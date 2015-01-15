‘Inherent Vice,’ Jake Gyllenhaal, ‘LEGO Movie’: Oscar nominations snubs and surprises

Every Oscar nominations announcement comes with it's share of snubs and surprises. For those who watch the announcement live, you can spot them by uneasy grumbles at the end of a category announcement (someone got passed over) or, of course, shouts of joy from publicists whose nails have been chewed to the bed (surprise!).
This year was no different on that score and of course we've outlined a number of them here. And we could probably fill even more column inches with the deserving works that never had a shot for this reason or that which find themselves observers today.
(Oh, and a note on semantics: Can we just assume going forward that “snub” is a perfectly acceptable colloquialism for “expected nominee who didn't get nominated?” Lots of quibbling over that lately, though maybe it's Twitter-contained. I'd say “begs the question” is a much bigger issue, no?)
Check out our survey of this year's Oscar snubs and surprises in the gallery story below. Which one caught you off guard the most?
When you carry a film that ends up hauling in 9 nominations, including Picture, Director and Original Screenplay, I think Ralph Fiennes not getting nominated for Best Actor warrants as SOMEWHAT of a snub.
Also, Rene Russo was terrific in Nightcrawler. I love Laura Dern, but this was not a role to go up against that. And Streep can take a few years off from these nominations. Let someone else in. Like, you know, Jessica Fucking Chastain.
Lastly, Josh Brolin in “Inherent Vice” was a little bit better than Robert Duvall in “The Judge”. Just a little bit. I feel like I’m not alone on that one.
Biggest Surprise: Laura Dern, edging out Marion Cotillard (who at least was in the conversation somewhat recently). Dern was pretty much dropped as a potential nominee by pundits the moment the movie opened.
Biggest Snub: The Lego Movie, the presumed frontunner. Life Itself may be second, but the doc branch is always a bit shifty.
Most of the other surprises came in tough-fought categories and the snubs from presumed nominees who were on the fringes of their categories. IMO, at least.
snub
sn?b/verb
1. rebuff, ignore, or spurn disdainfully.
“he snubbed faculty members and students alike”
synonyms: rebuff, spurn, repulse, cold-shoulder, brush off, give the cold shoulder to, keep at arm’s length;
…or to use a movie quote; “I do not think it means what you think it means”.
The films and people who didn’t make the cut had their supporters and likely passionate ones, just not as many as the 5 (or so) who’s names were read. It’s a lazy and inappropriate word, sorry to disagree with you in the name of ‘semantics’.
I do not think you know what colloquialism means.
Also, proper etymology and all is worth knowing.
[twitter.com]
Not that I’m trying to be literal here. That being the point.
But hey, fight that good fight!
“Granted, it was quite a weak year in this category…”
It would have truly been a “weak year” if Aniston had gotten in.
Selma was a victim of one of the worst award campaigns I’ve ever seen.
Greg Elwood: Gillian SMITH wrote Gone Girl?
Miles Teller should be winning for Whiplash, so it’s upsetting, but not unexpected, that he was snubbed. Short of that, Gyllenhaal also got snubbed for Nightcrawler… which was the next best lead male performance this year imo. Not that Keaton, Cumberbatch, et. al., didn’t deliver great performances, they just weren’t on the same level as those previous two… but they have the media talking about them and have bigger, more visible careers behind them than Teller.
My only struggle with snub is is that is has two awards meanings. (not so much in this list, but definitely in others and in the conversation in general.)
There is the surprised snub used for the Jake Gyllenhaals, Jessica Chastains, and Lego Movies.
Then there is the never gonna happen but should have been considered snub used for the Gugu Mbatha Raws, Tom Hardys, and Snowpiercers.
I wish there was a a separate term for the two, because in my mind they are different conversations.
Alas, there is no different term and won’t be anytime soon so you just gotta go with it…
Semi-tangent, did anyone else think there was something a bit off about Selma’s cinematography? It looked really soft to me, like I was watching it on a TV that had had it’s brightness setting jacked up. The blacks looked grey and the sometimes moody lighting never had the right crispness. It kind of sort of looked similar when I watched the trailer on youtube but I couldn’t quite tell. Was this maybe just a problem with my projection or did anyone else see it the same way?
I definitely agree. I started to wonder if the White House suffered a light bulb shortage in the 60s because LBJ’s office was always so dark. In many scenes, the edges of the picture were deliberately in soft focus, not a choice I much cared for. I was also bothered by the odd angles and framing of some shots, though the confrontation scenes on the bridge were perfect. I really loved the film (A+ for acting and writing), but I can easily understand how it made the cut for 8 films in the Best Picture category but missed out on one of the five slots for Best Director. Not a ‘snub’ in my book.
It was shot digitally, which accounts for the weak black level, but it certainly seemed as if DuVernay and Young took it much further, deciding to wash out the image. Not sure the intention.
Weak black level was sought out both here and in Most Violent Year. See my interview with Young for his inspiration for the look of the film:
[www.hitfix.com]
Cool article. I’ve got to say that I agree with the academy to not give SELMA directing and cinematography awards. It just wasn’t as good as the competition.
Cotillard’s nomination was so cool. Wasn’t getting might hopes up at all after she missed BAFTA and when her named was announced I screamed. Favorite nomination since Malick in 2011.
Really wanted Chazelle in the director lineup but I’ll settle for Whiplash’s strong performance overall.
Certainly, I think you could call Force Majeure snubbed for not getting a Foreign-language nomination. I didn’t particularly like the movie, but it had enough precursors that it was a surprise omission.
Also, a pleasant surprise was the cinematography nomination for Ida.
Surprise: Marion Cotillard, after the “Rust and Bone” campaign that ultimately faltered in the final stretch.
Snub: “The LEGO Movie”
Angelina and Gugu were not snubs. Angie was done when the reviews came in, and Gugu was a long longshot.
Considering I predicted Cotillard to be nominated ( and not in an NGNG way) she was in no way a surprise. The Academy sometimes harkens back to the critics awards whether there is precursor support or not. I knew this would be the case for her.
Jake Gyllenhaal must feel the way Ryan Gosling feels (almost) every year. They’ve always been orbiting the same star, so to speak, but in some ways felt like they were on a divergent path. Feels like the right time for them to finally work together (ideally, shirtless).