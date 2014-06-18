Iggy Azalea’s ‘Fancy’ still rides high on singles chart

Iggy Azalea”s “Fancy,” featuring Charli XCX, remains in the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 as the Australian rapper”s break through single spends its fourth week at No. 1.

She also holds at No. 2 as the featured guest on Ariana Grande”s “Problem.” We”ll see if her guest spot on T.I.”s new track, “No Mediocre,” also zooms onto the chart.

Newcomers Magic! continue their zoom up the charts as first single, “Rude,” soars 7-3, pushing John Legend”s “All of Me” down one spot to No. 4. Learn more about reggae/pop act here.

Jason Derulo”s “Wiggle,” featuring Snoop Dogg, stays at No. 5 (Snoop Dogg also comes onto the chart at No. 26 as the guest on Psy”s “Hangover” at No. 26.). DJ Snake and Lil Jon”s “Turn Down For What” drops 4-6.

Pop duo Nico & Vinz”s “Am I Wrong” continues its upward trajectory, rising 8-7. Pharrell Williams” “Happy” drops 6-8. Both Calvin Harris” “Summer” and Sam Smith”s “Stay With Me” stay at No. 9 and No. 10 respectively, according to Billboard.