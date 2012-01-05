Internet Film Critics award ‘Tree of Life,’ ‘Midnight in Paris,’ ‘Attack the Block,’ ‘Drive’

The Internet Film Critics Society has jumped into the fray with a list of winners this year. It’s a nifty list because rather than just a “Best Picture” field, things are divided into a couple genres (drama, comedy, action, horror/sci-fi). Though I don’t qualify “Drive” as “action.” Check out the full list below.

Best Drama: “The Tree of Life”

Best Comedy: “Midnight in Paris”

Best Horror or Science Fiction Film: “Attack the Block”

Best Experimental Film: “Bellflower”

Best Director: Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”

Best Action Film: “Drive”

Best Actor: George Clooney, “The Descendants”

Best Actress: Rooney Mara, “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”

Most Underrated Film: “Meek’s Cutoff”

Worst Film of 2011: “Jack and Jill”

