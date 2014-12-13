‘Ida,’ Timothy Spall, Marion Cotillard win 2014 European Film Awards

I love the roving European Film Awards. They're held in a different city every other year, often touching base in Berlin in between. This time around, the Latvian capital of Riga was the scene, where “Ida” took top honors for European film of the year. No surprise, really, as the film led the way with nominations and won four other prizes besides, including Best Director. Timothy Spall (“Mr. Turner”) and Marion Cotillard (“Two Days, One Night”) took top acting honors.
Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners (some of them previously announced) below and keep track of the whirlwind at The Circuit.
European Film
“Ida”
European Comedy
“The Mafia Only Kills in the Summer”
European Director
Pawel Pawlikowski, “Ida”
European Actor
Timothy Spall, “Mr. Turner”
European Actress
Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night”
European Screenwriter
Pawel Pawlikowski, Rebecca Lenkiewicz, “Ida”
European Cinematographer (Prix Carlo Di Palma)
Ryszard Lenczewski, Lukasz Zal, “Ida”
European Editor
Justine Wright, “Locke”
European Production Designer
Claus-Rudolf Amler, “The Dark Valley”
European Costume Designer
Natascha Curtius-Noss, “The Dark Valley”
European Composer
Mica Levi, “Under the Skin”
European Sound Designer
Joakim Sundstrom, “Starred Up”
European Animated Feature Film
“The Art of Happiness”
European Documentary
“Master of the Universe”
European Short Film
“The Chicken”
People's Choice Award
“Ida”
European Discovery (FIPRESCI Prize)
“The Tribe”
European Co-Production Award (Prix Eurimages)
Ed Guiney
European Achievement in World Cinema
Steve McQueen
Lifetime Achievement Award
Agnes Varda
IDA winning five awards. Sublime. Like last year’s THE GREAT BEAUTY, the European Film Awards have honored a movie that may very well last the test of time. Much more so than so many of the Awards Season bait that is the hot thing of the moment, but, looked back up as, ‘Really? CRASH? Roberto Benini? Cuba Gooding Jr.?!”
IF ONLY the Oscars…well, one can dream.
I wish I saw in “Ida” what others do…
Give it another try. It’s only 80 minutes long. Worth it. Brilliant compositions and deeply ‘religious’ in the most universal and humane sense of the word.
I studied the compositions but found them just aesthetically interesting. Nothing was really potent about them for me, though.
I’ll definitely watch again, though. It was a pleasant. I don’t actively dislike it or anything.
I love Ida too, but “give it another try” is so easy to say to people who simply don’t connect with a film in the same way, and so rarely pans out.
Well done Marion Cotillard and Timothy Spall. The best performances of the year.
So glad for Ida. Such a powerful and haunting film. Pawlikowski at his best. So glad for Marion Cotillard and Timothy Spall as well. Neither of them seems to have much of a chance for an Oscar nomination now, but their towering performances speak for themselves.