Ice Cube and Kevin Hart to ‘Ride Along’ together at Universal

#Ice Cube
07.11.12 6 years ago

Kevin Hart and Ice Cube will pair for the upcoming comedy “Ride Along” for Universal Pictures.

The studio nabbed the script out of turnaround from New Line. The latter studio was allegedly having a hard time finding a pair to star in the film, but Universal is keen on quickly re-teaming Hart and director Tim Story, who worked with Hart on the recent hit “Think Like a Man,” according to Deadline.

In “Ride,” Hart will play a mild-mannered elementary school teacher who is set to be married. However, his fiancee’s hard-nosed cop brother (Cube) doesn’t approve of the pairing and takes Hart on an increasingly dangerous ride along in his patrol car in order to scare him away. 

“Ride Along” has gone through several writers including Jason Mantzoukas (“The Dictator”) and will now get a rewrite by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay (“Clash of the Titans,” “RIPD”).

The film is tentatively scheduled to start shooting in October.

Cube recently appeared in the hit comedy remake “21 Jump Street,” opposite Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum.

Hart, most recently seen in “Think Like a Man,” just signed on to co-star in the remake of “About Last Night.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ice Cube
TAGSice cubekevin hartRIDE ALONG

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP