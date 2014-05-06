Hooray? ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4′ has a release date

and 05.06.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Finally, years and years after the last film, and years and years after the announcement of this one, “Beverly Hills Cop 4” is happening, with a release date and all.

Deadline reports a fourth installment in Paramount Pictures” “Beverly Hills Cop” series will hit theaters on March 25, 2016, less than two years from now. Eddie Murphy will once again star as Axel Foley, under the direction of Brett Ratner. The “X-Men: The Last Stand” filmmaker has been attached to the “Beverly Hills Cop” reboot for years, before the failure of the “Beverly Hills Cop” TV series, all the way through now.

It”s been a bumpy road for the “Beverly Hills Cop” franchise, with several fits and starts in getting another iteration of the beloved action-comedy off the ground. Perhaps this time, with a release date in place, the film will finally happen – or perhaps it”ll fade away again, as it has many times before.

