RIP Ray Manzarek: Here’s a classic Doors-themed ‘Kids in the Hall’ sketch

Legendary keyboard player and co-founder of The Doors Ray Manzarek passed away today at the age of 74. A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Ray had a long and storied career in music — as a solo artist, a producer, and even briefly as the singer of The Doors following the death of Jim Morrison.
Ray and his band also served as the subject for a classic “Kids in the Hall” sketch about a record store employee and diehard Doors fan who isn’t quite willing to accept that someone might be a casual listener of the band. Doors fans aren’t made, they’re born!
May sweet notes of laughter reach Ray over on the other side.
Ray’s keyboards were a staple of The Doors. He’ll certainly be missed after such a long and fruitful career helping to create such haunting music. The Doors’ songs opened my mind to other realms of possibilities and cleansed my perception. I paid tribute to Ray when I heard of his passing by creating a new portrait of him and some melting doors which you can see on my artist’s blog at [dregstudiosart.blogspot.com] Drop by and let me know how The Doors influenced you too.