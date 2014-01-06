‘House of Cards’ Season 2: The Underwoods declare war in epic first trailer

Do not mess with this power couple.

Newly-minted Vice President Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) and wife Claire (Robin Wright, sipping red wine in the most deliciously Machiavellian way imaginable) go into major damage control mode in the first full trailer for “House of Cards” Season 2, setting off a chain of events that will involve killing more people (probably) and wreaking general havoc on the lives of others in their insatiable quest for power (definitely). Hey, sounds like good television to me!

Check out the trailer below, then let us know whether you’ll be watching the new season in the poll further down.

“House of Cards” Season 2 will be available for (binge-) watching starting February 14 on Netflix.