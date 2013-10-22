‘Iron Man 3’ co-star Ben Kingsley hints at ‘secret Marvel project’

Was “Iron Man 3” just the beginning for Ben Kingsley and Marvel Studios?
While making the press rounds for his new film “Ender’s Game,” the Oscar winner (“Gandhi”) revealed that he’ll soon be working with the studio again, although in what capacity is anybody’s guess.
“It’s a secret Marvel project. I’m not allowed to say any more, you’re going to have to wait and see,” he teased the Belfast Telegraph.
There’s no other information, and it’s unclear if Kingsley will be reprising his “Iron Man 3” role of Trevor Slattery (an actor who posed as the arch-villain Mandarin), or if he’ll be playing another part.
Likewise, it’s unknown if Kingsley is discussing a new project or if he’ll pop up in future Marvel movies such as 2014’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” or 2015’s “The Avengers: Age of Ultron.” Could the Mandarin be making a return? Will Slattery’s dramatic talents be put to use by The Avengers?
“I think they have enormous taste as creative artists,” Kingsley said about Marvel in general. “There’s nothing lazy or gratuitous about their work. They are at the top of their game, and they’re great company to keep.”
Kingsley will soon be seen in “Ender’s Game,” which opens November 1.
I hope he returns as The Mandarin, because I loved his bad guy character and was disappointed in the whole Slattery twist. I am hoping that the actor ruse was really a double fake and that he is somehow really the bad guy, but…
EXACTLY, I was REALLY hoping that after the credits of IM3 there was going to be a “Keyser Söze” moment and BLOW us away that he WAS the bad guy the whole time but Killian sacrificed himself/claimed to be in charge to protect the REAL boss. Hopefully something like this will happen.
I would assume a Marvel One-Shot, to be included in one of the future Blu-Rays.
Yup, worst-case scenario would just be something like a marvel one-shot on a DVD (also the most likely). I know I’m really hoping for *SPOILER ALTER* the fake-out that he is the real mandarin after all. It would really make Iron Man 3 even cooler, would be a VERY original move (since this virtually never happens in movies), and overall would be a really fun thing to see (plus, we get to see him as The Mandarin again, vs just the actor Trevor Slattery). Even though it ended up being a ruse, I will say he was VERY good and menacing as the Mandarin. That sort of psychological villian (killing the guy even though the President called him) is really awesome when done right (just look at the Joker in the Dark Knight).
Wild guess… “Ancient One” in Dr. Strange.
I hope he dose return. And this time his character is done right
Yes! It’ll be great if he dose return and this time it’s done right. Not that silly way they did it on iron man 3.