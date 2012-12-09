‘Iron Man 3’ casts top Chinese actor as Marvel ramps up for more shooting

Already several months into production, Marvel has just announced the addition of a new cast member to “Iron Man 3.”

Chinese actor Wang Xuequi (“Yellow Earth,” “The Big Parade”) has joined the superhero follow-up as a supporting character named Dr. Wu, according to Deadline. Though Xuequi’s involvement has been rumored for awhile now, word was that he would be playing Chen Lu, also known as the supervillain Radioactive Man (a role that Hong Kong singer/actor Andy Lau was previously reported to have backed out of). However, Wu appears to be a different character altogether.

Marvel will begin a weeklong shoot in mainland China on Monday. The studio is co-producing the film with Chinese company DMG Entertainment, which will distribute the film in the country.

To confirm Xuequi’s involvement, the studios have also jointly released two new images of the actor from the film, which you can check out below. Seeing as no footage has yet been shot in the Communist nation, it appears Xuequi was previously involved in the Stateside leg of the film’s production, which wrapped early last month.

Xuequi joins returning stars Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle and Jon Favreau as well as newcomers Ben Kingsley, Guy Pearce, James Badge Dale, Ashley Hamilton and Rebecca Hall in the threequel, which is being directed by Shane Black (“Kiss Kiss Bang Bang”). It’s set for release on May 3.

Anyone out there have theories on Dr. Wu’s plot function in the film? Sound off below.

