt the two perspectives interspersed with the detective’s finddings a bit incongruous.
How much time has passed?
I truly don’t care about Scotty and I’m not suppposed to so I find his death one of the least attractive parts of The Affair .
I feel Noah is not a good guy. I wanted to smack the living daylights out of him. He’s extremely unlikable and if we are supposed to believe Noah killed Scotty, it’s easy but uninteresting. Dominic and Maura’s interaction (props to Maura-I want to see more of you, underused and underappreciated) were chillingly good because of Helen’s pleading desperation as Noah as he took her to bed for a release not a connection. He turned her around although the scene was soft as opposed to Noah’s remembrance of Cole and Alison outside on the car.
Helen’s revelation of Ophelia complex, marrying the personification of her mom while avoiding her father was brilliant.
Cole and the gun? Losing what matters most? The recollections? Perhaps somewhere in the middle.
Helen and Cole hanging on to something long gone and so desperate was intriguing and sad.
But what’s Alison’s involvement and the end scene screaming trust issues with Noah pleading was interesting. Is she going to plan b to cover his tracks or her own? Noah appeared defeated in that he didn’t do it but he knows what happened, pure speculation as much as I’ve grown to dislik e him. It’s too easy.
I’m not sure I want to follow a legal maze interspersed with the union of Noah and Alison.
I will go back for season 2 however if I find it choppy and boring, I’ll stop watching.
I hope Sarah and Hagai have more clever and mind twist with reality in store.
I hope Maura and Joshua are back for season 2. Their presence was one the best parts of the show.
>Helen’s revelation of Ophelia complex, marrying the personification of her mom while avoiding her father was brilliant
I was genuinely caught off-guard by that scene too. She has disturbingly great insight
I really enjoyed the episode, although it was a mess. It had an element of mocking humor and a sort of lightheartedness sorely lacking up till now. Please, please do a spinoff on Geoffrey Owens and Dominick West in “The Rubber Room.” I’m begging.
who is steve though
I want to know that too! Who the hell is Steve?! Jeffries seems very shady to me. Wondering if he’s framing Noah.
I was thinking Steve called and the Detective said what is going on Babe, because he has told Noah that he is divorced with several children, and has told Allison that he has been married to a woman and in love for over 20 years. He lied to both of them so as to establish some rapport with them and get them to tell him more information. As it turns out, he might be gay, and Steve is his lover.I think it was just a little zinger for the audience.
Steve is the autistic child who’s head this whole series is taking place in.
You guys are ridiculous lol
Nice explanation for sloppy writing. Show started with tons of potential but even great acting can’t save a careless plot. And by great acting I mean the two supporting actors: tierney and jackson. West and Wilson are good but the characters are so poorly developed I can’t rationalize their gg nominations.
I came her to post this exact thing. I feel like Treem has all these reasons for the POV discrepancies, but I buy none of them. It’s deliberately obscuritanist. People’s memories diverge, but not as much has they have in this story.
Honestly I think the divergence is fair and all this backlash is a little overly defensive
While this was not mentioned in this week’s comments, I find it interesting that some people complain about Ruth Wilson’s upper lip when Maura Tierney’s lip has almost the same configuration. And I like both actresses, so I don’t have a problem with this. It just seems to me that some people are fixated on Ruth Wilson’s looks when there really isn’t any cause to be. And, in general, I fell that Noah is a jerk.
That’s supposed to be “feel” in the final sentence. Oops.
I may be reading too much into the upper lip issue – but somehow I think it ties in. Wilson & tierney seem to almost exaggerate the protrusion so they resemble fish lips. Also – the therapist who encouraged Noah (much to his delight) to go back to Montauk to support Bruce also had the same upper lip. Maybe I’m overthinking this but the island, the ocean, fishermen drug smugglers, women w/ fish like lips who feed Noah’s massive ego…??? I dunno seems fishy (pun intended)
I just keep seeing the daughter on the Simpsons when Wilson gets a profile shot in one of her hundreds of mournful poses. She cannot help it and neither can I. I do not remember this problem when she was on Sherlock on the BBC.
Oops. Brain cramp above. Meant Luther. Not Sherlock
Ducklips, my friend. Alice was every Luther fan’s duckfu.
Fishlips is a little obscene
Her explanation just isn’t working.
Scotty’s role is too integral to Noah’s story to have actually happened but be absent from Alison’s story. There is a huge difference between Cole pulling a gun on Noah *because* he attacked his brother and Cole pulling a gun on everyone *because* he baited Noah there for the purpose of doing so.
Based on Noah’s story, there’s nothing to suggest that the gun threat would have happened if he hadn’t spotted Scotty at the last second. As such, it’s ridiculous that Alison would be able to omit that part of her memory.
I actually think Alison’s memory was complete BS. She turned a conflict over Whitney into a conflict over her. Very melodramatic and it rang so false. In this case, I think Noah had the accurate recollection. That confrontation was much more organic. I just don’t see Cole being the type to threaten suicide as a way of manipulating and punishing Alison. She wishes.
This finale actually made me super angry because it really highlights the ways that this show makes me feel like an idiot. When I first watched the pilot, I liked it and was intrigued, but I found their diverging POVs to be incredibly implausible. But then, as suggested in the comment section, I started to view the POVs as constructions for self-preservation not only for themselves, but also for the investigation of Scotty’s death. That worked for like three maybe four episodes. However, there are things that happen within the show that I’m not sure are lies constructed for the detective. For instance, the diverging memory of Allison selling coke. Was that for the detective? Did they even tell the detective that? Why would you tell a detective that to begin with? Was it just part of the story? What was the point of making Allison a coke dealer? It seems pretty inconsequential at this point, btw. I just don’t understand how the flashbacks are suppose to function. Are they lies for the detective? Is it just a way to tell the story. Is it both?! Maybe I missed a bunch of details, which is also likely considering episodes 5 through 8 lagged so much I literally painted my nails and played cooking fever while watching. In any case, something is not adding up for me with these differing POVs.
That explanation of memory is ridiculous. Yes, memory is faulty, but unless you have early onset Alzheimer’s, I’m pretty sure you would remember when a gun was pulled out, especially when it happened around a bunch of other people. Sure maybe you could misremember events from your childhood. But a gun being pulled out on you or your lover? Are you serious? That’s an event that would just be too hard to recall with some semblance of accuracy? I’m just not buying it. And here’s the thing, if it were only one or two major events that were misremembered to such varying degrees, I could try to buy Treem’s argument. But an entire series where major events are recalled so differently is super annoying. I can’t find anything interesting or believable when I’m caught up trying to make sense of their different take on events.
As far as I’m concerned Joshua Jackson Maura Tiereny made the finale. Everything else can just go away.
Joshua Jackson and Maura Tierney make the entire show. I care far more about them than Noah or Alison, which poses some difficulty going forward. There’s no reason for Alison and Cole ever to speak again at this point.
>I need to be spoonfed how to read a plot
I do wonder if all these inconsistencies could be based on guilt from both Allison and Noah’s perspective. In the pilot when the child choked Allison wanted to see herself as the saviour since she could not save her son so she wanted to convince herself that she could at least notice another child not well and therefore save them. Noah needs to think of himself as a good and committed dad and so he saves his daughter.
In the finale Allison wants to see herself as the center of attention and wants to desperately tell herself that she did the right thing in letting Cole go and taking responsibility for the end of her marriage, maybe guilt forced her to construct these events to merit he choice to start a life with Noah. Maybe Noah needed to think that he was in that house for his daughter and him remembering that Allison was staring at him made him feel that he was not a total lousy father and husband and instigated the whole affair and got together with Allison because she was staring at him and he was the innocent there to beat Scotty up and all that other stuff.
It seems that both parties want to be saints who are telling a story that helps them expunge any guilt from their psychys so that they do not have to admit that they have caused so much pain and hurt.
Maybe the show does not ask us to worry about the exact details but the emotions behind them? I mean no one on this site seems to give a shit about Scotty, no one seems interested in the plot persay.
Maybe it is all down to the choices we make and the lengths we go to justify our decisions. Maybe this is all an exercise of catharsis that helps people move on in their own way.
In the end a child’s life was lost, two divorces happened, children’s lives scarred and two damaged people walked away happy to have found each other….does it makes sense? not to us but it seems to have for them.
Maybe that was the point?
I cannot agree more… that is exactly what I see from the beginning. Like Noah remembers Alison like an “instigator”, like she is constantly provoking him and he is constantly saying “I can’t, I am married…”. They all try to feel better about themselves and I think many people memories are like that and I also believe that is the main reason many people LOVES to HATE this show because they dont want to believe they do that themselves… I think we all do it to some extent… we put ourselves as victims and martyrs all the time, but then again, aren’t we all victims of our feelings and desires one way or another? This show is played on an emotional level, I am surprised there is people that actually likes it… You have to be very self-aware to even try to understand its nuances…
Yeah, I really like this show when we’re with Noah and Alison spending time with their respective families & extended families. I remain concerned S2 will be a letdown if Maura Tierney & Joshua Jackson, amongst others, take a backseat.
The divergence in the confrontation sequence hadn’t bothered me, admittedly, since I chalked up the differences in each to what could be going on internally with each person. For Noah, Cole pulling a gun on him started off feeling understandable (if someone doesn’t stop him, how far does Noah go with Scotty?…I can understand Cole not giving the guy the benefit of the doubt to step back before going too far himself) before Cole’s own emotions come into play (continuing to point the gun at Noah, asking him why he shouldn’t), with the important part being Noah (literally caught between two women) honestly can’t think of a reason for Cole not to pull the trigger. He may not have been “asking” for Cole to shoot him, but after all that’s going on, in his memory of this event, his guilt isn’t painting Cole as a lunatic as much as the one person who can throw back certain truths that he can’t avoid back in his face? (Not sure if I’m explaining that right…the sequence felt more natural than some of Noah’s memories which have felt a bit self-serving at times. In Noah’s version, given Helen & Alison were just observing & no one was visibly freaking out, this felt more to me like Noah dealing with some truths rather than his life on the line.) As for Alison, though we didn’t get to see this play out in Noah’s memory, the key part was her claiming responsibility and ownership of her part in the affair rather than Cole go down as some martyr for their failed marriage. She made a decision and Cole has to deal with that, and in her version, he’s finally starting to (albeit perhaps much more dramatically than in Noah’s version).
Anyways, though I really liked this season, S2 & how Noah/Alison as a real couple takes center stage will probably determine whether I can stick with this show for the long haul or whether I’d prefer it turn into an anthology of different couples and their loved ones affected by an affair. I continue to have questions about how long this show can go with these characters, murder mystery or no.
Last tidbit…I noticed something that came up in some of last episode’s comments and elsewhere is the likability of Noah and Alison. I find both of these characters flawed (and Noah at times hilariously so, with his “I’m about to do something stupid” face), though not necessarily unlikeable. Regardless of whether someone finds them unlikeable or not, I wouldn’t personally find that a deal-breaker in enjoying a show or not. Ultimately I want compelling characters; Don Draper and Walter White are/were hardly likeable, but they’re certainly compelling. My issues with Carrie Mathison don’t have to do with likeability as much as her issues and the show’s writing have made her a helluva lot less believable/competent/compelling in my eyes (though that character’s rebounded nicely, for the most part, this season, despite the clunker finale tonight). For The Affair, I find Noah and Alison compelling when they’re dealing with their particular families, but less so when they’re interacting directly with each other. Hopefully that changes in S2 as their relationship presumably becomes front and center in what the show’s doing.
(Last bit – I’m not a parent so I know I can only say so much, but from the outside looking in, holy Christ is Whitney an incredibly frustrating human to deal with. So many times this season watching that character has made me ball my hands up in frustration/exasperation. Dealing with her alone would drive me crazy; the fact Noah and Helen have made it this far with her AND three more kids without killing any of them, each other, Helen’s parents or anyone else is a bloody miracle. Whitney goes beyond “petulant teenager” way too much for me.)
Oh, please, Alan and you other people with your complaints. Easily the least believable things in the entire episode were the scenes that asked us to believe that school teachers somewhere in the USA can be sent to a kind of teacher “detention” and be forced to spend years there. That is something out of a Franz Kafka novel, not reality. Oh, it actually is real? For f–k’s sake. Well, if I am supposed to believe that, then I can accept anything else the writers want to put in this show.
I’m assuming Moretears is being sarcastic about the rubber room, but I probably wouldn’t have believed it myself except that I recently read in article in the NY Times about just such a place in New York City. Some teachers have been going there every day for 5+ years. It really does sound totally unbelievable, but in case anyone else is wondering, yes, it is true.
Interesting that it can appear to be a Kafkaesque fantasy. The minute he checked in, I said, “Rubber Room!” because it’s so well known in NYC.
1) There should be a law against having 2 (two) musical montages within the first ten minutes of a show. The Affair barely earnt a traditional end of season finale musical montage let alone 2 at the start.
2) Give Infinite Jest guy a show, please.
Wasn’t he on the Cosby Show?
Doesn’t it seem like Alison killed Scotty? Or Whitney? Someone he is trying to cover up for.
What about Helen? She was upset about Scotty getting Whitney pregnant. Maybe she it borrowed Noah’s truck …..
Doesn’t it seem like Alison killed Scotty? Or Whitney? Someone he is trying to cover up for.
I am really on the fence about the finale. I love the show but some things were just out of whack for me.
Throughout the season, I could always feel a little sympathy toward the Noah and Alison, both feeling trapped in lonely marriages and searching for something or someone. But after the final episode, all I could feel is down-right loathing toward them. Gone is the sympathy I felt for Alison as a grieving mother. And Noah is just a cad. (And yes, I could have lived without the gratuitous “catting around” sex scenes.)
Maura Tierney is wonderful and I enjoy Joshua Jackson’s character. I thought the gun scene was very powerful although a tad over-acted. And agreed – how could Alison not remember THAT? But I hated the ending with them in their apartment and the cheesy “I’ll get you out of this” line. For God’s sake … I expected something better.
I’ll watch Season 2 but I hope it gets better than where it ended here.
I agree that Noah and Alison aren’t sypmathetic. I don’t know if it’s because of bad writing or because I think both actors are slightly miscast.
It’s hard to feel sympathy for West because he does come off like a cad and like someone who was probably Mr. Popular in high-school. If they’d cast someone a little dweebier, it might be easier to believe that he ended up in a marriage where he’s largely emasculated and how enticing the attention from Alison and the other women is. Similarly, Alison is supposed to be this working class girl, but Wilson comes off as even more of a rich princess than Tierney. Also, the actors have absolutely zero chemistry, so it’s hard to believe they’re both destroying their marriages to be together.
Regarding “I’ll get you out of this!”, in my opinion, it’s the music. I say this as a sometimes composer for movies/shows. The heisty music often lacks class and feels like something out of an old ep of Quincy, or Murder She Wrote. I don’t know about Joe America, but I want to see a show like this because of the deeply real universe it creates. The music immediately puts those scenes back into TV for me.
My theory, for the record: Noah and Alison have two different opinions about who killed Scotty. They are trying to protect each other but neither of them did it.
Though I really started to dislike Noah about 6 eps ago, and I really feel like the word “sociopath” could hardly be more appropos. Narcissist, at least. I miss the tender, giving, empathetic father from the pilot. The one with such an honest voiceover. I had such high hopes for him.
And to everyone who refers to his fancy apartment and new relationship as “winning”, I think it’s supposed to feel totally crappy. Materialistic, fake, cold. If this show has any opinion about the right way to live, I’d guess it’s something like “near the water, standing on a floor of wood you cut and sanded yourself.”
I just feel like the two versions of the big scene are too incongruous to make sense.
If somebody points a gun at you, you’d remember if you were outside or inside. Also, you’d remember who else was there.
The explanation of “this is what was important to each of them” only goes so far. That works if both of their memories can be combined into one. I really don’t see how that makes sense here.
Just a long way to get to the story. Alison killed Scotty and Noah is taking the fall for her by covering it up. The POV is just one of the many plot holes this series provides. Why is there even a Pregnancy test in the trash 4 months after her pregnancy? Are we to believe the trash hasn’t been emptied that long? I find the show tedious and dragged out.
I liked the episode. Noah is such a jackass — even by his own account — that it was incredibly frustrating to see him rewarded by this new life in his happy, wealthy home…..but then very rewarding to see him arrested. Not sure if this is how the writers want me to feel, but man. I hate that guy.
that is the very readon he is a good actor
you hate him get it
the chemistry betwwn noah and alison is explosive
noahs daughter says why do you go for my dad, he is old and your husband is hot
talk about betrayal
Very schizophrenic.The only thing that can save this mess is if we find out that Ruth Wilson’s character is really Alice,from the great series Luther.In the finale she murders everyone including the policeman and disappears to reappear back in a her own series.Now that would be a great ending and a great new beginning.
And her trout pout did not hit me in Luther. But she was seldom shown in the open-source mournful pose on Luther which takes up about five minutes of every episode of The Affair
Can I ask 2 questions?
1) Isn’t Treem’s answer inadequate about the gun scene? One scenario is totally normal: Intervening to stop the violent assault of a family member, especially since it’s not odd that Cole has a gun available (he’s a drug trafficker who runs a ranch). In Alison’s telling, Cole acts like a psychopath, pointing a gun at Noah and his family and then his own head. I get the impression Treem thinks we’re all supposed to focused on the gun (she probably lives in NYC or LA where a handgun is a rare site).
2) Do you get the impression that people (both the viewers and Cole’s family) think NY’s age of consent is 18? It is 17, and although Whitney had sex at age 16, Cole doesn’t know her birthday, yet says “sh*t” when she say says she is 17. If she was 17 when they had sex, this information should be a sigh of relief since there would be no criminal charges.
So no one else thinks that Dominic West and Ruth Wilson are hot together? And that their irresistible attraction to each other fits perfectly with the needs in their current lives? (i.e. Noah’s to feel young and be admired, Allison’s to escape grief and swim in a bigger pond?) I love the wild discrepancies in their POV’s because lovers so often have staggering differences in their recollections of their time together and the stories they tell themselves and others about their lives. But I would have been much happier to see this end after one season; I can’t get interested in how their lives are going to work out after they’re a settled married couple.
This show is the Dr.Who of adult drama. What’s real – what’s not? Please do not take away the split memory device – it is the essence of the show. It is the mystery itself, I think. This is not a show for those that want to unravel regular type plot devices. The memory differences should allow the show to go anywhere – as long as the writers are honest and provide tangible direction based on clues given.
Finally a sensible comment. Thanks Doug
To dragonfly: the whole affair is implausible because the two leads really don’t have chemistry. I can see what Noah sees in Alison – an escape and a muse but there’s nothing in Noah that would draw her except for the fact that she has such low self esteem and is so codependent that instead of leaving and being on her own, as she should, she jumps into an unhealthy and toxic “relationship” with Noah. It’s a hot mess.
Allison crying to her doctor about the guilt she feels over Gabriel’s death and Helen begging Noah t o come are Emmy worthy
In Alison’s memory of the gun scene, it appears that Joshua Jackson’s beard has been glued on. Since he has had a real beard throughout the series and in Noah’s memory of the gun scene, I am left to presume that Alison’s version of that scene was re-shot much later (perhaps after the producers/writers were notified of the second season renewal). I suppose there is no telling whether the original version may have been a more satisfying ending, but I was not pleased that despicable Noah seemingly gets the girl and the book deal and the nice apartment.
I noticed the beard, too. It was different, bushier.
Noah also had shorter hair. As if he just got a hair cut. The beard on second veiwing looks totally unnatural.
confused, choppy, the only episode i could not follow
did noah kill scotty! it was not written well at all, like taking writers we were not use to and filled in
at the end alison and noah are back together and she is going to save him, huh.
where did that come from
the whole thing with the detective says absolutely nothing ever, what are his findngs, poor
The last episode was too packaged and rushed! I am very curious why all the negative remarks for Allison and Noah. I was sold on the loyal supportive character the show portrayed as Noah during the initial meetings with Allison during the summer. I believe Noah realized he could be happy, and went for it! The dynamics in his family suck, very cold and unemotional…. why he was struck with Allison’s character! Ruth Wilson sucked me in with her incredible acting ( the scene with the Dr. recanting the death of her son). Sorry, I will always admire the skills! Their affair was inevitable for the characters with both marriages on very shaky ground. Noah Became shady in a quest to have the happiness he wanted with Allison…..but his undoing seems more of a direct result from his own (family) dysfunctional makeup! Why tell your kids the father is a sociopath? No going back from that. I have shared memories with people in my life and yes they have a completely different recollection. So much I wonder if they are making things up! The story line as Noah murdering Scotty is too lined up. No way. Helen is a bit strange. yikes! With her professional accomplishments, her ‘money’ you wonder where her self esteem is. I don’t like her or pity her. I suspect a huge twist that no one saw coming.
At the end of the episode, when Alison says to Noah, as he is escorted out by the police, that she will get him out, and repeats, she promises, she will get him out, I immediately had a thought… What if the whole thing is Allison and Cole tricking Noah. She goes back to Noah, knowing, perhaps, that he will be charged with murdering Scotty, meantime Noah has made tons of money, which will be hers and Cole’s if Noah goes to jail. This will make up for the ranch that Cole and family lost. Somehow it makes sense to me that the ones with the upper hand will be Cole’s family, with the domineering mother who has no scruples when it comes to her sons, and with the intense sense of loyalty that the other daughter in law shows when she is face to face with Allison. What if they all conspired to get back at Noah and get his money?
Alison would have to be in some DEEP cover– she has a baby with Noah by the finale, so they’ve been together at least a year. It’s not a scam. Alison and Cole haven’t been cooking this plan up.
Ridiculous. Glad your not in charge of plot lines.
What if it is not their baby? What if they are raising Whitney and Scotty’s baby?
There is no way two people could recall the gun scene so differently. Alison’s view has it happening inside the house, with Helen and the daughter involved. While Noah’s version occurs outside with Helen and the daughter only watching. To me, it didn’t play like two different memories of the same event. It played more like two different possible realities separated by a small change in the story line a’la ‘Sliding Doors’.
My feeling is that they may be using a literary device called the unreliable narrator. In this case we have two unreliable narrators maybe not purposely on all things but not reliable as a story form.
Forgive me but I found the creator’s comments to be double-talk and I say that as a fan of the show who plans to continue to watch next season. I’ve just to decided to enjoy the two versions and forget about what it may or may not mean.
I also loved the Helen scene you mentioned. I am assuming we are supposed to understand how upside down her statements are and realize it shows how broken of a person she is but there was a part of me wondering if the show was actually taking that point of view. I am honestly not sure how we are expected to feel about Noah.
Truly amazing really, I don’t really mind the difference in their POVs because it’s almost irrelevant, from what I’ve seen they show the parts of the story that matter the most to each character, I don’t see it as one person lying and I don’t see a contradiction, what I see is us seeing 2 stories from 2 perspectives. It’s not that Scotty didnt brawl with Noah, he did and it’s not that Alison doesn’t remember it happening, she probably does, I mean who wouldn’t, but it doesn’t matter to her and as a viewer, we already seen that happen in Noah’s story so we don’t have to see it again. What mattered to Alison was the moment she had to save the two men she cares about the most and that’s the moment we needed to see.
Incredible show. I had to binge watch the middle six episodes and was hooked by the story and not the affair itself but the Solloway family drama which I found to be the most realistic dipiction of a modern family I have seen to date. Maura Tierney truly is the MVP of this show. Her vulerability oozes in every scene and while i rooted for Noah as the protagonist felt sympathetic to Helen plight. The scene where Tierney deftly admits she wants Noah back is one of the most heart wrenching scenes I have seen. Tierney played it perfectly. Shout out to the young actress as the daughter who played the role without the annoying post ironic teenage attitude most shows seem to relish. And finally credit to the writers and editors to craft together disparate timelines as well as juggling the POV. It wasn’t perfect at times but I really felt like I got a 2 for 1 watching this show. 30 excellent minutes with the Solloways and 30 excellent minutes with the Lockharts. Can’t wait for season 2. Ohh and Alan I ain’t buying the explanation by the creator. The scene with Cole and the gun was too divergent for it not to be a distraction.
Anybody proofread this at hit fix before posting?
I don’t buy the gun scenario divergence either. As someone who used to run codes in hospitals, I can tell you that in a life or death situation, you become incredibly focused. You wouldn’t forget the presence of people you know at the scene (Scotty and Cherry), you wouldn’t recollect a gun was pointed at your lover’s wife and child if it hadn’t been. Noah would remember if Cole pointed the gun at his wife and daughter. Even he is not so self-centered that he would forget that. It’s a case of bad writing by someone who hasn’t been in such a situation. Little things, yes. There are lots of diverse memories that don’t jibe. But who pointed a gun where, when a woman and child are involved… that’s too much of a gaffe.
I do love the writing for Whitney though. She is a perfect self-righteous teen. When I was a teen, the thing to do when arguing with parents was to try to turn the argument back on your parents. It’s YOUR fault that I did this. If YOU hadn’t done X, I wouldn’t have done Y. Pointing out parental hypocrisy was a requirement. I like seeing a difficult teen who is a nightmarish drama queen instead of the morose Dana Brodie type.
Hey, that’s not Geoffrey Owens… that’s Donovan McNabb!
(Hi, “It’s Always Sunny…” fans…)
How do you know the blonde Noah’s with in the beginning is another teacher?
Was she featured in an earlier episode?
I just don’t buy such an extreme divergence in pov recall. If it were so common, how would court cases be decided, or journalism be reported? I’m sure some will respond that there are flaws in our legal system, and that journalism is never objective, but as a reporter, I’ve had the experience of asking a lot of people for their pov on matters that are often quite emotional, and many times, the basic facts line up. There might be different points emphasized, with some areas skimmed over by one, or highlighted by another. That’s why you try to report a story over and over again, from many povs, backing it up with hard evidence, to come it some objective assessment. If I got two stories that were so totally divergent in their recall, I’d conclude that one was lying, or else had needed to redraw the truth for themselves. But I haven’t found such manic divergence to be a widespread human condition.
Really enjoyed this season and spending time with its (sometimes) unlikeable characters. The emotions and relationship transitions felt real to me, as someone who’s had a similar experience.
Unlike a lot of you, I like Noah, and I especially enjoyed West’s ability to be charismatic and massive jerk at the same time. West is also an excellent line reader of jokes – the writers could easily have made Noah very serious or over-pathetic, but he got a lot of funny scenes this season (both as an audience identification point, and as a subject of ridicule).
The murder plot has become ridiculous though – the scene with the gun at the end was a serious misstep, and exhbited exactly the sort of histrionics the show has otherwise done a bang-up-job of avoiding. I wish they’d wrapped it up in a single season though (even at 12-13 episodes).
First time poster here. I wanted to give my impressions of the finalé as it relates to the “device” of a memory play…
When the central mystery around the show is “Who killed Scotty?” and you have interrogation scenes with the two main characters, it feels like cheating to say it’s just a memory play.
Because you are asking the audience to suspend so many collectively unconscious “rules” of a mystery. What I mean is that the incongruence between the two POV’s reads much more like truth and deceit in this context.
I may have mis-read Treem’s justification for the divergence, but if she is giving herself a pass by saying, “Hey we all remember our own version of things, so these differences are just due to an imperfect mind,” then I call BS.
It’s a whodunit at its core, even if it is centered around an illicit relationship. We are plotting forward largely on the question of “What happened — and what will happen — to these characters?”
Basically, I would feel in safer hands knowing the divergence is not incidental, and instead a cocktail of deceit, emotional confusion, and an imperfect memory, in that order.
All of this said, I loved the finalé. I realized that — unless you are doing the anthology thing a la True Detective, Fargo and The Missing — you have to be careful not to burn through too much story just to put a bow on your season. For that reason I was completely fine ending up in the future (present?) with Noah and Allison in their apartment as he is arrested.
All points converged and the season arc felt (to me) very through through and intentional, whether everyone likes the choices or not.
…ryan
Like most comments I read, I found the finale somewhat confusing with the two totally different POVs. I also thought both Alison’s and Noah’s 4 months apart was completely out of character and somewhat lame. I saw no indication from the first 9 episodes that would lead me to believe that Alison would spend 4 months working on her spirituality, especially with her previous criticism of her mother’s lifestyle. Second, as flawed as Noah is portrayed, previously he has kept his deviant behavior secret (with the exception of Oscar who found out). I do not see Noah, who chose teaching as a profession and lied through the affair, as the type who would take chances with his career to end up in the ‘rubber room”. I am not saying that it is unbelievable to think he might whore around; it’s just unbelievable to me to think he would put himself in jeopardy of getting caught so easily. Og course, maybe that is the point; he was no longer acting cautious regarding his nonconventional behavior. But, I didn’t interpret that though, especially when he seemed to be going back to Helen because it was the right thing to do, not because he wanted to be with her (prior to the whole Whitney going to be picked up thing where he was forced to make a decision).
All in all, I found the finale somewhat choppy and inconsistent. And, with the POV differences and the timeline changes, I constantly wondered if I was missing something.
“I’ve read studies on eye-witness testimony and how horrifically unreliable it is, despite the weight it carries with jurors.”
Great observation and comment, SMREYNO, because the show may be leading to Noah’s murder trial where his life will be in the hands of others’ faulty and skewed memories.
This show is like a fatal auto wreck: you know you shouldn’t look, but you can bring yourself to look away. Some of the episodes were like watching paint dry, but the last two were, for me, worth the wait. Having now seen all 10 episodes, I’ve come to the conclusion that while all of the characters are horribly flawed, it is Alison who is most disturbed, probably a borderline personality, and her memories/fantasies are a manifestation of her disorder. If I am correct, she is the least credible narrator. I’d been formulating this opinion for a while, but was totally convinced when I saw her memory of her time with her mother and the mother’s latest beau and the perfect home life that she and Noah supposedly now have as they’ve started over. Can’t wait to see what the new season brings. As for Scottie’s murderer, I’d bet on some obscure character, not one of the major players. He was so impulsive, he could have been in any number of crosshairs. Only time will tell….
did i miss something? what happened after alison got on the train in episode 9?
cole and noah were standing there and then episode 10 took over months later…
Alan, did you ever cover the finale in a podcast? If so when? If not I would love to hear what you two had to say. RIP coke brother.
Dan’s too far behind for it to be a podcast topic.
While it may seem a minor scene change, I noticed that the velveteen tufted headboard shown in the master bedroom in the Brooklyn townhouse is the not the same slatted headboard that slapped against the wall in previous episodes! In fact it resembles the headboard of Helen’s childhood home in Montauk. significance? None? Just my searching now for the slightest differences? when I should be searching for something deeper?
I noticed the same and maybe Helen did the room over after knowing Alison had had sex with her husband there. EWEEH.
Did anyone notice the exchange between Allison and her mother in episode 10 of what was said to be some sort of organic energy bar, but looked similar to the tin foil wrapped coke packages from an earlier episode?
Maybe I’m reading too much into this moment but it seems strange to me, and it ties in with other odd events which may or may not be fully explained, such as the mare getting loose right after the drugs were buried, and then the younger brother gets beat up for trying to return it to the dealers… maybe it wasn’t all there?
I’m a little late to the game since I just finished the show.
I feel that his version is directly related to his book – reading his book at the signing. His version is his book
Her version is what she is telling the police about Scotty’s murder.
I loved this series, from the first minute to the last. Fantastic that the shows producers decided to treat it’s audience as an intelligent one. I was absorbed into the world they created, and I just want more. I can’t stress enough how wonderful I feel this show is. The different POV is such a creative way of storytelling. I agree that different people remeber different things, I’ve heard siblings say they have a completley different idea of how their upbringings were, and tragic/intense moments is proven to be difficult to remember. Creative, humoristic, realistic, beautiful photography. Fantastic, best show 2014.
On a side note…
It has some issues, the murder story beeing one. I am sick to my stomach with this apparent need of a “mystery”subplot beeing pushed in every new drama. I felt like the murderplot was useless for my enjoyment, the relationship and acting alone can stand on it’s own feet. I tuned out with the murder investigating happening, although it would have been comical with a return of the Bunk. Loved the Wire references all through.
I also feel most NEW series suffers from this constant need to put some corpse in the plot with a police investigation. True Detective suffered the same vice, Ok this is a show about real murder police, but obviously – as with the Affair was the heavy emphasis on the characters and their relationships. And True Detective fell throught with their murder plot, everyone just loved the characters instead of caring of the yellow king.
I guess I am odd ball, or just sick of the boring “detective – who did it” genre that floods the series-scene atm. I am a scandinavian so I feel especially annoyed at the fact that “Nordic Noir” has been gaining popularity even in the Norht American industry, (Backstrom latest entry together with the Bridge) I wish it would just die already.
Hello
Just finished watching this in the UK. I was intrigued by it and the performances sucked me in. But one thing that got me thinking was that, yes, there were 2 perspectives in this story, but the other way of looking at it was as Noah and/or Alison’s story, but also the version of the story that inspired Noah’s (presumably) successful novel. So there are 3 perspectives at work. Unreliable narrators indeed.
If I am still thinking about something a couple of days after watching it, I count it as good telly. Oh, and also great to see 2 British actors in the lead roles. Plus the lovely Maura ‘Abby Lockheart’ Tierney from ER who deserved more scene time. Did anyone else note that the surname lived on in this series?