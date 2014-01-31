6 Insane Unauthorized Chinese ‘Harry Potter’ Books

Just when you think Harry Potter has run its course, something else apparates. Whether it’s new covers to celebrate the 15th anniversary of ‘Sorcerer’s Stone’ or the expansion of Universal’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter or Rowling announcing she’s writing a new story set in American in the 1920s, we Muggles can’t get enough of the Hogwart’s universe.

But American and British fans aren’t the only ones clamoring for more Potter plots to consume. In China a healthy black market has sprung up to fill the void, creating unauthorized stories that range from the weird to the downright WTF.

Whether befriending a Chinese troupe of acrobats or trying to figure out how to properly vigorously wash cake from his body or escaping Dudley’s stripper girlfriend, there’s something here for everyone!