‘Hunger Games: Mockingjay’ adds ‘Prison Break’ star in mysterious new role

Katniss may be facing yet another authority figure in the final chapter of “The Hunger Games” — one she didn’t have to deal with in the books.

“Prison Break” star Robert Knepper is joining the two-part “Mockingjay” as Antonius, a new character created for the films, Lionsgate announced earlier this week.





Because the two “Mockingjay” films are based on the last book in Suzanne Collins” bestselling trilogy, there may be room for writer Danny Strong to expand the world of Panem by adding new characters like Antonius, although it’s unknown how big of a part it will be.

Deadline is reporting that Antonius is a minister working with President Snow (Donald Sutherland), which would likely make him an adversary for Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), although nothing has been confirmed.

The “Mockingjay” films will feature the return of “Catching Fire” stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Jena Malone and Sam Claflin, plus newcomers Julianne Moore, Natalie Dormer, Stef Dawson, Lily Rabe, Patina Miller, Wes Chatham and Elden Henson.