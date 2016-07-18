If this Waller promo is any indication, Viola Davis will steal ‘Suicide Squad’

Viola Davis plays a tough, capable, and sometimes vicious lawyer in ABC's How to Get Away with Murder and my god, the rest of the Suicide Squad cast better be bringing their A-game because she looks to be killing it as Amanda Waller too.

The Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated and Tony and Emmy award-winning actor joins a list of tremendous talent who've played DC Comics' ruthless government agent – C.C.H. Pounder, Pam Grier, and Angela Bassett, just to name a few. Imdb.com got an exclusive video featuring Davis' work in the upcoming film that gives us the most we've seen of the character so far.

And here's another highlight video from Warner Bros. with even more Waller. Including her wielding a machine gun.

You do not mess with Amanda Waller.