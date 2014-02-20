‘House of Cards” Kate Mara on Season 2’s wild twist: ‘I was being paid to lie’

Kate Mara can understand your lingering shock over “House of Cards'” big Season 2 twist.

“I can’t really believe it happened either,” said the actress during an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Michael” Thursday morning.

Even more shocking? Mara (who plays investigative reporter Zoe Barnes on the Netflix drama) knew about the earth-shaking development for a full two years. So how did she manage to keep it a secret?

“It’s hard. I just had to be really creative with people sort of asking me how things are going on the show, and I just sort of like [makes pained expression],” she said. “I was being paid to lie.”

You can watch the full, spoiler-free interview below (the “House of Cards” portion starts about 3 minutes in):

