RIP Ray Manzarek: Here’s a classic Doors-themed ‘Kids in the Hall’ sketch

05.20.13 5 years ago

Legendary keyboard player and co-founder of The Doors Ray Manzarek passed away today at the age of 74. A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Ray had a long and storied career in music — as a solo artist, a producer, and even briefly as the singer of The Doors following the death of Jim Morrison.

Ray and his band also served as the subject for a classic “Kids in the Hall” sketch about a record store employee and diehard Doors fan who isn’t quite willing to accept that someone might be a casual listener of the band. Doors fans aren’t made, they’re born!

May sweet notes of laughter reach Ray over on the other side.

