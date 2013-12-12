‘Hunger Games: Mockingjay’ adds ‘Prison Break’ star in mysterious new role

#Jennifer Lawrence #Arrow
12.12.13 5 years ago

Katniss may be facing yet another authority figure in the final chapter of “The Hunger Games” — one she didn’t have to deal with in the books.

“Prison Break” star Robert Knepper is joining the two-part “Mockingjay” as Antonius, a new character created for the films, Lionsgate announced earlier this week.

Because the two “Mockingjay” films are based on the last book in Suzanne Collins” bestselling trilogy, there may be room for writer Danny Strong to expand the world of Panem by adding new characters like Antonius, although it’s unknown how big of a part it will be. 

Deadline is reporting that Antonius is a minister working with President Snow (Donald Sutherland), which would likely make him an adversary for Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), although nothing has been confirmed.
 
The “Mockingjay” films will feature the return of “Catching Fire” stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Jena Malone and Sam Claflin, plus newcomers Julianne Moore, Natalie Dormer, Stef Dawson, Lily Rabe, Patina Miller, Wes Chatham and Elden Henson.

With an extensive TV resume, Knepper is perhaps best known for playing Theodore “T-Bag” Bagwell on FOX’s “Prison Break” from 2005 to 2009. He can currently be seen on TNT’s “Mob City,” and will soon appear as the Clock King on CW’s “Arrow.” ON the big screen, Knepper recently appeared in “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters” and “R.I.P.D.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jennifer Lawrence#Arrow
TAGSarrowCATCHING FIREELIZABETH BANKSJENNIFER LAWRENCEJOSH HUTCHERSONJULIANNE MOOREkatniss everdeenLIAM HEMSWORTHlionsgatemob citymockingjayPeeta MellarkPHILIP SEYMOUR HOFFMANprison breakRobert KnepperSTARGATE: UNIVERSESUZANNE COLLINSthe hunger games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP