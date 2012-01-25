‘Hunger Games’ star Liam Hemsworth signs on for drama ‘Timeless’

Get ready to see the softer side of action hunk Liam Hemsworth.

Relativity Media has signed the star of the upcoming “Hunger Games” and “The Expendables 2” to topline “Timeless,” an upcoming romantic fantasy written by Bill Kelly (“Enchanted”).

“Timeless” centers on a heartbroken young widower named Rory, who recruits the world’s foremost scientific minds in order to attempt to travel back in time to be reunited with his late wife.

Phillip Noyce, best known for international action-thrillers like the recent “Salt” and two Jack Ryan movies — “Patriot Games” and “Clear and Present Danger” — will direct.

Hemsworth, the brother of “Thor” and “Avengers” star Chris Hemsworth, has done romantic drama before — he starred in the 2010 Nicholas Sparks adaptation “The Last Song.”

Meanwhile, Noyce’s involvement in a potential “Salt” sequel is still up in the air, although Sony and star Angelina Jolie both want another go at the character.