Iggy Azalea joins Jennifer Lopez on shaking ‘Booty’ remix: Listen

As we continue to celebrate the female form via songs like Nicki Minaj”s “Anaconda,” and Meghan Trainor”s “All About That Bass,” Iggy Azalea is now weighing in on a remix of Jennifer Lopez”s Latin beat-infused “Booty.”

The remix is largely the same as the original song with the insinuating beat as Lopez recommends giving your man what he wants on his birthday-your booty. Azalea comes in around the 2-minute mark with a 30-second rap declaring “The last time the world saw a booty this good, it was on Jenny on the Block.” Remember to raise your hands if you like a big booty…

Lopez and Azalea have a growing friendship: They”ve performed together in Chicago, and Lopez taped an episode of MTV”s rejuvenated “House Of Style,” now hosted by Azalea.

“Booty” is on Lopez's current album, “A.K.A.”