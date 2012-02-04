‘Hugo,’ ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’ take Art Directors Guild honors

This evening, honors for the 16th annual Art Directors Guild Awards were handed out. But before we get to those, a brief history lesson on Oscar/guild correlations.
Last year “Alice in Wonderland” won the Academy Award but lost in the ADG’s fantasy category to “Inception” (which, I have to say, should have walked away with the Oscar). Then there were two years of matching up with “Avatar” and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” winning in their respective categories.
In 2007, “There Will Be Blood” beat out eventual Oscar winner “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” in the ADG’s period category, while in 2006, “Pan’s Labyrinth” won the ADG fantasy award as a precursor to its Oscar. Prior to that, the guild actually combined period and fantasy productions in one category.
All things considered, 10 of the last 16 Oscar winners for Best Art Direction won with the guild as well. But does that matter all that much? Not particularly. Keep in mind, you have art directors picking winners at the guild. The full membership of the Academy will be voting on the winners at the Oscars.
In the period category, Dante Ferretti took top honors for “Hugo.” Believe it or not, this was Ferretti’s first win from the guild to date. He’s won two Oscars, however, for “The Aviator” and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”
For fantasy films, the winner was “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.” It’s worth noting that the franchise itself was honored by the guild with the Cinematic Imagery Award this year. It could actually be something to watch for as a spoiler at the Oscars, and a win wouldn’t be a bad call, I think. The production design of the series has been outstanding and consistent throughout. No surprise, then, that Stuart Craig and Stephenie McMillan have been there since day one.
Finally, “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” took home the contemporary prize. Fair enough. Though I might have gone with “Drive,” personally.
I’m still banking on “Hugo” to win the Oscar. And by the way, not that it matters a whole lot, but the last time a Best Picture winner won Best Art Direction was 2003’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.” (Ditto Best Costume Design, actually.)
The other nominees for the Oscar are Best Picture frontrunner “The Artist,” the aforementioned “Harry Potter,” surprise contender “Midnight in Paris” (not nominated by the guild) and the Academy-resurrected “War Horse” (also not nominated by the guild).
One final note: the 83rd annual Academy Awards won the award for awards, music, or game show design. One of the other nominees was last year’s Golden Globes ceremony. So, go Oscar, I suppose.
Once again, check out the winners of the 16th annual Art Directors Guild Awards below.
Excellence in Production Design in a Period Film: “Hugo”
Excellence in Production Design in a Fantasy Film: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
Excellence in Production Design in a Contemporary Film: “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
Excellence in Production Design in Awards, Music, or Game Shows: “The 83rd annual Academy Awards”
Congrats to the winners. I would have selected Drive in that category as well. Seems like Hugo will win this come Oscar time and I don’t have a problem with that. I had some problems with Hugo’s narrative but technically Hugo is impeccable.
Happy with the Hugo and HP7:2 wins.
I guess I’m cool with the Dragon Tattoo win; the art direction was quite good (all the 1960s scenes, the different Vanger households (some beautiful, some decrepid), Martin’s stylish modern hilltop home, various offices, Harriet’s framed pictures that she’d send to Henrik, computers, etc.).
It’s a weird category where I could have seen any of those contemp. nominees winning and I’d get it. Dragon hit it big with the guilds, so the win is not a surprise.
I think Hugo should win the Oscar. It’s some of the best art direction I’ve seen, really, since The Aviator. But as Kris said, HP7:2 wouldn’t be a bad alternate. Craig/McMillan have provided excellent work throughout the series.
As a Swede I have to say The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo did an outstanding job with the art direction. It felt accurately Swedish to 99%, with attention to details you have to be Swedish to get. There were a few moments of silly “Hollywood-ization” but for the most part it was great. A very deserving winner, if you ask me.
They built a lot of stuff that you’d never realize was a set, too. Like the dock scene, for instance. Great work so I’m not complaining.
Fair play to Ferretti, though my vote would still have gone to Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy – I can’t argue with the craft or complexity of Hugo’s design, but there’s something weirdly untextured about the work that keeps me from loving it.
Harry Potter a fair winner in a pretty uninspired fantasy lineup – especially considering Tintin isn’t even a fantasy. Immortals really should have been here.
Yeah, I think Immortals was deserving of accolades for it’s art direction, costumes, and make-up (those Titans).
TTSS had exquisite work, as well. I guess it wasn’t showy enough for the ADG voters? In any case, Hugo still gets my vote, but only by a smidge.
I see Hugo winning Art Direction at Oscars. I think Harry Potter actually has a better shot at VFX. VFX often goes weird. Golden Compass over Transformers, anyone?
It’s actually not that weird if you look back at the past decade of winners. What you’ll see is that almost universally the winner has been a film that somehow involved animated creatures or people. The only film in the last decade+ that wasn’t a primarily creature-driven effects film is last year’s winner Inception. Other than that it’s been all about Gollum, Spider-Man, King Kong, Davy Jones, Benjamin Button and the Na’vi. Animating creatures will always been seen as something more difficult and accomplished than animating robots and objects, which is why Rise of the Planet of the Apes will easily win this year. Never bet against the creature feature unless it’s up against something truly groundbreaking like Inception.
The Golden Compass was easily the least accomplished of all those VFX winners, but it’s not really all that weird that it won.
I’d like to think that Harry will win something. But Art Direction favors Hugo, Make-up favors Iron Lady, and FX favors Rise of the Planet of the Apes or Hugo. I don’t know in which category it has it’s best shot.
And about The Golden Compass … I secretly enjoyed that random win. I liked the film. And to be honest, though it wasn’t the best in the field that year, it still displayed great effects throughout.
Going by that logic, “Harry Potter” could still easily win it – is the dragon not a creature?
I was thinking the same thing, JLPATT (Dragon, creatures)
There’s a snowball’s chance in hell Potter beats Apes, final movie in the series or not.
I saw the Transformers FYC commercial on ESPN a couple times today. I think it’s pretty cool they did that, but it’s also the first time I’ve ever seen something like that on tv.