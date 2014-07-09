‘Hunger Games’ vet Wes Bentley to terrorize Kathy Bates on ‘American Horror Story’

(CBR) The universe of “American Horror Story” expands by one today, with a new recognizable actor joining the FX horror anthology”s horrific mix.

According to TV Line, Wes Bentley has joined the cast of “American Horror Story: Freak Show,” the upcoming circus-themed iteration of the “American Horror Story” franchise. It”s the fourth season to date.

Details on Bentley”s role are thin, but he”ll play a man named Eddie, described as “a dark tormentor from Kathy Bates” past who is hell-bent on revenge.” He”ll factor into the two-part Halloween episode, set to air Oct. 21 and 28.

Of course, Kathy Bates returns to “American Horror Story” after starring in last season”s New Orleans-based, witch-focused “Coven” as the wicked Madame LaLaurie. It sounds like she”ll play a more sympathetic character this go around.

The new season of “American Horror Story” takes place in the 1950s and focuses on the last freak show in America. Returning players to the franchise include Bates, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Frances Conroy, Angela Bassett, and Jessica Lange. Lange is reportedly leaving “American Horror Story” after “Freak Show,” ending a four-year, Emmy-winning run.

New to the series is “The Shield” and “Fantastic Four” actor Michael Chiklis, set to play a strong man who is married to Bassett”s character.

“American Horror Story: Freak Show” premieres in the fall.

