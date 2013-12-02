IPA does not see ‘Wolf of Wall Street,’ nominates it for five Satellite Awards anyway

FINAL UPDATE: After this, I'm done with it…as long as Ms. Van Blaricom is. The following is the last of an email exchange we had with the IPA president following her side of the story appearing in a report at Gold Derby (subsequently amended to further support our initial report):
“Much to my dismay, Mr. O”Neil misquoted my discussion with him. The International Press Academy members, who could attend the SAG-AFTRA Film Society 'The Wolf of Wall Street' screenings, did so, and subsequently submitted their votes for the film, resulting in enough votes for the film to be nominated.”
This email was also sent to The Wrap following Steve Pond's coverage of the story. Pond conveyed O'Neil's response thusly:
“O”Neil told TheWrap that he did not misquote Van Blaricom, and that he 'took careful notes' while she twice repeated the specific numbers about how many IPA members attended the screenings.”
Van Blaricom is now claiming to the studio that she saw the Sunday screening, not the Saturday screening, where she originally said she and 26 of her colleagues were in attendance.
You can make up your own mind, but we're done here. Read the rest below.
UPDATE: You can read this afternoon's report below for the background. Earlier today, Gold Derby's Tom O'Neil called up Mirjana Van Blaricom to get her side. “I saw ['The Wolf of Wall Street'] on Saturday at 12:30 at the SAG screening,” she told him. “I was with nine other members of my group. Over all, I saw 27 of us at that screening. Many other members saw the movie at the three other industry screenings that were held over the weekend.” She also said “AFTRA and SAG voters are permitted to bring two guests and we go with them. That way we get to see movies first.”
I'm not entirely sure why someone would want to keep digging this hole, but in any case, it turns out, at least according to the studio, none of that is true. And O'Neil has since updated his own post to reflect further information that backs up our story.
First and foremost, SAG-AFTRA members were not, according to Paramount, permitted to bring two guests to the screening Van Blaricom said she attended with 26 of her organization's membership present (the same screening I actually attended). That screening was arranged in collaboration with the SAG Foundation. Due to limited seating, no guests were allowed, a studio source says, save for a few instances when SAG Nominating Committee members were permitted guests.
The source tells me a total of nine individuals – yes, including the person who got me in – were allowed guests, and that even of the talent in attendance, only Rob Reiner brought a guest: his wife. So if you're keeping score, that's a total of nine people (guests) who could even have theoretically been IPA members in attendance, yet Van Blaricom claims there were 27 and that she was among them.
“She wasn't there,” the source says. “And neither were 26 of her friends. We are aware of everyone who was on the guest list in that room as it was a very managed process. Each member was required to show a SAG-AFTRA membership card upon check-in to gain admittance,” save, again, for guests of Nominating Committee members who attended. All nine of them.
We stand by our original report, and will leave it with this excerpt from O'Neil's piece, which reflects other inconsistencies in the IPA's nominations list this morning:
That controversy aside, there are other problems with today's Satellite Award nominations. “Louie” is nominated for Best TV Comedy Series and Best Comedy Actor even though the show didn't air during the 2013 eligibility period. The last “Louie” episode aired on September 27, 2012.
“We made a mistake,” Van Blaricom admits. “Our members didn't realize that when they were voting. We will fix that.”
She also said that she will investigate a curious contradiction in placement of “Once Upon a Time.” On the IPA's website, it's nominated for Best Comedy Series, but not in the official press release where it's up for Best TV Series or Miniseries, Genre. “We will look into that,” she promised when we pointed this out.
“Veep” appears on the press release as nominee for Best Comedy Series, but not on the website. She says the website version is wrong – “Veep,” yes, is nominated – and she blames her website software. “WordPress works strangely,” she says.
EARLIER: Former HFPA president Mirjana Van Blaricom is the founder of the International Press Academy (IPA). Some years ago she and the HFPA went their separate ways. It was some mysterious scandal. No one really knows what happened. She went off and formed the IPA and I'm told the HFPA's stance is, “If you work with the IPA, don't work with us.” So naturally, the IPA, which annually hands out the dubious Satellite Awards, doesn't have much of a relationship with the studios. Few of them submit films and/or screen for the organization.
With that out of the way, and I'm not trying to kick up a petty war about something that doesn't even matter, but these questionable if harmless nominations caught my eye today when I saw “The Wolf of Wall Street” throughout. The film landed five nominations, including Best Motion Picture, Director and Actor. Had they seen it? After all, it's only screened for guilds and HFPA so far. Turns out, according to sources, no, they haven't seen it.
The studio confirmed today that they neither submitted nor screened “Wolf” for Satellite Award consideration. And specifically, Van Blaricom, I'm told, didn't see the film. So chalk its mentions up as what they likely are: an attempt to get people like Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio to show up at the March 9 ceremony. And you can probably apply similar logic throughout, whether the films were seen or not. As a result, the organization's list of nominations – which basically reads like an Oscar predictions crib sheet (“Gravity” and “12 Years a Slave” led the way with eight mentions apiece) – loses any shred of credibility it may have had to begin with.
All of that's not to say that Van Blaricom hasn't been spot on in her criticisms of the HFPA. She also recently testified in the HFPA/Dick Clark Productions dispute. But this is beyond, even by awards season standards. And it shoots any claims of her organization being “more legitimate” than the HFPA in the foot.
So count this as the last time we bother covering the International Press Academy and the Satellite Awards. At least they go out on an amazing year for movies…
(Nominations on the next page.)
Motion Picture
“All Is Lost”
“American Hustle”
“Blue Jasmine”
“Captain Phillips”
“Gravity”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Philomena”
“Saving Mr. Banks”
“12 Years a Slave”
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
Director
Woody Allen, “Blue Jasmine”
Joel and Ethan Coen, “Inside Llewyn Davis”
Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”
Paul Greengrass, “Captain Phillips”
Ron Howard, “Rush”
Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”
David O. Russell, “American Hustle”
Martin Scorsese, “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Actor in a Motion Picture
Christian Bale, “American Hustle”
Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
Tom Hanks, “Captain Phillips”
Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Robert Redford, “All is Lost”
Forest Whitaker, “Lee Daniels' The Butler”
Actress in a Motion Picture
Amy Adams, “American Hustle”
Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”
Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”
Judi Dench, “Philomena”
Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Enough Said”
Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”
Emma Thompson, “Saving Mr. Banks”
Actor in a Supporting Role
Bradley Cooper, “American Hustle”
Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”
Harrison Ford, “42”
Ryan Gosling, “The Place Beyond the Pines”
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Prisoners”
Tom Hanks, “Saving Mr. Banks”
Casey Affleck, “Out of the Furnace”
Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Actress in a Supporting Role
Sally Hawkins, “Blue Jasmine”
Jennifer Lawrnece, “American Hustle”
Lupita Nyong'o, “12 Years a Slave”
Julia Roberts, “August: Osage County”
Léa Seydoux, “Blue is the Warmest Color”
June Squibb, “Nebraska”
Emily Watson, “The Book Thief”
Oprah Winfrey, “Lee Daniels' The Butler”
Motion Picture, International Film
“Bethlehem” (Israel)
“Blue is the Warmest Color” (France)
“The Broken Circle Breakdown” (Belgium)
“Circles” (Serbia)
“Four Corners” (South Africa)
“The Great Beauty” (Italy)
“The Hunt” (Denmark)
“Metro Manila” (United Kingdom)
“The Past” (Iran)
“Wadjda” (Saudi Arabia)
Motion Picture, Animated or Mixed Media
“Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2”
“The Croods”
“Epic”
“Ernest & Celestine”
“Frozen”
“Monsters University”
“Turbo”
“The Wind Rises”
Motion Picture, Documentary
“The Act of Killing”
“After Tiller”
“American Promise”
“Blackfish”
“Evocateur: The Morton Downey Jr. Movie”
“Sound City”
“The Square”
“Stories We Tell”
“Tim”s Vermeer”
“20 Feet from Stardom”
Screenplay, Original
“American Hustle”
“Blue Jasmine”
“Enough Said”
“Her”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Saving Mr. Banks”
Screenplay, Adapted
“Before Midnight”
“Captain Phillips”
“Lone Survivor”
“Philomena”
“12 Years a Slave”
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
Original Score
“The Book Thief” (John Williams)
“Gravity” (Steven Price)
“Her” (Arcade Fire)
“Philomena” (Alexandre Desplat)
“The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” (Theodore Shapiro)
“12 Years a Slave” (Hans Zimmer)
Original Song
“Happy” from “Despicable Me 2”
“Let it Go” from “Frozen”
“Young and Beautiful” from “The Great Gatsby”
“I See Fire” from “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”
“Please Mr. Kennedy” from “Inside Llewyn Davis”
“So You Know What It's Like” from “Short Term 12”
Cinematography
“Gravity”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Prisoners”
“Rush”
“The Secret Life of Walter Mitty”
“12 Years a Slave”
Visual Effects
“All is Lost”
“The Croods”
“Gravity”
“Oz the Great and Powerful”
“Rush”
“World War Z”
Film Editing
“American Hustle”
“Gravity”
“Prisoners”
“Rush”
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
Sound (Editing and Mixing)
“All is Lost”
“Elysium”
“Gravity”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Rush”
Art Direction & Production Design
“The Great Gatsby”
“The Invisible Woman”
“Lee Daniels' The Butler”
“Oz the Great and Powerful”
“Rush”
“Saving Mr. Banks”
Costume Design
“The Great Gatsby”
“The Invisible Woman”
“Oz the Great and Powerful”
“Rush”
“Saving Mr. Banks”
Honorary Satellite Award
Ryan Coogler
Breakthrough Performance Award
Sophie Nelisse, “The Book Thief”
Best Ensemble, Motion Picture
“Nebraska”
No Johnny Depp for The Lone Ranger or Brad Pitt for World War Z?
Wow this organization sounds ludicrous, there was thing that caught my eye while reading through the nominees. They categorize animated and “mixed media” into one category. This actually sounds like a pretty good idea for the Academy and a way for them to stop some of the silly animated disqualifications that they’ve had.
While this organization sounds pretty ludicrous, there was one thing that caught my eye while reading through the nominees. They categorize animated and “mixed media” into one category. This actually sounds like a pretty good idea for the Academy and a way for them to stop some of the silly animated disqualifications that they’ve had in the past.
Yeah. You said that. Twice.
Pretty sure most people could figure out that that was done by accident, but thanks for alerting me to this fact. It was very important that I know.
These guys have gotten a lot less fun since they dropped the comedy/drama split. No more “Margot at the Wedding” or “The Deep End” type nominations. This lineup is even making me long for the days when they nominated stuff like “Choke.”
Disappointingly conventional list for them. I always enjoy their bizarro foreign-language choices — like those nods from Emilie Dequenne and “Pieta” last year — which are often deserved, however specious. This really does read as if it’s cobbled together from assorted prediction charts.
It is interesting to me though that they picked the relatively obscure Circles from Serbia. I had heard from one person that it was Academy-friendly and a possible dark horse. Now I might take that seriously– they wouldn’t have picked such an obscure title unless someone had seen it and liked its chances, right?
It could happen, last film from the same director Srdan Golubovic (“Trap”) was among the 8 selected by the Academy, but it didn’t make it to the final five. “Circles” is also a Winner of the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award at Sundance 2013, so it is possible.
Chill. It’s not the Oscars. The Wolf of Wall Street really is nomination-worthy for prestige alone, and Satellite Awards always nominate everything and everyone.
Throw them a bone, they’re good guys!
They may well be.
But Kris almost all critic groups nominate and reward films and performances that they didn’t see. And is very probable that the critics groups will reward only 12 years a slave and gravity.
Although this Satellite didn’t nominate great foreign performances like another years. I think in Barbara Sukova for Hannah Arendt or Toni Servillo for The Great Beauty.
Yeah I dont see the big deal, really.
I agree with Silvana, I can’t imagine 80 year old members of HFPA going to the theater to watch movies. They nominate the movies that are favorites this year, and also throw in stars among nominees so they could hang out with them, get their autographs and later sell them… And if an actor wants to get an Oscar, they have to “whore” themselves in junkets and on live broadcast on NBC. That’s the way the game is played.
I am not very pleased with IPA nominees this year, all of the movies are a general consensus movies, I miss the days when they used to nominate someone who didn’t have a slightest chance of winning an AW nomination – Olivia Coleman, Elizabeth Olsen, Jessica Chastain winning for ‘Tree of Life’, Nicolas Winding Refn winning best director for ‘Drive’.
And maybe you should ask around about the members of IPA, I think they are real movie critics from around the world, therefore more credible than HFPA.
“The Wolf of Wall Street really is nomination-worthy for prestige alone”
Does the same go for The Counsellor?
I was being sarcastic. It’s hard to convey that through the Internet. My bad.
That’s, like, SUPER ridiculous! It calls into question pretty much any nomination they give out. Ex: they shelled out a lot of noms for American Hustle…but now I’m wondering if they saw the movie and, if they did, if they actually liked it. Could be that they nominated it just for the prestige of the players or to get some big-name stars to show up to their awards.
Oy vey.
As silly as they are, they can usually be counted on to have left of field favourites that as Guy mentioned get nominated here and there. Remember when Rosario Dawson won supporting actress for RENT?
This year, however, it just looks like they said “let’s nominate ALL the contenders.”
Do any of the nominees actually show up to the event?
It’s unfortunate their credibility is non-existent, cause it was actually nice to see noms for Gosling and Gyllenhaal. Two great performances.
Goldderby spoke with the Satellite chief and she claims that they did see the film. She attended the SAG screening on Saturday and says she saw 27 members there. She also said that the rest of the members or most of them probably saw the film at the three other industry screenings that were held over the weekend.
So the mystery is solved, they saw the movie… Kris, maybe you should apologize for slandering the IPA?
That article is at [www.goldderby.com]
“Sources at the studio confirmed that they neither submitted nor screened “Wolf” for Satellite Award consideration.” That in itself doesn’t mean group members couldn’t see the film. Ironically, Van Blaricom claims that members saw it the same way Tapley did: as a guest.
Just wait, guys…
Oh looks like there would be war!
You wrote: “And specifically, Van Blaricom, I’m told, didn’t see the film.” It seems like hear-say, couldn’t you have asked Van Blaricom yourself before making such a statement? What happened to getting the facts right before writing an article?
I’m confident in my facts.
That doesn’t explain why you didn’t contact Van Blaricom for her opinion and let the readers of this story decide who is right and who is wrong. I hope this isn’t something personal… we don’t miss Nikki Finke, and hope you are not becoming one. Just kidding! :-)
It’s truly not personal, other than to be annoyed at organizations that bottom-feed on the awards season. I do regret having not contacted Mirjana, though we have had an exchange now. An update to this report is on the way.
“I do regret having not contacted Mirjana” at least you have that part, I actually agree with your sentiment about that award giving body but yeah in pursuit of fairness you should have contacted her
I see, thanks for clearing that up Kris.
By the way, Ivan, for future reference: if it’s in print, it’s libel. If it’s spoken, it’s slander.
I apologize for not being born in UK or USA or live there to know the difference between slander and libel. In my country there is only one word for it – “kleveta” – my sincere apologies for my ignorance.
No, no, just advising. “Kleveta” is way better, though.
My thought, exactly ;-)
I have amended the original article with more info that I’ve dug up over the past few hours — info that supports Kris’ original report. And I’ll continue digging. This is not a bizarre story and a fascinating one and I certainly don’t mean it as a challenge to Kris. TX
Tom O’Neil
Of course. We’re good, Tom.
The thing is, even if they did see the film over the weekend, wouldn’t the votes have already been sent in by that point? Did the members re-vote after they watched it? And then there’s all of the inconsistencies on the tv side. For one, they nominated “Louie” and Louis C.K. despite the show not airing a single episode during the eligibility period. Yikes.
Gosh what hysteric Kris Tapley with the Satellite when everybody knows that HFPA and Oscar doing the same thing nominate without watch the films.
At least they’ve never been busted red-handed.
As spurious as these nominations are, it’s amusing that they single out Casey Affleck in Out of the Furnace, yet when they nominate Bale, it’s for the other movie he’s in.
Well, maybe they thought that Bale’s performance in American Hustle was better than his in Out of the Furnace while Casey Affleck gives one of the best supporting performances of the year in Out of the Furnace. I don’t see how that’s hard logic to grasp.
Have you seen the performances in question?
I appreciate your work here Kris. Organizations and awards like Satellite ones or Hollywood Film Awards deserve to be called out and/or ignored as anything other than a pr event.
Forget how silly the nominations are, I’m curious what type of mental state someone has to be in that they would lie about seeing a movie?
I don’t know how I missed this article but wanted to say: it’s just the reason I read this site and nothing else for Oscar news.
