‘Independence Day 2’ release delayed by a year

“Independence Day 2” is coming a little later than expected.

Originally set to hit theaters on July 3, 2015, the Roland Emmerich sequel has been pushed back to July 1, 2016.

Though no plot specifics for the follow-up have been revealed at this time, Emmerich recently confirmed that two scripts exist for the film – one of which features Will Smith’s Captain Steven Hiller and another that doesn’t (it’s unknown whether the actor will be reprising his role from the original). Other thesps rumored for the sequel include original stars Bill Pullman and Jeff Goldblum (actually confirmed by Emmerich in a recent interview) and “Fruitvale” star Michael B. Jordan.

“Independence Day” grossed more than $817 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of 1996.

