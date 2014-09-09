How “Sons of Anarchy” will probably end

With the final season kicking off tonight, Vanity Fair thinks it has all the answers. Option 1: “The Musical-Montage Ending.” Option 2: “The Mega-Happy Ending.” Option 3: “The Hamlet Ending.” Option 4: “The Real Hamlet Ending.” And Option 5: “The Time-Jump Ending.” PLUS: Why did “SOA” miss out on greatness?, Charlie Hunnam has been “having some pangs of sadness and also kind of panic,” and Malcolm-Jamal Warner on playing the villain this season.

NBC developing a “Pub Quiz” sitcom

The bar trivia comedy will revolve around a group of 20-something friends who team up once a week to compete in their neighborhood pub quiz.

“Gotham” named the “most promising show of the fall”

The TV Critics Association also named “Black-ish” the most promising comedy of the new season. PLUS: Study finds only 5 new shows are getting most of the online buzz.

Will “SNL” kick off the season with Ariana Grande performing with Iggy Azalea?

The “Problem” singers are reportedly set as the musical guests for the Sept. 27 Season 40 premiere.

“Married with Children” stars reunite for Katey Sagal”s Hollywood Walk of Fame star, which was placed next to Ed O'Neill's star

Sagal”s husband, “Sons of Anarchy” creator Kurt Sutter, was also on hand for today”s ceremony, along with her FX son Charlie Hunnam. PLUS: Watch the ceremony.

FXX will show a music-themed “Simpsons” marathon on Thursday

The eight-episode marathon will consist of all the music that will be featured at “‘The Simpsons” Take the Bowl!” at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend. PLUS: Where would “The Simpsons” live in Los Angeles?, and inside the database that tracks “The Simpsons” episodes.

Visualizing every “Orange is the New Black” relationship

Here”s a chart on all the “the bonds and beefs” between the characters.

Ranking 45 black sitcoms from the ’90s

“A Different World” is No. 1. “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is No. 2.

Could “Full House” characters afford to live in a house today worth $2.9 million?

According to one estimate, Danny, Joey and Jesse could only afford a house worth $1.3 million.

“Friends” has been recreated in “The Sims 4”

Imgur user IanRoach painstakingly created Sims versions of both apartments, plus Central Perk.

CBS adapting another Stephen King story: “The Things They Left Behind”

Greg Berlanti is set to produce the supernatural procedural based on King”s 2003 short story.

“Peter Pan Live” casts a Tony-nominated Broadway star as Mrs. Darling

Kelli O”Hara will play Wendy, John and Michael”s mother.

You can now go on erotic vacations inspired by “Downton Abbey”

A vacation company has booked a real-life English castle for a “sexy and erotic Downton Abbey” experience.

How “SNL” has changed since 2002

“Saturday Night Live” oral history book co-author James Andrew Miller discusses the changes he”s seen since his book was last published 12 years ago. “There”s probably three headlines here. One is obviously the emergence of women in a different way….The second headline is that it became a different place to work…And the third part is the culture of the place changed,” with more cooperation and support for one another. PLUS: Read about Kristen Wiig”s final episode, and “SNL” hires as a writer the 4th member of sketch group Good Neighbor.

“New Girl” creator: What I learned from Season 3

Liz Meriwether admits that with the Nick and Jess relationship, “We were pulling our punches a little bit, trying to make it fun and believable that they were in love with each other, and not that they had serious issues.”

“Catfish” host Nev Schulman was kicked out of college after punching a woman

Schulman says the incident stemmed from “a situation where I was forced to defend myself, after being suddenly attacked.”

Kristen Johnson will join Mitch on “Modern Family”

She”ll play Mitchell”s law firm colleague. PLUS: See the new “Modern” cast photo.

George R.R. Martin weighs in on the new NFL season

“The Jets won and the Giants lost, but I can't even say the glass is half full,” the “Game of Thrones” honcho writes on his LiveJournal page.

Ben McKenzie: Every year, I binge-watch through all 4 seasons of “The O.C.”

Says the “Gotham” star: “Bizarre? No.”

FCC will vote to end its 39-year NFL blackout rule

It”s expected the rule that allows for blackouts for games that don”t sell out will be ended.

“Shameless” adds Bojana Novakovic

The Australian “Rake” alum will recur as a doctor with cancer who”s assisted by William H. Macy.

Check out “Grey”s Anatomy” Season 11 photos

ABC has also released pics from the new seasons of “Nashville” and “Scandal.”

Ex-L.A. Laker Rick Fox to guest on “Mom”

He”ll play Jaime Pressly”s husband.

“The Leftovers” director talks about the difficulties filming the season finale

“It was an intense, difficult scene to shoot,” says Mimi Leder, who directed three episodes this season. PLUS: Amy Brenneman talks “The Leftovers.”

“Utopia” host: “I was like, 'What? I'm on TV?””

“Bizarro” comic artist Dan Piraro says “it's very weird” and “my mind is still blown” that he”s hosting a reality show.

Ari Gold”s “Entourage” house is for sale

The house once owned by Ozzie and Harriet Nelson has been listed for nearly $5 million.

Tonight”s PBS “Robin Williams Remembered – A Pioneers of Television Special” is a fitting tribute

It”s not often that PBS throws a special together so quickly.

On “Love Prison,” online daters are forced to live in a haunted house on an island

Is A&E”s new dating reality show all that different from other dating reality shows?

Funny or Die treats “Pretty Little Liars” star Troian Bellisario to an “Instagram Intervention”

Can Bellisario live without her phone for a day?