‘Horrible Bosses’ stars Jason Sudeikis and Charlie Day re-team for ‘One Night on the Hudson’

#Jason Sudeikis
03.14.13 5 years ago

“Horrible Bosses” director Seth Gordon will reunite with stars Jason Sudeikis and Charlie Day for “One Night on the Hudson.”

In “Hudson,” a novice cop arrests a wanted criminal, only to both end up on the run from a batch of crooked cops, according to Deadline. It’s not known, however, which actor will play which role, but judging from their onscreen personae, Suedekis will likely play the cop, with Day the criminal. Mary Parent and Cale Boyter will produce.

TJ Fixman scripted the comedy with Gordon directing and producing. Gordon most recently helmed the hit comedy “Identity Thief,” which starred Jason Bateman, also from “Bosses.” It would be a full reunion if Bateman were to be added to the “Hudson” cast. 

Meanwhile, a sequel to “Horrible Bosses” is also in the works at New Line, with all three principles and Gordon returning.

In addition to  “Saturday Night Live,” Sudeikis will soon be see on the big screen in “We”re The Millers.”

Day continues to star on “It”s Always Sunny In Philadelphia,” and will be seen in Guillermo del Toro”s highly-anticipated “Pacific Rim.”

TOPICS#Jason Sudeikis
TAGSCHARLIE DAYHORRIBLE BOSSESJASON SUDEIKISOne Night on the Hudson

