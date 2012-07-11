Ice Cube and Kevin Hart to ‘Ride Along’ together at Universal

Kevin Hart and Ice Cube will pair for the upcoming comedy “Ride Along” for Universal Pictures.

The studio nabbed the script out of turnaround from New Line. The latter studio was allegedly having a hard time finding a pair to star in the film, but Universal is keen on quickly re-teaming Hart and director Tim Story, who worked with Hart on the recent hit “Think Like a Man,” according to Deadline.

In “Ride,” Hart will play a mild-mannered elementary school teacher who is set to be married. However, his fiancee’s hard-nosed cop brother (Cube) doesn’t approve of the pairing and takes Hart on an increasingly dangerous ride along in his patrol car in order to scare him away.

“Ride Along” has gone through several writers including Jason Mantzoukas (“The Dictator”) and will now get a rewrite by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay (“Clash of the Titans,” “RIPD”).

The film is tentatively scheduled to start shooting in October.

Cube recently appeared in the hit comedy remake “21 Jump Street,” opposite Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum.

Hart, most recently seen in “Think Like a Man,” just signed on to co-star in the remake of “About Last Night.”