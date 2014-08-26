Iggy Azalea joins Jennifer Lopez on shaking ‘Booty’ remix: Listen

#Nicki Minaj #Iggy Azalea
08.26.14 4 years ago

As we continue to celebrate the female form via songs like Nicki Minaj”s “Anaconda,” and Meghan Trainor”s “All About That Bass,”  Iggy Azalea is now weighing in on a remix of Jennifer Lopez”s Latin beat-infused “Booty.”

The remix is largely the same as the original song with the insinuating beat as Lopez recommends giving your man what he wants on his birthday-your booty.  Azalea comes in around the 2-minute mark with a 30-second rap declaring  “The last time the world saw a booty this good, it was on Jenny on the Block.” Remember to raise your hands if you like a big booty…

Lopez and Azalea have a growing friendship: They”ve performed together in Chicago, and Lopez taped an episode of MTV”s rejuvenated “House Of Style,” now hosted by Azalea.

“Booty” is on Lopez's current album, “A.K.A.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj#Iggy Azalea
TAGSBootyIggy AzaleaJENNIFER LOPEZMeghan TrainorNicki Minaj

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP