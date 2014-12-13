‘Ida,’ Timothy Spall, Marion Cotillard win 2014 European Film Awards

I love the roving European Film Awards. They're held in a different city every other year, often touching base in Berlin in between. This time around, the Latvian capital of Riga was the scene, where “Ida” took top honors for European film of the year. No surprise, really, as the film led the way with nominations and won four other prizes besides, including Best Director. Timothy Spall (“Mr. Turner”) and Marion Cotillard (“Two Days, One Night”) took top acting honors.

Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners (some of them previously announced) below and keep track of the whirlwind at The Circuit.

European Film
“Ida”

European Comedy
“The Mafia Only Kills in the Summer”

European Director
Pawel Pawlikowski, “Ida”

European Actor
Timothy Spall, “Mr. Turner”

European Actress
Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night”

European Screenwriter
Pawel Pawlikowski, Rebecca Lenkiewicz, “Ida”

European Cinematographer (Prix Carlo Di Palma)
Ryszard Lenczewski, Lukasz Zal, “Ida”

European Editor
Justine Wright, “Locke”

European Production Designer
Claus-Rudolf Amler, “The Dark Valley”

European Costume Designer
Natascha Curtius-Noss, “The Dark Valley”

European Composer
Mica Levi, “Under the Skin”

European Sound Designer
Joakim Sundstrom, “Starred Up”

European Animated Feature Film
“The Art of Happiness”

European Documentary
“Master of the Universe”

European Short Film
“The Chicken”

People's Choice Award
“Ida”

European Discovery (FIPRESCI Prize)
“The Tribe”

European Co-Production Award (Prix Eurimages)
Ed Guiney

European Achievement in World Cinema
Steve McQueen

Lifetime Achievement Award
Agnes Varda

