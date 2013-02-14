‘Hunger Games’ scribe to write alternate ‘Mummy’ script for Universal

While there may only be one mummy in Universal’s upcoming “The Mummy” reboot, the studio has ordered two different scripts.

Earlier, “Prometheus” scribe Jon Spaihts was hired to write the script for the film, but now it’s being reported that the studio is also hiring “Hunger Games” screenwriter Billy Ray to pen an alternate screenplay. Both are said to take place in modern times, but it’s unclear if they both feature the same characters and general plot line, or if they’re unrelated original ideas.

While the two scripts may end up being combined, the studio likely ordered up the competing drafts in order to ensure that they’ll have something to shoot this summer so the film will be ready for release Summer 2014, according to Vulture.

“Transformers” and “Star Trek” vets Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman are producing the reboot, while “Underworld” architect Len Wiseman is attached to direct.

Universal’s three most recent “Mummy” films, which starred Brendan Fraser, earned a combined $1.4 billion worldwide. The studio’s first foray into the myhtos was 1932’s legendary “The Mummy,” staring Boris Karloff.

Meanwhile, Kurtzman and Orci are also set to produce a new take on Dracula’s nemesis Van Helsing at the Universal, with Tom Cruise attached to play the title role.