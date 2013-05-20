RIP Ray Manzarek: Here’s a classic Doors-themed ‘Kids in the Hall’ sketch

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Legendary keyboard player and co-founder of The Doors Ray Manzarek passed away today at the age of 74. A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Ray had a long and storied career in music — as a solo artist, a producer, and even briefly as the singer of The Doors following the death of Jim Morrison.

Ray and his band also served as the subject for a classic “Kids in the Hall” sketch about a record store employee and diehard Doors fan who isn’t quite willing to accept that someone might be a casual listener of the band. Doors fans aren’t made, they’re born!

May sweet notes of laughter reach Ray over on the other side.