Iggy Azalea sets record for a female rapper on the pop charts with ‘Fancy’

07.02.14 4 years ago

Iggy Azalea”s “Fancy,” featuring Charli XCX, has set the record for the longest tenure at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 by a female rapper.

Her breakthrough hit spend its sixth week at No. 1, passing Lil Kim”s 5 weeks at the top as part of the collective that remade “Lady Marmalade” in 2001 for “Moulin Rouge.” Given her comments at the BET Awards on Sunday night, we”re sure Nicki Minaj is gnashing her teeth over the news.

Magic”s “Rude” moves 3-2, which means Azalea”s other major hit, her feature on “Problems” by Ariana Grande, will likely be locked out of the top spot after spending five weeks at No. 2. Billboard predicts that “Rude” will likely topple “Fancy” from the top spot.

Nico & Vinz”s “Am I Wrong” moves to No. 4, while Sam Smith”s “Stay With Me” stays at No. 5. (“Latch,” hIs song with Dispatch climbs to No. 11).

As for the bottom half of the Top 10, the song remains the same: Jason Derulo”s “Wiggle,” featuring Snoop Dogg at No. 6, John Legend”s “All of Me” at No. 7, Calvin Harris” “Summer” at No. 8, DJ Snake and Lil John”s “Turn Down For What” at No. 9 and Pharrell Williams” “Happy” at No. 10.

