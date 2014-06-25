‘Insidious Chapter 3’ to get a dose of Dermot Mulroney

What scares Dermot Mulroney?

We'll find out soon when the actor stars in the upcoming “Insidious: Chapter 3” for writer-director Leigh Whannell.

“Chapter 3” will reportedly center on a new family, with original stars Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne not returning. Mulroney's role — and any further plot details — are currently being kept under wraps.

Jason Blum will produce via his Blumhouse Productions, along with Oren Peli and James Wan.

The threequel will mark the directorial debut of Whannell. Wan directed the first two films, but is currently in the middle of “Fast and Furious 7.”

Steven Schneider, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Peter Schlessel, Lia Buman, and Entertainment One”s Xavier Marchand are executive producing.

Although Mulorney's had an eclectic film career, he's rarely ventured into horror territory — unless you count such thrillers as “Zodiac” and “Stoker.”

He recently appeared alongside Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts in “August: Osage County” and opposite Ashton Kutcher in “Jobs.”

“Insidious: Chapter 3” opens April 3, 2015.