‘Ida,’ Timothy Spall, Marion Cotillard win 2014 European Film Awards

I love the roving European Film Awards. They're held in a different city every other year, often touching base in Berlin in between. This time around, the Latvian capital of Riga was the scene, where “Ida” took top honors for European film of the year. No surprise, really, as the film led the way with nominations and won four other prizes besides, including Best Director. Timothy Spall (“Mr. Turner”) and Marion Cotillard (“Two Days, One Night”) took top acting honors.

Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners (some of them previously announced) below and keep track of the whirlwind at The Circuit.

European Film

“Ida”

European Comedy

“The Mafia Only Kills in the Summer”

European Director

Pawel Pawlikowski, “Ida”

European Actor

Timothy Spall, “Mr. Turner”

European Actress

Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night”

European Screenwriter

Pawel Pawlikowski, Rebecca Lenkiewicz, “Ida”

European Cinematographer (Prix Carlo Di Palma)

Ryszard Lenczewski, Lukasz Zal, “Ida”

European Editor

Justine Wright, “Locke”

European Production Designer

Claus-Rudolf Amler, “The Dark Valley”

European Costume Designer

Natascha Curtius-Noss, “The Dark Valley”

European Composer

Mica Levi, “Under the Skin”

European Sound Designer

Joakim Sundstrom, “Starred Up”

European Animated Feature Film

“The Art of Happiness”

European Documentary

“Master of the Universe”

European Short Film

“The Chicken”

People's Choice Award

“Ida”

European Discovery (FIPRESCI Prize)

“The Tribe”

European Co-Production Award (Prix Eurimages)

Ed Guiney

European Achievement in World Cinema

Steve McQueen

Lifetime Achievement Award

Agnes Varda