‘Iron Man 3’ co-star Ben Kingsley hints at ‘secret Marvel project’

Was “Iron Man 3” just the beginning for Ben Kingsley and Marvel Studios?

While making the press rounds for his new film “Ender’s Game,” the Oscar winner (“Gandhi”) revealed that he’ll soon be working with the studio again, although in what capacity is anybody’s guess.

“It’s a secret Marvel project. I’m not allowed to say any more, you’re going to have to wait and see,” he teased the Belfast Telegraph.

There’s no other information, and it’s unclear if Kingsley will be reprising his “Iron Man 3” role of Trevor Slattery (an actor who posed as the arch-villain Mandarin), or if he’ll be playing another part. Likewise, it’s unknown if Kingsley is discussing a new project or if he’ll pop up in future Marvel movies such as 2014’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” or 2015’s “The Avengers: Age of Ultron.” Could the Mandarin be making a return? Will Slattery’s dramatic talents be put to use by The Avengers?



“I think they have enormous taste as creative artists,” Kingsley said about Marvel in general. “There’s nothing lazy or gratuitous about their work. They are at the top of their game, and they’re great company to keep.”



Kingsley will soon be seen in “Ender’s Game,” which opens November 1.