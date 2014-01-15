Industry editors to honor ‘Captain Phillips’ director Paul Greengrass

Ever since he launched onto the scene with 2002’s “Bloody Sunday,” the work of director Paul Greengrass has been marked by intensity on the editorial side. Films like “The Bourne Supremacy,” “The Bourne Ultimatum” (which won the Oscar for Best Film Editing), “United 93” and this year’s “Captain Phillips” have really stood out for their assemblage, wrangling intense amounts of footage into narratives that reflect a docudrama style, putting you right in the action. Naturally, then, he’s a fantastic choice for the American Cinema Editors’ annual Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year award.

“Paul Greengrass is one of the most exciting filmmakers working in cinema today,” the ACE Board of Directors said jointly in a statement. “A Greengrass film simply has its own signature – from the magnificent hand-held camera work, to his ability to engage audiences with riveting storytelling, his canon of work is bold and iconic. His latest film, ‘Captain Phillips,’ is a masterwork yielding some of the finest filmmaking of the year…He maintains one of the foremost director-editor partnerships in the industry with Christopher Rouse, A.C.E., who has edited all of his features since 2002.”

Past recipients of the award include Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino, Norman Jewison, Alexander Payne, James Cameron, Clint Eastwood, George Lucas, Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese.

Greengrass will be presented the honor at the 64th annual ACE Eddie Awards on Friday, Feb. 7, 2014.