How did In Contention do with our Oscar nod predictions?

We knew going into the announcement of the 87th Academy Awards nominations that there were a number of tight races. We knew Lead Actor could flip upside down and surprise. We knew Directing was a questionable field and that, as always, categories such as Sound Mixing and Sound Editing could throw everyone a major curve ball or two. No one was surprised, then, when all those “surprises” and “snubs” actually came to pass. That being said, how did In Contention's Oscar pundits do with their own predictions? Let's take a look…
First off, Kris Tapley gets a gold star for even attempting to predict the Live Action Short, Animated Short and Documentary Short categories (how he did was another matter). Second, both Tapley and myself predicted nine Best Picture nominees. Because there were eight we are noting a “minus one” on our overall scores. Here's the rundown:
Gregory Ellwood – 85 (-1) correct out of 106 = 80%
Kristopher Tapley – 87 (-1) correct out of 106 = 82%
*Kris went 9 for 15 for the shorts
Some key takeaways:
– Ellwood correctly predicted Foreign Language Film, Sound Editing, Original Screenplay, Supporting Actor and the eight Best Picture nominees that got in
– Tapley correctly predicted Foreign Language Film, Cinematography, Supporting Actor and the eight Best Picture nominees that got in
– Tapley nailed the Cinematography nomination for “Ida”
– In below-the-line categories Ellwood underestimated “Sniper” and overestimated “Big Eyes,” while Tapley overestimated “Imitation Game” and underestimated “Interstellar”
– Both Ellwood and Tapley didn't believe “Foxcatcher” would get in by a nose for Makeup and Hairstyling or “Inherent Vice” would fit into Costume Design
– Ellwood's worst categories were Production Design, Lead Actor and Directing (3 correct). Tapley's worst were Editing and Directing (3 correct)
How did you do in your predictions?
Way to go guys! This is why you guys are my source for all things oscar.
Great job guys!!!
-I predicted 9 BPs. Was wrong about Foxcatcher and Gone Girl.
-3/5 Director. Missed Clint and DuVernay.
-4/5 Actor. Figured Cooper was in. But thought Carell was toast and that Jake was in.
-4/5 Actress. Cotillard a wonderful surprise. She makes the whole complexion of that group look better/not “weak”. A stellar 5.
5/5 Supp. Actor.
4/5 Supp. Actress. Saw Russo in, Dern out.
5/5 Original Screenplay.
4/5 Adapted. Inherent for Gone Girl.
4/5 Editing. Who saw the Birdman miss? No one, right?
4/5 Cinemat. Great call on Ida, Kris!!
5/5 Prod. Design. Happy I got all 5.
4/5 Costumes. Somehow figured Exodus would get something.
2/3 Make-up/Hair. Figured Theory, not Foxcatcher.
3/5 on both Sounds. Tricky, those.
4/5 Visual Effects. Didnt see the Hobbit miss.
4/5 Score. Missed Mr. Turner.
5/5 Song !! Proud of that one.
4/5 Animated. Who saw the Lego missing?
4/5 Foreign. Saw Force Majeure in, not Tangerines.
4/5 Doc. Missed Salt of the Earth for Life Itself.
I dont do the 3 smaller categories. Horrific at them.
So I think thats 85 or 86/106 for me. Not sure which. One of my better years.
A comment about Best Director. Now, I know that Foxcatcher was clearly admired by the Academy and, we know how respected Bennett Miller is with the Directors Branch.
But I wonder, anyone think that the Mark Schultz twitter controversy had anything to do with tipping the scale towards Miller with votes? In other words, perhaps the directors felt sympathy (I don’t know the correct term to use here) for Miller for having to deal with those rants and so they rallied behind one of their own for him. ?? Yes, no, maybe? What we think. Im not saying the man didnt get in on his own merit — he won the Cannes Best Director for goodness sakes. Just a thought, though.