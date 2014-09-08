Howard Stern: “I was crying like a baby” at Joan Rivers” funeral

The shock jock recounted this morning how he was asked by Melissa to deliver the eulogy – and how he talked to Louis CK to discuss Rivers. “She was very, very embracing of the show and what I was doing,” Stern said this morning. “She was a fan of the show and she was a great cheerleader.” PLUS: Listen to Howard Stern”s tribute to Joan from this morning's show, Broadway won't dim its lights for Rivers, and Stern said in his eulogy: “I hope Joan is somewhere chasing Johnny Carson with a baseball bat.”

“Scandal” promo asks: Where in the world is Olivia Pope?

A new promo shows Olivia Pope on an exotic beach, sipping wine.

Disney recreates the “DuckTales” opening with real ducks

“We”re kicking off Disney Blogs “90s week with a quack,” says Disney”s Oh My Disney blog.

Click Read Full Post For More

Why Meredith Vieira should succeed in daytime

Anderson Cooper, Katie Couric, Sharon Osbourne, Tony Danza and Jane Pauley all failed. Why is the former “View” co-host different”? “The girl”s got talent,” says her former “View” mate Joy Behar. “She”s funny, she”s loose, she”s smart and she”s cute. What more do you want out of a daytime host?”

David Fincher and James Ellroy are teaming for an HBO crime noir set in the ’50s

The “Gone Girl” director and the “L.A. Confidential” author have been trying to work together for years, but details are sketchy on their new project.

Judge Judy: I destroyed all my naked pictures

Judith Sheindlin talked about the celebrity nudes scandal today on “The Talk.”

Ellen begins the season by taking the Ice Bucket Challenge

Ellen DeGeneres did the ALS Challenge because a fan nominated her.

James Corden”s hiring makes the “no other qualified candidates” look increasingly weak

“Corden may be brilliant,” James Poniewozik says of the next “Late Late Show” host. “But he”s not exactly obvious. Sure, showbiz being what it is, there aren”t as many women with the specific late-night grooming that men like (Stephen) Colbert or (Jimmy) Fallon had. But if you hire Corden, you”re casting a fairly wide net.” PLUS: “The Late Late Show” hasn”t traditionally felt like a catapult to greater things (remember Craig Kilborn?), James Corden tweets thanks, and Craig Ferguson calls his successor “spectacularly talented.”

Will Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick appear on “Million Dollar Listing: New York”?

The couple has listed their Greenwich Village townhouse with Bravo star Fredrik Eklund.

Mariska Hargitay responded on Instagram to Taylor Swift naming her cat “Olivia Benson”

The “SVU” her posted a pic of herself wearing an “Olivia Benson” cat collar.

Watch the 1st 5 minutes of Syfy”s rejected Bryan Fuller pilot “High Moon”

The adaptation of John Christopher”s 1969 young adult sci-fi novel “The Lotus Caves” is going to be shown as a 90-minute TV movie.

How Carrie Coon prepared for her big “Leftovers” finale moment

“When you have to do something like that eight times to make sure they get coverage… the nature of catharsis is you”re letting everything back out,” she says. PLUS: Damon Lindelof will reportedly keep his mouth shut about the season finale.

“Parks and Rec” returned to Washington, D.C. over the weekend

The NBC comedy, days after filming in Chicago, were back in the nation”s capital. But details of the shoot were kept confidential.

ABC buys “Couch Detective” comedy pilot from “Awkward” creator and Jerry Bruckheimer

Bruckheimer is producing Lauren Iungerich”s comedic mystery about a 30-something female who solves crime based on her knowledge of true-crime TV specials.

Bill O”Reilly: Why I”m sensitive Jon Stewart”s “Daily Show” criticism

“If its fair criticism, I don”t think I”m sensitive. If it”s unfair, then I am,” the Fox News host says in an interview with Spanish-language network Fusion.

“The Americans” stars Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys go for a bike ride

Russell and Rhys are apparently still together, off-screen.

“Key & Peele” release a musical teaser for Season 4

Watch President Obama “rapping.”

“X Factor” finalist Simone Battle”s death ruled a suicide

According to the coroner, Battle killed herself at her West Hollywood apartment on Friday.

Why “Masters of Sex”s” set designer built a home is inaccurate

Libby and Bill Masters” real-life home doesn”t look anything like the “fresh and contemporary” house used in the Showtime series. According to Sarah Archer, production designer Andrew Jackness made “the Masters” home fresh and contemporary, on the cutting edge of domestic interior design for that era, so that audiences would understand Bill Masters as a modern forward-thinking, path-breaking man of science.”

Has TV”s time-jump trend run out of steam?

So far this year, we”ve had time jumps on “Parks and Rec,” “True Detective,” “Fargo” and “How I Met Your Mother.”

“Utopia” had so much potential – too bad producers fell back on reality TV tropes

As Pilot Viruet put it, “If ‘Utopia' were, indeed, a social experiment, it would be a fascinating television show – Fox is so confident in this that it will air episodes twice a week – but instead it offers nothing more than typical reality show boredom.” PLUS: “Utopia” should”ve been called “Dystopia,” and why is a cartoonist hosting “Utopia”?

“Baby Daddy” and “General Hospital” are staging a crossover

A character on the ABC Family series will guest on the ABC soap, where he”ll meet an exaggerated version of Kelly Monaco.

“Buffy” stars reunite

Emma Caulfield and Nicholas Brendon got “Buffed” at Australia”s Comic-Con, while Eliza Dushku and Charisma Carpenter took a selfie together.

Listen to “Sons of Anarchy”s” Mark Boone Junior cover a Sonny Bono song

He recorded “Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)” for charity.

“The Real World”s” original San Francisco house is for rent

The 2-bed/2-bath condo can be had temporarily for $5,800 a month.

Moscow”s deputy mayor wants doctors to learn from “House”

The Hugh Laurie drama is shown in Russia, and Deputy Mayor Leonid Pechatnikov thinks the drama series is “where doctors” real work is shown.”

“Breaking Bad” fans celebrate Walter White”s birthday with “Bacon Bad”

London hosted a “Breaking Bad”-themed bacon art competition over the weekend.

“Mob City”s” Alexa Davalos heads to Amazon

She”ll star in “The Man In The High Castle,” based on the Philip K. Dick novel.

Syfy reveals its “31 Days of Halloween” plans

Next month”s coverage will include the new docuseries “Town of the Living Dead” and the 10th anniversary of “Ghost Hunters.”

Adult Swim”s “Tim & Eric”s Bedtime Stories” trailer features Bob Odenkirk Zach Galifianakis and John C. Reilly

Jason Schwartzman and Laurie Metcalf also appear on the series premiering Sept. 18.

Ex-firefighter Steve Buscemi”s HBO doc “A Good Job: Stories of the FDNY” airs tonight

Tonight”s documentary covers the FDNY”s responses to Hurricane Sandy and the 9/11 attacks.