’12 Years a Slave’ leads Independent Spirit Awards winners

The 29th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards found a place in the sun away from (most of) the rain for a few hours Saturday afternoon. “12 Years a Slave” led the pack, picking up five awards, including Best Feature, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Cinematography. The film could take the industry's top prize at the Oscars Sunday night.

Acting winners included Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto for their work in “Dallas Buyers Club,” supporting actress Lupita Nyong'o for “12 Years a Slave,” and Cate Blachett for best actress in “Blue Jasmine.”

Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below and look back at the season at The Circuit.

***

Best Feature

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Director

Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”

Best First Feature

“Fruitvale Station”

Best Screenplay

“12 Years a Slave”

Best First Screenplay

“Nebraska”

Best Female Lead

Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Best Male Lead

Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Supporting Female

Lupita Nyong'o, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Supporting Male

Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Cinematography

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Editing

“Short Term 12”

Best Documentary

“20 Feet from Stardom”

Best International Film

“Blue is the Warmest Color”

Robert Altman Award

“Mud”

John Cassavetes Award

“This is Martin Bonner”

Piaget Producers Award

Toby Halbrooks & James M. Johnston

Someone to Watch Award

Shaka King, “Newlyweeds”

Truer Than Fiction Award

Jason Osder, “Let the Fire Burn”