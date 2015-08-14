I think I just found the new Freddy Krueger

Have you seen the new FKA Twigs video? Have. You. Seen. It. This wonderfully bonkers thing is, according to a press release, “cementing who she is as an artist with an aggressive statement conceptualising the process of feeling pregnant with pain, birthing creativity and liberation.”

I'm feeling that, FKA! What I'm also feeling is this scary old woman from the first several minutes of the video, who should definitely be the new Freddy Krueger in the upcoming “Nightmare on Elm Street” re-remake.

The glistening teeth, the long fingernails, the perverse sense of glee? Cast this woman today, or count me out of this.