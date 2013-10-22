‘Iron Man 3’ co-star Ben Kingsley hints at ‘secret Marvel project’

10.22.13 5 years ago 8 Comments

Was “Iron Man 3” just the beginning for Ben Kingsley and Marvel Studios?

While making the press rounds for his new film “Ender’s Game,” the Oscar winner (“Gandhi”) revealed that he’ll soon be working with the studio again, although in what capacity is anybody’s guess. 

“It’s a secret Marvel project. I’m not allowed to say any more, you’re going to have to wait and see,” he teased the Belfast Telegraph

There’s no other information, and it’s unclear if Kingsley will be reprising his “Iron Man 3” role of Trevor Slattery (an actor who posed as the arch-villain Mandarin), or if he’ll be playing another part. 

Likewise, it’s unknown if Kingsley is discussing a new project or if he’ll pop up in future Marvel movies such as 2014’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” or 2015’s “The Avengers: Age of Ultron.” Could the Mandarin be making a return? Will Slattery’s dramatic talents be put to use by The Avengers? 
 

“I think they have enormous taste as creative artists,” Kingsley said about Marvel in general. “There’s nothing lazy or gratuitous about their work. They are at the top of their game, and they’re great company to keep.” 
 
Kingsley will soon be seen in “Ender’s Game,” which opens November 1.

Around The Web

TAGSBEN KINGSLEYIron Man 3Marvel StudiosTHE AVENGERSThe MandarinTrevor Slattery

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP