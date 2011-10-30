In case you missed: ‘Breaking Dawn’s’ big sneak peek

10.30.11

If you’re a hardcore fan of the “Twilight” films and need a little something more to tide you over before “Breaking Dawn – Part 1” hits theaters on November 18th, we’ve got just the fix for you with three new clips, not to mention a bonus parody of the upcoming sequel courtesy of “The Muppets”. You can check them out below!

Take in a brief montage of Bella (Kristen Stewart) and Edward’s (Robert Pattinson) upcoming nuptials in this first video, lifted directly from the film’s official trailer. Oh, if only it ended with uninterrupted marital bliss for the two young newlyweds! Of course then there’d be no movie, and what fun would that be?

In this next clip, Jacob (Taylor Lautner), Carlisle (Peter Facinelli) and Esme (Elizabeth Reaser) discuss the need for more blood, both so the besieged Cullens can feed/maintain their strength and in order to make sure Bella has a fighting chance of survival when she delivers her fast-growing half-vamp baby, which is due for delivery very soon.

With Sam (Chaske Spencer) and the rest of the Wolf Pack closing in and Bella continuing to ail, Jacob and the Cullens discuss strategy. Carlisle says they won’t be the ones to break the treaty with the werewolves by fighting with them, though Jacob indicates that in Sam’s mind, the treaty is already null and void.

Of course, who needs “Breaking Dawn” when you’ve got “Breaking Prawn” starring Pepe, in this final, final, final “Muppets” parody trailer? I ask you. (Note: you can skip to 1:09 if you’d rather not sit through the rest of it).

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1” hits theaters on November 18th, while “The Muppets” comes out November 23rd. Which one are you most looking forward to seeing?

