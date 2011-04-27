How did Justin Bieber and Adele land CMT Music Awards nominations?

The CMT Music Awards celebrate the best in country music videos, so you may find yourself asking how Justin Bieber, Adele and Train find themselves in the list of nominations released today.

It”s called cross promotion, baby. Bieber is up for Collaborative video of the year for his duet with Rascal Flatts, “That Should Be Me,” while Adele and Train are up for the self-congratulatory CMT Performance of the Year video, which is a musical performance taken from a CMT television series or special. Plus, Carrie Underwood isn’t the only “American Idol” champ up for an award: Kelly Clarkson also snared a nod.

Country artist Jason Aldean nabbed four nominations for the 2011 CMT Music Awards, which are basically the country equivalent of MTV”s Video Music Awards, without the sophomoric antics. Following Aldean with three nominations each are Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, Taylor Swift, The Band Perry and Zac Brown Band.

Blake Shelton, one of the coaches on hot new NBC vocal competition “The Voice,” landed two nominations, as did Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Reba McEntire, Sheryl Crow and Sugarland.

The CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville on June 7. Online voting for the fan-voted awards begins today, which means that Bieber is a shoo-in.

The final nominees in each of the 2011 CMT MUSIC AWARDS categories include:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean– “My Kinda Party”

Kenny Chesney– “The Boys Of Fall”

Lady Antebellum– “Hello World”

Miranda Lambert– “The House That Built Me”

Rascal Flatts– “Why Wait”

Sugarland– “Stuck Like Glue”

Taylor Swift– “Mine”

The Band Perry– “If I Die Young”

Carrie Underwood– “Undo It”

Zac Brown Band– “Colder Weather”



MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean– “My Kinda Party”

Kenny Chesney– “The Boys Of Fall”

Toby Keith– “Bullets In The Gun”

Blake Shelton– “Who Are You When I”m Not Looking”

Keith Urban– “Without You”



FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Sara Evans– “A Little Bit Stronger”

Miranda Lambert– “The House That Built Me”

Reba – “Turn On The Radio”

Taylor Swift– “Mine”

Carrie Underwood– “Undo It”





GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum– “Hello World”

Little Big Town– “Little White Church”

Rascal Flatts– “Why Wait”

The Band Perry– “If I Die Young”

Zac Brown Band– “Colder Weather”





DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Steel Magnolia– “Last Night Again”

Sugarland– “Stuck Like Glue”

The Civil Wars– “Barton Hollow”

The JaneDear Girls– “Wildflower”

Thompson Square– “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not”



USAWEEKEND BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Lee Brice– “Love Like Crazy”

Aaron Lewis – “Country Boy”

Jerrod Niemann– “Lover, Lover”

The Band Perry– “If I Die Young”

Thompson Square– “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not”





COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean with Kelly Clarkson– “Don”t You Wanna Stay”

Justin Bieberfeat. Rascal Flatts – “That Should Be Me”

Kid Rock feat. Sheryl Crow– “Collide”

Aaron Lewis feat. George Jones and Charlie Daniels– “Country Boy”

Loretta Lynn, Miranda Lambert and Sheryl Crow– “Coal Miner”s Daughter”





CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Martina McBride and Train– “A Broken Wing” from CMT CROSSROADS: TRAIN AND MARTINA MCBRIDE

Reba– “If I Were A Boy” from UNPLUGGED: REBA

Darius Rucker and Adele– “Need You Now” from 2010 CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR

Keith Urban and John Mayer– “Sweet Thing” from CMT CROSSROADS: JOHN MAYER AND KEITH URBAN

Zac Brown Band and Jimmy Buffett– “Margaritaville” from CMT CROSSROADS: JIMMY BUFFETT AND ZAC BROWN BAND





BEST WEB VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean–”My Kinda Party” (Live From The CMT Webcast)

Luke Bryan–”It”s A Shore Thing”

Lady Antebellum–”Stars Tonight”

Blake Shelton–”Kiss My Country Ass”

Taylor Swift–”Mine” (Live from the Speak Now Album Release Party)



VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Deaton Flanigen(award eligible videos include: Kid Rock and Sheryl Crow”s “Collide” and the JaneDear Girl”s “Wildflower”)

Trey Fanjoy(award eligible videos include: Miranda Lambert”s “The House That Built Me” and Blake Shelton”s “Who Are You When I”m Not Looking”)

Chris Hicky(award eligible videos include: Carrie Underwood”s “Undo It” and Keith Urban”s “Without You”)

David McClister(award eligible videos include: The Band Perry”s “If I Die Young” and LeAnn Rimes” “Swingin””)

Roman White(award eligible videos include: Lady Antebellum”s “Hello World” and Kellie Pickler”s “Makin” Me Fall In Love Again”)

